﻿

King Salman and Tunisian President hold bilateral talks

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi held bilateral talks on Friday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi held bilateral talks on Friday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi held bilateral talks on Friday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi held bilateral talks on Friday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi held bilateral talks on Friday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi held bilateral talks on Friday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi held bilateral talks on Friday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi held bilateral talks on Friday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi held bilateral talks on Friday. (SPA)
King Salman and Tunisian President hold bilateral talks

  • Two agreements were signed by Saudi Arabia and Tunisia
  • President Essebsi awarded King Salman the republic’s medal, the highest official award
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi held bilateral talks at the Carthage Palace in Tunisia on Friday. 

During the meeting, King Salman and President Essebsi discussed bilateral cooperation and ways of enhancing and developing them. They also reviewed regional and international developments.

King Salman and President Essebsi witnessed the signing of two agreements between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

An agreement was signed for a developmental loan to fund projects to protect cities and urban areas from flooding in Tunisia.

Another agreement was signed in relation to Saudi exports to The Tunisian Company of the Refining Industries (STIR).

The agreements were signed by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Tunisia’s Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui. 

King Salman and President Essebsi also launched three projects in Tunis on Friday. They include the restoration of the Uqba bin Nafe mosque and the city of Utaiqah in Kairouan, the King Salman project to restore the Al-Zaytuna mosque, and the building of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz University hospital in Kairouan.

President Essebsi also awarded King Salman the republic’s medal, the highest official award.

King Salman presented President Essebsi with the King Abdulaziz Medal.

A luncheon was also held in honour of King Salman.

The king will head Saudi Arabia’s delegation at the 30th Arab League summit that will take place in Tunis on Sunday. 

His visit comes as a response to an invitation by President Essebsi. 

Essebsi said on Thursday that King Salman’s visit confirms that relations between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia are at the highest level. 

Al-Jubeir attends Christchurch memorial to honor victims of mosque attack

Al-Jubeir attends Christchurch memorial to honor victims of mosque attack

  • Some 20,000 people attended the high-security event
  • Al-Jubeir met with families of victims and injured Saudi nationals
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir attended a national memorial service in Christchurch to honor the 50 victims of the March 15 mosque terrorist attack.

Some 20,000 people attended the high-security event at the city’s Hagley Park, including dozens of Islamic leaders, government representatives and Australian prime minister Scott Morison.

At the service, Al-Jubeir met with some family members of the victims, as well as the two injured Saudi nationals Khalid Al-Shadukhi and Aseel Al-Ansari.

Al-Jubeir also met with New Zealand officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters, and Governor-General Patsy Reddy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed thousands of the memorial attendees, who gave her a warm standing ovation.

“Our challenge now is to make the very best of us a daily reality. Because we are not immune to the viruses of hate, of fear, of other. We never have been,” Ardern said, in a native Maori cloak known as kakahu.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (AFP)


“But we can be the nation that discovers the cure. And so to each of us as we go from here, we have work to do,” she said, while also adding the world had to end the vicious cycle of extremism and that it needed a global effort.
“The answer to them lies in a simple concept that is not bound by domestic borders, that isn't based on ethnicity, power-base or even forms of governance. The answer lies in our humanity,” she said.

(With Reuters)

 

