King Salman and Tunisian President hold bilateral talks

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi held bilateral talks at the Carthage Palace in Tunisia on Friday.

During the meeting, King Salman and President Essebsi discussed bilateral cooperation and ways of enhancing and developing them. They also reviewed regional and international developments.

King Salman and President Essebsi witnessed the signing of two agreements between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

An agreement was signed for a developmental loan to fund projects to protect cities and urban areas from flooding in Tunisia.

Another agreement was signed in relation to Saudi exports to The Tunisian Company of the Refining Industries (STIR).

The agreements were signed by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Tunisia’s Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui.

King Salman and President Essebsi also launched three projects in Tunis on Friday. They include the restoration of the Uqba bin Nafe mosque and the city of Utaiqah in Kairouan, the King Salman project to restore the Al-Zaytuna mosque, and the building of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz University hospital in Kairouan.

President Essebsi also awarded King Salman the republic’s medal, the highest official award.

King Salman presented President Essebsi with the King Abdulaziz Medal.

A luncheon was also held in honour of King Salman.

The king will head Saudi Arabia’s delegation at the 30th Arab League summit that will take place in Tunis on Sunday.

His visit comes as a response to an invitation by President Essebsi.

Essebsi said on Thursday that King Salman’s visit confirms that relations between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia are at the highest level.