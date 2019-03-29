You are here

Saudi Arabia ranked among top global players in tackling cybersecurity

Saudi Arabia is 13th in the world for its commitment to cybersecurity. (Shutterstock)
  • The Kingdom has shot up 33 places in the Global Cybersecurity Index
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked top Arab nation and 13th in the world for its commitment to cybersecurity.
The Kingdom has shot up 33 places in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) league table since standings were last published by the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2016.
The ITU, the UN’s specialized agency for information and communication technologies, uses specific criteria to measure the performance of 175 countries in tackling cybersecurity at a global level.
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have given major support to the sector, establishing the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) to focus primarily on computer security.
In a statement, the NCA said it was working with relevant bodies around the world on sharing knowledge and had launched a number of significant initiatives and projects which have contributed to enhancing cybersecurity in the Kingdom.
It expressed thanks for help from various agencies including the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission, the ITU’s Kingdom representative.
The ITU updates the GCI every two years based on five main pillars of measurement: legal, cooperative, technical, managerial and capacity-building.
By creating the index, the ITU aims to improve international cybersecurity and promote the exchange and sharing of experiences between member states.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Arab nations facing ‘serious’ challenges over food security: agriculture chief

  • Al-Fadhli said the gathering provided an opportunity to discuss important problems facing the agricultural sector in Arab states
JEDDAH: Arab countries must pay “serious” attention to improving the management of water and land resources to reduce the “food gap” in the region, a senior agriculture official has warned.
Food security was one of the major challenges facing the region’s agricultural sector, said the director-general of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), Dr. Ibrahim Adam Ahmed Al-Dekhairi.
Speaking on Thursday at the 49th meeting of the AOAD’s executive council, being held in Jeddah, Al-Dekhairi stressed that despite making significant strides more work needed to be done to address the issue.
“The AOAD’s reports on the situation of food security in Arab countries have shown that the food gap shrank from $39.4 billion in 2009 to $34.5 billion in 2015,” Al-Dekhairi said. “This is the result of combined Arab efforts and the strategies, plans and programs adopted by Arab states to reduce the food gap in recent years.
“To further reduce the food gap in the Arab region, improving the management of water and land resources and their uses in agriculture must be seriously considered,” the director-general added.
The session of the AOAD, which comes under the umbrella of the Arab League, was also attended by the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli and the Palestinian Minister of Agriculture Dr. Sufian Abdulrahman Sultan, who chaired the council meeting.
Al-Fadhli said the gathering provided an opportunity to discuss important problems facing the agricultural sector in Arab states, to explore ways of overcoming the challenges, and implement programs and projects aimed at achieving agricultural integration.
Al-Dekhairi noted that the AOAD had reviewed action strategies designed to keep in line with sustainable development goals for 2030.
He also highlighted the “significant strides” made by the AOAD in areas including organizational management, funding sources, private-sector cooperation, partnerships with regional and international bodies, and the use of information and communication technologies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Agriculture

