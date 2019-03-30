You are here

  • Home
  • Thirty men sentenced for Egyptian church attack plot
﻿

Thirty men sentenced for Egyptian church attack plot

Daesh claimed responsibility for church bombings in Egypt in 2017. (AFP/File)
Updated 30 March 2019
Reuters
0

Thirty men sentenced for Egyptian church attack plot

  • Egyptian officials said the defendants were trained in Egypt and abroad
  • More than half of the defendants received life terms
Updated 30 March 2019
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Thirty men were sentenced to between 10 years to life imprisonment on Saturday for planning a suicide bombing on a church in the Egyptian city of Alexandria and other charges, court official said.
Authorities said at the time of their arrest that the defendants had embraced the ideas of the Daesh group and received training abroad and in Egypt.
Twenty of the defendants who appeared in court, dressed in white prison garb, did not react to the sentences, and there was no immediate comment from lawyers representing them. The other 10 are still on the run and were sentenced in absentia.
The attack on the church did not take place. But minority Christians have faced a series of assaults in Alexandria and other parts of Egypt in recent years.
Daesh claimed responsibility for suicide bombings on churches in Alexandria and Tanta in April 2017 that left 45 people dead.
The defendants were also accused of planning to bomb a liquor store in the Mediterranean city of Damietta, joining an illegal group and possessing weapons and explosives.
Eighteen of them received life terms, which are 25 years long in Egypt, eight got 15 years in prison and four were sentenced to 10 years, the head of the Alexandria Criminal Court, convened in Cairo, said.
Egyptian authorities have cracked down on extremist groups since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi led the 2013 military overthrow of Egypt’s first freely-elected president, Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Topics: Egypt Egypt Church attack Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
Daesh militants kill 7 US-backed fighters in Syria: commanders
0
Middle-East
Egypt refers 28 to court on charges of joining Daesh, Al-Qaeda

Pope arrives in Morocco for two-day trip

Updated 30 March 2019
Reuters
0

Pope arrives in Morocco for two-day trip

  • The spiritual leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics was invited by King Mohammed VI as part of a mission on the "development of interreligious dialogue"
  • Improving relations with other religions has been a priority for the Argentine pontiff
Updated 30 March 2019
Reuters
0

RABAT: Pope Francis arrived in Morocco on Saturday for a visit which will see him meet Muslim leaders and migrants ahead of a mass with the country's minority Catholic community.
The spiritual leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics was invited by King Mohammed VI as part of a mission on the "development of interreligious dialogue", according to Moroccan authorities.
Improving relations with other religions has been a priority for the Argentine pontiff, whose papacy has been marred by a wave of child sex abuse allegations against clergy.

The pope's plane landed in the capital Rabat shortly before 2 pm (1300 GMT) and he was greeted by the king who is known as the "commander of the faithful" in Morocco, where 99 percent of the population is Muslim.
The Moroccan capital has stepped up security ahead of the first papal visit to the North African country since John Paul II in 1985.

Pope Francis, on the popemobile, and Moroccan King Mohammed VI, right, waving, make their way through the crowd in Rabat, Morocco, Saturday, March 30, 2019.  (AP)


Buildings have been repainted, streets decorated and lawns manicured for the pope's two-day visit.
Francis was to be presented on arrival with dates and almond milk, before stepping into the popemobile and the monarch into a limousine.
They were to drive to a welcome ceremony at the Tour (or tower) Hassan mosque and a mausoleum, attended by 25,000 and beamed onto giant screens, before the king hosts Francis at the royal palace.
Wellwishers began packing the esplanade outside the 12th century incomplete mosque from midday as rain drizzled on them while others, including many Moroccans in traditional costume, lined the roads nearby.
Red carpets covered the ground at the entrance to the esplanade and two armchairs, red as well, were placed on a platform in front of the mosque.

Pope Francis and Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Saturday declared Jerusalem the "common patrimony of humanity and especially the followers of the three monotheistic religions," during the pontiff's visit to Rabat.

"The specific multi-religious character, the spiritual dimension and the particular cultural identity of Jerusalem... must be protected and promoted," they said in a joint statement released by the Vatican.

Francis will also visit an institute where around 1,300 students are studying to become imams and preachers, teaching "moderate Islam" and backed by the king.
"It's a very significant event, the first time that a pope is welcomed to an institute for the training of imams," said Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti.
During the visit, Francis is due to hear from two students - one African and one European -as well as a statement by Morocco's Ministry of Islamic Affairs.
A concert drawing inspiration from Islam, Christianity and Judaism is also on the agenda.
Last month Francis visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the imam of Cairo's Al-Azhar, Sunni Islam's prestigious seat of learning.
The two signed a document on "human fraternity for world peace", which among other things called for "freedom of belief" and "full citizenship" rights for minorities.
Francis will not hesitate to refer to the text, which from now on he will give to all heads of state, Gisotti said.
In Morocco, where Islam is the state religion, authorities are keen to stress the country's "religious tolerance" which allows Christians and Jews to worship freely.
But Moroccans are automatically considered Muslim if they are not born into the Jewish community, apostasy is socially frowned upon, and proselytising is criminalised.
Those who try to "rock the faith of a Muslim or to convert him to another religion" risk a prison term of up to three years.

The honor guard waits for Pope Francis to arrive in Rabat, Morocco, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP)


After years in the shadows, since 2017 the small number of converts have called openly for the right to live "without persecution" and "without discrimination".
Around 30,000 to 35,000 Catholics live in Morocco, many of them from sub-Saharan Africa.
The pope is due to finish his Saturday schedule by meeting migrants at a centre run by Catholic humanitarian organisation Caritas.
The charity runs day centres for migrants who are trying to reach Europe across the Mediterranean, as well as supporting their access to services.
The number of people taking the sea route from Morocco to Spain has increased recently due to the closure of the border with Libya.
In 2017, Caritas centres in Rabat, Casablanca and Tangier welcomed 7,551 new arrivals, according to the charity.
Rabat claims to have a "humanistic" approach to migration and rejects allegations by rights groups of "brutal arrest campaigns" and "forced displacement" to the country's southern border.
Francis has throughout his papacy highlighted the plight of migrants and refugees, calling on Catholics as well as politicians to show solidarity with those in need.
On Sunday, the pope will celebrate mass at a Rabat stadium with an estimated 10,000 people attending.

 

Topics: Pope Francis Morocco

Related

0
Middle-East
Pope to broaden Muslim dialogue with Morocco visit
0
Middle-East
Morocco Christians urge religious freedom before pope visit

Latest updates

Godolphin’s Thunder Snow wins back-to-back Dubai World Cup titles
0
King Salman and Tunisian PM hold talks
0
Pope arrives in Morocco for two-day trip
0
Foreign ministers prepare draft resolutions ahead of Arab Summit
0
Pro-Kurdish party members detained before Turkey’s elections
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.