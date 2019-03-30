You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Mastermind by Evan Ratliff

Updated 30 March 2019
The Mastermind by Evan Ratliff is a non-fiction true crime book that focuses on the rise of Paul Calder Le Roux. 

It is the incredible true story of the decade-long quest to bring down Le Roux — the creator of a frighteningly powerful internet-enabled cartel who merged the ruthlessness of a drug lord with the technological savvy of a Silicon Valley entrepreneur.

Award-winning investigative journalist Ratliff spent four years piecing together this intricate puzzle, chasing LeRoux’s empire and his shadowy henchmen around the world, conducting hundreds of interviews and uncovering thousands of documents. The result is a riveting, unprecedented account of a crime boss built by and for the digital age.

“A top-notch story which Ratliff has taken really good care of. True crime does not get any better than this,” a reviewer commented in goodreads.com.

“Le Roux was a drug lord of international consequence. He was unique in that he was a techie, his specialty being encrypting software to enable the purchase of legal pharmaceuticals over the internet.”

Topics: Book Review Evan Ratliff

