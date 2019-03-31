You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to raise around $31bn in debt this year
﻿

Saudi Arabia to raise around $31bn in debt this year

State-owned Aramco is expected to issue bonds soon. (AFP/File)
Updated 54 sec ago
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabia to raise around $31bn in debt this year

  • Saudi Arabia’s debts have increased recently after drop in oil prices
  • Saudi Aramco is expected to issue its first international market bonds in the coming days
Updated 54 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia plans to issue $31.5 billion in debt this year to help finance the national budget deficit, the country’s Debt Management Office (DMO), part of the ministry of finance, said.
Saudi Arabia has borrowed extensively over the past few years to refill state coffers depleted by a drop in oil prices.
At the end of 2018, it had around $150 billion in outstanding government debt, 54 percent of which was in local currency and the rest denominated in US dollars.
The kingdom issued $7.5 billion in international bonds in January. It said its foreign funding this year “would be positioned in a way in which (Saudi Arabia) could secure most of its funding in the first quarter,” to reduce exposure to market risks and to allow Saudi government-related issuers to tap the debt markets.
The statement comes a few days before Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, is expected to issue its first bonds in the international markets.
Saudi Arabia’s deficit funding requirements for this year are estimated at $35 billion, which will be funded with an approximate net debt issuance of $31.5 billion, while the rest will come from government deposits at the central bank, the DMO statement said.
By the end of 2019, Saudi Arabia plans to have around $181 billion in outstanding debt, corresponding to 21.7 percent of gross domestic product.
The DMO said this year it would try to “contain” the government’s outstanding debt exposure to interest rate risk by reducing the percentage of floating-rate instruments in its portfolio.
At the end of 2018, 73 percent of Saudi debt issues had a fixed rate and 27 percent had a floating rate. By the end of 2019, the government wants to increase fixed-rate debt to 78 percent of its portfolio.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Aramco economy 2030 2030 Economy

Related

0
Corporate News
Survey reveals how Saudi millennials spend money
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi real estate showcase at Dubai property show

UAE economy rebounds in 2018, but more slowly than expected

Updated 18 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

UAE economy rebounds in 2018, but more slowly than expected

  • Oil producer UAE had projected in December growth between 2.5 and 3 percent for 2018
  • Gulf economies are benefiting from higher oil prices after OPEC members and other producers cut output to tackle a supply glut
Updated 18 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ economy grew by around 1.7 percent in 2018, slower than projected despite a boost from higher oil prices, official preliminary data showed.
The UAE growth figures follow Dubai’s disclosure last week that its economy grew by 1.94 percent in 2018, its slowest pace since a contraction in 2009 when the economy was hobbled by a debt crisis.
Oil producer UAE had projected in December growth between 2.5 and 3 percent for 2018, with Gulf economies benefiting from higher oil prices after OPEC members and other producers cut output to tackle a supply glut.
In its latest quarterly report, the Central Bank estimated the economy grew by 2.8 percent in 2018, up from 0.8 percent a year earlier.
Economic growth was driven by higher oil prices and a robust performance by the non-oil sector, Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed Al-Mansouri was quoted as saying by state news agency WAM late on Saturday.
The oil and gas sector was the single largest contributor to economic growth, accounting for around 30 percent at constant prices, according to preliminary data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.
The non-oil sector grew by around 1.3 percent to 1 billion dirhams ($272.3 million).
To offset the slowdown in economic growth, the Dubai government has taken measures to cut costs for key industries including aviation, real estate and education.
The Abu Dhabi government has announced a $13.6 billion economic stimulus package as well as several economic initiatives to ease the cost of doing business.
The UAE has projected growth of 3.5 percent for 2019.
The International Monetary Fund said in February it expects the UAE’s economy to grow by 3.7 percent this year.

Topics: economy UAE

Related

0
Business & Economy
UAE announces $8.7 billion housing plan for citizens -Dubai Ruler’s tweet
0
Business & Economy
UAE economy to grow by 2.8% this year, 4.2% in 2019 — central bank governor

Latest updates

UAE economy rebounds in 2018, but more slowly than expected
0
Earliest photo of Makkah on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi
0
Thousands march in Hong Kong over proposed extradition law changes
0
Saudi fourth-quarter GDP expands 3.59%, gets boost from oil sector
0
China launches two-month probe into abuses of new tax rules
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.