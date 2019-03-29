Saudi Arabia urges Arab unity to confront Iran threat

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf attends an Arab League foreign ministerial meeting in the Tunisian capital. (SPA)
TUNIS: The threat from Iran is the main challenge facing Arabs, Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf told other Arab foreign ministers on Friday.
“One of the most dangerous forms of terrorism and extremism is what Iran practices through its blatant interference in Arab affairs, and its militias ... the Revolutionary Guards in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, which requires cooperation from us to confront,” he said.
Arabs must work to stop Iran’s ballistic missile program, and Tehran was supplying Houthi militias in Yemen with rockets to attack Saudi cities, Al-Assaf told a meeting of foreign ministers before Sunday’s Arab League summit in Tunis.
The minister also restated Saudi support for Syria’s territorial integrity and a political solution to the civil war based on dialogue between the opposition and government, but said a unified Syrian opposition should emerge before the start of any dialogue.
Syria’s membership in the Arab League has been suspended since the Assad regime’s violent repression of protests in 2011. The US has been trying to persuade Arab Gulf states to hold off on restoring ties with Syria, although the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus at the end of last year to counter the influence of Iran. 

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf attends an Arab League foreign ministerial meeting in the Tunisian capital. (SPA)

Tunisia, which takes over this year from Saudi Arabia in hosting the summit, will coordinate with other Arab countries in responding to the US decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui said.
“We will work with fellow Arab countries and the international community to contain the expected repercussions of this decision in various regional and international forums,” Jhinaoui said.
Arab states have condemned last week’s decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize the plateau as Israeli territory. They want Washington to retract its decision and stop other countries following suit.
Trump also angered Arabs last year by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US Embassy there from Tel Aviv. Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria and Arab East Jerusalem from Jordan in the 1967 war and annexed both in moves not recognized under international law.
The foreign ministers agreed on a draft statement on the Golan to be presented to heads of state on Sunday, in preparation for it to be announced at the summit. The statement amounts to a categorical rejection of the US president’s declaration, diplomats told Arab News.
Before the summit, there was also a meeting to discuss the political process in Libya.

Gazans brace for more mass border demos at anniversary

GAZA CITY: Protests are to take place across Gaza City on the anniversary of last year’s series of demonstrations against Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The protests began on March 30, last year, when Palestinians voiced their frustration at the siege imposed on their region 13 years ago, and at the refusal of Israeli authorities to allow refugees to return to the towns and villages displaced during the 1948 Nakba.

A member of the political bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Talal Abu Zarifa, said the previous demonstrations had gained international attention through “peaceful popular resistance,” and had helped rehabilitate the Palestinian cause on the international scene. 

He added that regular marches and protests would not stop until the siege was lifted.

Hamas spokesman Hazim Qasim agreed with Zarifa, stating that the protests had achieved “national cohesion,” but acknowledged that the liberation of Gaza was still some way off. 

He added, though, that continued participation in the marches would send a strong message to Israel and the international community that the Palestinians would not give up on their cause.

Writer and political analyst Hossam Al-Dajni said that the most important achievement of the protests was that they had “eroded” Israel’s image as a sympathetic, restrained force, revealing an “uglier” face to the world.

“For years, Israel has been working to connect the Palestinian struggle with terrorism, but during the peaceful marches in Gaza, in which the Palestinians resisted, it committed war crimes in front of the eyes of the world,” he told Arab News.

Meanwhile, protestor Ahmed Al-Burdini, who was disabled after being shot in the leg by an Israeli bullet, said he had not missed a protest in months despite his injury.

“I lost my job because of my disability, and there is now no source of income for our family,” he said, claiming he’d been drawn to demonstrate due to the poor living conditions imposed on Gaza by the blockade.

The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on March 22, condemning Israel and the Israeli Defense Force for war crimes against the demonstrators.

