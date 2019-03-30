You are here

  • Home
  • Omani oil minister sees prices staying in $65 to $75 range until year-end
﻿

Omani oil minister sees prices staying in $65 to $75 range until year-end

Omani Energy Minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Rumhy said Oman remained committed to the OPEC+ agreement until the end of 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 March 2019
Reuters
0

Omani oil minister sees prices staying in $65 to $75 range until year-end

  • Members of OPEC and other non-OPEC producers agreed to reduce oil supply by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan. 1 for six months
  • Separately, Al-Rumhy said the Oman Oil Co. was conducting a feasibility study regarding taking a 30 percent stake in a new oil refinery project
Updated 30 March 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Omani Energy Minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Rumhy said he expected global oil prices to stay in a range between $65 and $75 a barrel until the end of the year, the state-run Oman News Agency (ONA) reported on Saturday.
He was also quoted as saying Oman remained committed to the OPEC+ agreement until the end of 2019.
Under the accord reached in December 2018, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) along with Russia and other non-OPEC producers — an alliance known as OPEC+ — agreed to reduce oil supply by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan. 1 for six months.
The OPEC+ alliance was formed in 2017. Since its inception, oil prices have doubled to more than $60 per barrel, mainly as a result of a series of production cuts by its members.
The official selling price (OSP) for Oman crude in May will rise by $2.50 to $66.98 a barrel, the highest in five months, Reuters calculations based on data from the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) showed on Friday.
However, Saudi Arabia is having a hard time convincing Russia to stay much longer in OPEC-led pact, and Moscow may agree only to a three-month extension. Should Russia pull out of the latest deal on cutting output, oil prices would drop.
Separately, Al-Rumhy said the Oman Oil Co. was conducting a feasibility study regarding taking a 30 percent stake in a new oil refinery project on Sri Lanka’s south coast.
The project will be Sri Lanka’s first new refinery in 52 years after Iran built a 50,000 barrel-per-day refinery near the capital, Colombo, to blend Iran light oils.

Topics: Oman Oil

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oman oil minister excited to be part of Sri Lanka oil refinery project

Turkish lira weakens again after rocky pre-election week

Updated 30 March 2019
Reuters
0

Turkish lira weakens again after rocky pre-election week

Updated 30 March 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened again on Friday and the government promised reforms, after a volatile week that brought back memories of last year’s currency crisis just as Turks head to polls this weekend.
Turkey’s currency was down 1.8 percent after having tumbled 5 percent on Thursday. The weakness, after a strong rebound earlier in the week, reflected a return of liquidity to a key London foreign-exchange market where investors use swaps to hedge and settle positions.
Among an array of tactics used to stabilize things since an initial selloff last Friday, the government had directed banks to temporarily starve the London market of lira liquidity, according to officials.
Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday that Turkish banks were providing billions of lira to foreign markets and he promised Turkey would enter a reform period after the elections and give details soon.
But with Turkish stocks having plunged to their lowest levels since January and yields on bonds up to October levels, analysts raised doubts about a quick fix for an economy in the midst of a recession that could last well into this year.
SLOW RECOVERY
“Concerns about Turkey’s economy and financial markets are unlikely to fade even once Sunday’s local elections are out of the way. If anything, we think that they will intensify,” said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
“The tightening of financial conditions adds to the reasons to think that, even once the economy emerges from recession, the recovery will be slow-going,” he said.
The lira stood at 5.6461 against the dollar at 1445 GMT after closing at 5.5825 on Thursday, when it weakened as much as 5.6465. Last year, it tumbled almost 30 percent against the US currency.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is campaigning hard for his AK Party, which could lose control of Ankara and other major cities after the nationwide municipal elections on Sunday.

 

On Thursday Erdogan blamed lira weakness on attacks by the West. In another echo of last year’s crisis, when investors were spooked by his unorthodox economic views, the president also renewed calls for lower interest rates despite double-digit inflation and a fragile lira.
The currency has been hit by a lack of confidence among Turks, prompting them to snap up record holdings of dollars and gold. Uneasy relations with the United States and concerns about post-election government policy have also hurt investor sentiment.
The Turkish liquidity squeeze pushed the London swap rate to a record 1,200 percent on Wednesday but it has since slid back to more normal levels and was 23.75 percent on Friday, as lira-starved foreign investors flocked back in.
The weekly swap rate stood at 55 percent.
Separate data showed Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell 63.1 percent year-on-year in February to $2.13 billion, with a slight increase in exports compared to the same period last year.
Albayrak, in a TV interview late on Thursday, said a reform framework may be announced in the week of April 8 if the plan is ready.
Turkey’s main BITS 100 index was up 1.6 percent on Friday while the banking index, which was hit hardest this week, was up 2.7 percent.
Fitch ratings agency said on Friday Turkish banks have a notable cushion against weaker asset quality.

FACTOID

In the fourth quarter the Turkish economy logged its worst contraction in nearly a decade.

Topics: Turkish lira

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey will honor deal to purchase S-400s: Turkish FM
0
Middle-East
Despite talk of returns, Turkey quietly works to integrate Syrian refugees

Latest updates

Godolphin’s Thunder Snow wins back-to-back Dubai World Cup titles
0
King Salman and Tunisian PM hold talks
0
Pope arrives in Morocco for two-day trip
0
Foreign ministers prepare draft resolutions ahead of Arab Summit
0
Pro-Kurdish party members detained before Turkey’s elections
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.