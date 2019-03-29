You are here

Gazans brace for more mass border demos at anniversary

Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israeli-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City March 29, 2019. (Reuters)
Palestinian sit near to the Israeli-Gaza border fence, ahead of the first anniversary of border protests, east of Gaza City March 29, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 30 March 2019
HAZEM BALOUSHA
  Protests have achieved 'national cohesion, but Gaza's liberation is still some way off'
GAZA CITY: Protests are to take place across Gaza City on the anniversary of last year’s series of demonstrations against Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The protests began on March 30, last year, when Palestinians voiced their frustration at the siege imposed on their region 13 years ago, and at the refusal of Israeli authorities to allow refugees to return to the towns and villages displaced during the 1948 Nakba.

A member of the political bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Talal Abu Zarifa, said the previous demonstrations had gained international attention through “peaceful popular resistance,” and had helped rehabilitate the Palestinian cause on the international scene. 

He added that regular marches and protests would not stop until the siege was lifted.

Hamas spokesman Hazim Qasim agreed with Zarifa, stating that the protests had achieved “national cohesion,” but acknowledged that the liberation of Gaza was still some way off. 

He added, though, that continued participation in the marches would send a strong message to Israel and the international community that the Palestinians would not give up on their cause.

Writer and political analyst Hossam Al-Dajni said that the most important achievement of the protests was that they had “eroded” Israel’s image as a sympathetic, restrained force, revealing an “uglier” face to the world.

“For years, Israel has been working to connect the Palestinian struggle with terrorism, but during the peaceful marches in Gaza, in which the Palestinians resisted, it committed war crimes in front of the eyes of the world,” he told Arab News.

Meanwhile, protestor Ahmed Al-Burdini, who was disabled after being shot in the leg by an Israeli bullet, said he had not missed a protest in months despite his injury.

“I lost my job because of my disability, and there is now no source of income for our family,” he said, claiming he’d been drawn to demonstrate due to the poor living conditions imposed on Gaza by the blockade.

The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on March 22, condemning Israel and the Israeli Defense Force for war crimes against the demonstrators.

Topics: Israel Palestinians great march of return

BAGHDAD: A governor on the run, officials summoned to court and candidates accused of bribing councillors: the Mosul ferry disaster has brought renewed attention to the scourge of corruption in Iraq.
Nationwide horror over the March 21 capsizing of the overloaded riverboat in the northern city of Mosul, which claimed 100 lives, mostly of women and children, has given way to a clamour for provincial officials to be put on trial.
Graft is endemic across Iraq, not only in the city the Daesh group controlled for three years before their expulsion in July 2017.
The country ranks among the world’s worst offenders in Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index.
Since 2004, a year after the US-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein, a total of $218 billion has vanished into the pockets of shady politicians and businessmen, according to parliament.
That is more than Iraq’s GDP.
Few officials have been brought to account, and amnesties have allowed many to evade justice, only partially repaying the stolen funds.
For the past week, the cry of “corruption is killing us” has been ringing across Mosul.
A parliamentary report compiled by 43 deputies has warned that corruption risks re-igniting sectarian tensions long exploited by jihadists.
It could also impede the rebuilding of Mosul, much of which was reduced to rubble during the year-long battle to evict IS.
The report, seen by AFP, shows economic groups linked to units from the Hashed Al-Shaabi, the Shiite paramilitary alliance which played a key role in defeating IS in mainly Sunni Mosul, taking over projects and lands.
Figures close to Hashed are also accused of war profiteering.
Instead of reconstruction, such entrepreneurs have made millions of dollars from the resale of metallic structures and building materials from damaged apartment blocks, a local official says in the report.
He said such sales were being conducted by “armed groups and their frontmen through letters of authorization from the government.”
At the same time, according to the report, Nawfel Al-Akoub, the governor who has been fired and gone on the run, authorized the construction of two roads in violation of municipal regulations, for the benefit of oil smugglers.
The ferry’s capsize in the swollen River Tigris, after operators ignored warnings of dangerous weather, proved a tipping point.
But Abdel Rahman Al-Louizi, an MP who took part in the parliamentary inquiry, said the sacking of the provincial governor had already been expected.
“The governor’s dismissal came after the ferry shock but it’s based on evidence collected well before that,” he said.
According to former defense minister Khaled Al-Obeidi, on contender to succeed Mosul’s disgraced governor is offering $200,000 each to provincial councillors to ensure his election.
Disenchanted Iraqis on social media expressed doubt the ferry drama will force authorities to tackle the issue of graft.
“The ferry’s sinking revealed dozens of cases of corruption in Mosul,” one Iraqi activist wrote on Twitter.
“How many more victims... will it take to uncover all the other corruption files in Iraq’s other provinces?“

