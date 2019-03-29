RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked top Arab nation and 13th in the world for its commitment to cybersecurity.
The Kingdom has shot up 33 places in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) league table since standings were last published by the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2016.
The ITU, the UN’s specialized agency for information and communication technologies, uses specific criteria to measure the performance of 175 countries in tackling cybersecurity at a global level.
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have given major support to the sector, establishing the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) to focus primarily on computer security.
In a statement, the NCA said it was working with relevant bodies around the world on sharing knowledge and had launched a number of significant initiatives and projects which have contributed to enhancing cybersecurity in the Kingdom.
It expressed thanks for help from various agencies including the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission, the ITU’s Kingdom representative.
The ITU updates the GCI every two years based on five main pillars of measurement: legal, cooperative, technical, managerial and capacity-building.
By creating the index, the ITU aims to improve international cybersecurity and promote the exchange and sharing of experiences between member states.
Saudi Arabia ranked among top global players in tackling cybersecurity
Saudi Arabia ranked among top global players in tackling cybersecurity
- The Kingdom has shot up 33 places in the Global Cybersecurity Index
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked top Arab nation and 13th in the world for its commitment to cybersecurity.