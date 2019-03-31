You are here

﻿

Pope urges Catholics in Morocco to dialogue, not proselytize

This photo taken and handout by the Vatican press office, Vatican Media, on March 31, 2019 shows Pope Francis praying during a visit to the St Peter's Roman Catholic Cathedral in Rabat, during the pontiff's two-day visit to Morocco. (AFP/Vatican Media)
This photo taken and handout by the Vatican press office, Vatican Media, on March 31, 2019 shows Pope Francis (R) addressing worshipers during a visit to the St Peter's Roman Catholic Cathedral in Rabat, during the pontiff's two-day visit to Morocco. (AFP/Vatican Media)
This photo taken and handout by the Vatican press office, Vatican Media, on March 31, 2019 shows Pope Francis (R) blessing worshipers during a visit to the St Peter's Roman Catholic Cathedral in Rabat, during the pontiff's two-day visit to Morocco. (AFP/Vatican Media)
Pope Francis meets children during a meeting with representatives of other Christian denominations at Saint Peter's Cathedral in Rabat, Morocco, March 31, 2019. (Vatican Media/Reuters)
This photo taken and handout by the Vatican press office, Vatican Media, on March 31, 2019 shows Pope Francis blessing a child upon his arrival for a visit to the Rural Center for Social Services at Temara, south of Rabat, during the pontiff's two-day visit to Morocco. (AFP/Vatican Media)
This photo taken and handout by the Vatican press office, Vatican Media, on March 31, 2019 shows Pope Francis (R) addressing worshipers during a visit to the St Peter's Roman Catholic Cathedral in Rabat, during the pontiff's two-day visit to Morocco. (AFP/Vatican Media)
Updated 31 March 2019
AP
RABAT: Pope Francis sought to encourage greater Christian-Muslim dialogue on Sunday, telling his flock that showing the country’s Muslim majority they are part of the same human family will help stamp out extremism.
On his second and final day in Morocco, Francis told Catholic priests and sisters that even though they are few in number, they shouldn’t seek to convert others but rather engage in dialogue and charity.
“In this way, you will unmask and lay bare every attempt to exploit differences and ignorance in order to sow fear, hatred and conflict,” he said. “For we know that fear and hatred, nurtured and manipulated, destabilize our communities and leave them spiritually defenseless.”
Francis has stressed a message of Christian-Muslim fraternity during his first trip to Morocco, a majority Muslim nation of 36 million. Proselytism is a prominent issue in religious discourse in the north African country, even though Christians, Muslims and Jews have coexisted peacefully here for centuries.

Pope Francis (R) blesses worshipers during a visit to the St Peter's Roman Catholic Cathedral in Rabat on March 31, 2019 . (AFP/Vatican Media)


After reaching out to the Sunni majority and Morocco’s ever growing community of migrants from countries in sub-Saharan Africa on Saturday, Francis turned his attention Sunday to Christian minorities. His aim was to highlight their constructive presence in Moroccan life.
Francis visited a social center run by Catholic religious sisters that serves a poor Muslim community south of the capital, Rabat, with medical, educational and vocational services. The Temara center operates a pre-school, treats burn victims, trains women in tailoring and provides meals for 150 children a day.
Catholic catechism isn’t taught at the pre-school.
“Their teachers are all Muslims and speak in Arabic and they prepare them on Muslim religion,” said sister Gloria Carrillero. “We did not come here with the purpose of doing proselytism. We came here just to help.”

Pope Francis meets children during a meeting with representatives of other Christian denominations at Saint Peter's Cathedral in Rabat, Morocco, March 31, 2019. (Vatican Media/Reuters)


Catholics represent less than 1 percent of Morocco’s population and most are foreign-born migrants. Morocco also has between 2,000 and 6,000 homegrown converts to Christianity who are obliged to practice their faith privately because Morocco prohibits Muslim conversions.
These Moroccan converts often celebrate Masses in their homes and hide their religious affiliations for fear of prosecution and arrest. Yet many flocked to Francis’ afternoon Mass in a Rabat sports stadium with the hope the pope’s visit would compel Moroccan authorities to be more tolerant of religious diversity.
“With this visit, we want to tell the pope and the Moroccan society that we are proud to be Christians,” said Moroccan Christian Adam Rbati, who was attending the Mass with his Christian wife and newborn son. “It might not change much, but it will certainly create the space for future positive change.”
Francis touched on the issue of religious freedom in his opening speech to King Mohammed VI on Saturday, urging Morocco to move beyond just freedom of worship to true respect for an individual’s faith.

Pope Francis blesses a child upon his arrival for a visit to the Rural Center for Social Services at Temara, south of Rabat, on March 31, 2019. (AFP/Vatican Media)


“That is why freedom of conscience and religious freedom — which is not limited to freedom of worship alone, but allows all to live in accordance with their religious convictions — are inseparably linked to human dignity,” he said.
In a speech to Catholic priests in the city cathedral Sunday, Francis drew applause when he told them they should not proselytize. The church grows, he said, when people are attracted to its message, witness its charity and engage in dialogue as part of a human family.
He called for prayer “in the name of this fraternity, torn apart by the policies of extremism and division, by systems of unrestrained profit or by hateful ideological tendencies, that manipulate the actions and the future of men and women.”

Owners of Mosul ferry arrested after deadly disaster

BAGHDAD: The owners of a ferry that capsized in Mosul killing 100 people have been arrested along with engineers who had allegedly certified the vessel, Iraq’s judiciary said Sunday.

“The committee set up to investigate the sinking of the ferry announced the arrest of the boat’s owners” along with three engineers who “had certified that it complied with regulations,” the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement.

The boat was packed with families from the northern city, a former bastion of Daesh, crossing the River Tigris to celebrate the Kurds’ Nowruz New Year holiday.

Most of the victims of the accident on March 21, Iraqi Mother’s Day, were women and children. The strong current washed some bodies miles downstream, and dozens of people are still missing.

The Mosul ferry disaster has brought renewed attention to the scourge of corruption in Iraq.

Graft is endemic across Iraq, not only in the city Daesh controlled for three years before their expulsion in July 2017.

The country ranks among the world’s worst offenders in Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index.

Since 2004, a year after the US-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein, a total of $218 billion has vanished into the pockets of shady politicians and businessmen, according to Parliament. That is more than Iraq’s GDP.

Few officials have been brought to account, and amnesties have allowed many to evade justice, only partially repaying the stolen funds.

For the past week, the cry of “corruption is killing us” has been ringing across Mosul.

A parliamentary report compiled by 43 deputies has warned that corruption risks re-igniting sectarian tensions long exploited by militants.

It could also impede the rebuilding of Mosul, much of which was reduced to rubble during the year-long battle to evict Daesh.

The report, seen by AFP, shows economic groups linked to units from the Hashed Al-Shaabi taking over projects and lands.

Figures close to Hashed are also accused of war profiteering.

Instead of reconstruction, such entrepreneurs have made millions of dollars from the resale of metallic structures and building materials from damaged apartment blocks, a local official says in the report.

Such sales were being conducted by armed groups and their frontmen through letters of authorization from the government.

At the same time, according to the report, Nawfel Al-Akoub, the governor who has been fired and gone on the run, authorized the construction of two roads in violation of municipal regulations, for the benefit of oil smugglers.

The ferry’s capsize in the swollen River Tigris, after operators ignored warnings of dangerous weather, proved a tipping point.

