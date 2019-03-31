You are here

Saudi fourth-quarter GDP expands 3.59%, gets boost from oil sector

‘The oil sector led the recovery in the final quarter, reflecting stronger production’, said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. (AFP)
  'The oil sector led the recovery in the final quarter, reflecting stronger production'
  • The Saudi economy has suffered in recent years because of low oil prices and austerity measures
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s economy grew in the fourth quarter of last year at its fastest rate since early 2016 due to an expansion in the oil sector, while non-oil growth was sluggish, statistics agency data showed on Sunday.
Fourth-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.59 percent from a year earlier. In the third quarter, annual growth was 2.5 percent.
“The oil sector led the recovery in the final quarter, reflecting stronger production, particularly at the beginning of the quarter,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
The Saudi economy has suffered in recent years because of low oil prices and austerity measures aimed at reducing a huge budget deficit.
In 2017, the economy shrank for the first time since the global financial crisis almost a decade earlier.
“We expect the headline growth figure to moderate in 2019 as Saudi implements oil production cuts,” Malik said.
Saudi Arabia’s economy grew by 2.21 percent in 2018, government data showed in January, without breaking down fourth-quarter figures.
Last week, state-owned Saudi Aramco announced it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund (PIF), for $69.1 billion.
The deal could boost economic growth as the sovereign fund gains more firepower to proceed with its plans to create jobs and diversify the largest Arab economy beyond oil exports.
Dubai-based Arqaam Capital said in a research note on Sunday the acquisition is expected to boost credit growth, “as corporate activity on increased award momentum continues to improve particularly toward the end of the year and potentially on loans from Aramco to fund the purchase of SABIC.”
Malik said economic growth in 2019 would be impacted by how the PIF implements investments.
“Our assumption is that the SABIC sale will boost PIF’s investments in the second half of the year,” she said.

Topics: economy GDP Saudi Arabia 2030 Economy economy 2030

UAE economy rebounds in 2018, but more slowly than expected

UAE economy rebounds in 2018, but more slowly than expected

  Oil producer UAE had projected in December growth between 2.5 and 3 percent for 2018
  • Gulf economies are benefiting from higher oil prices after OPEC members and other producers cut output to tackle a supply glut
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ economy grew by around 1.7 percent in 2018, slower than projected despite a boost from higher oil prices, official preliminary data showed.
The UAE growth figures follow Dubai’s disclosure last week that its economy grew by 1.94 percent in 2018, its slowest pace since a contraction in 2009 when the economy was hobbled by a debt crisis.
Oil producer UAE had projected in December growth between 2.5 and 3 percent for 2018, with Gulf economies benefiting from higher oil prices after OPEC members and other producers cut output to tackle a supply glut.
In its latest quarterly report, the Central Bank estimated the economy grew by 2.8 percent in 2018, up from 0.8 percent a year earlier.
Economic growth was driven by higher oil prices and a robust performance by the non-oil sector, Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed Al-Mansouri was quoted as saying by state news agency WAM late on Saturday.
The oil and gas sector was the single largest contributor to economic growth, accounting for around 30 percent at constant prices, according to preliminary data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.
The non-oil sector grew by around 1.3 percent to 1 billion dirhams ($272.3 million).
To offset the slowdown in economic growth, the Dubai government has taken measures to cut costs for key industries including aviation, real estate and education.
The Abu Dhabi government has announced a $13.6 billion economic stimulus package as well as several economic initiatives to ease the cost of doing business.
The UAE has projected growth of 3.5 percent for 2019.
The International Monetary Fund said in February it expects the UAE’s economy to grow by 3.7 percent this year.

Topics: economy UAE

