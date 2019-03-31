You are here

Virat Kohli slams ‘worst loss’ after Warner and Bairstow lead Hyderabad to 118-run win over Bangalore in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner, left, and Jonny Bairstow talk between the wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore during the VIVO IPL T20 cricket match in Hyderabad. (AP)
Updated 31 March 2019
Arab News
  • David Warner and Jonny Bairstow hit centuries in IPL's highest opening stand
  • Defeat marks third straight defeat for Kohli and his team
LONDON: Royal Challengers Bangalore were handed a third straight defeat in the Indian Premier League on Sunday at Sunrisers Hyderabad, who hammered the visitors by 118 runs.
The heavy defeat prompted Bangalore captain Virat Kohli to call the result “probably our worst loss ever.”
Kohli might have won the toss, but Hyderabad openers Jonny Bairstow along with Australian David Warner soon made him regret his decision to put the hosts into bat.
The writing was on the wall for the away side after Warner and Bairstow hit a century each, sharing the IPL’s best ever opening stand of 185.
The Englishman hit seven sixes and and 12 fours on his way to his maiden IPL ton, and becoming only the third man from England to score a century in the competition’s history.
It was another strong display from the pair, who are likely to play against each other when England play Australia in the Ashes this summer.
“I’m absolutely cooked,” Bairstow said after his innings.
“He’s great fun, just going ahead with hitting the ball, it was fantastic to bat in the middle with him.”
Warner, who is playing in the IPL after a year-long ban for ball-tampering during Australia’s tour of South Africa in 2017 came to an end last month, added: “The 12 months (off) has done me well. I feel refreshed.”
His and Bairstow’s heroics meant Bangalore faced an uphill task of chasing down a colossal 232 from their 20 overs. But there was little fight in the reply as they were bowled out for a paltry target of 113.
“Difficult one to explain, we were outplayed in all departments by a quality side,” Kohli said.   “This showed why they are former champions and finalists, they batted really well once they got in, and brilliant to sustain intent for the first 16 to 17 overs,” he added.
Kohli’s batting partner AB de Villiers was dismissed cheaply by off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, who took four wickets on debut.
Hyderabad seamer Sandeep Sharma dismissed Kohli for a sixth time since the first season of the IPL — only Ashish Nehra, Bangalore’s current bowling coach, has dismissed the Indian legend on as many occasions.
Despite the embarrassing loss, Kohli was still hopeful of a turnaround in form, saying his team would be aiming to get their first win when they face Rajasthan Royals in their next match.
“We still have 11 games, and things can turn around quite quickly in this league.   “Against Rajasthan Royals, when things don’t go our way, we will have to find ways of winning moments. You need to start well,” he added.
Bangalore managed to reach the IPL final in 2016, a run built on Virat Kohli’s record-breaking 973 runs and magnificent support batting from South Africa’s de Villiers. However, since their defeat in that year’s final, the franchise has struggled and early form suggests it will be another tough season for Kohli and his players.

Roger Federer wins 101st title, beating John Isner in Miami Open final

Updated 48 min 23 sec ago
AP
  • For the ageless Federer, winning never gets old
  • Federer first played in the tournament as a wild card 20 years ago
MIAMI: Orange streamers rained down while Roger Federer held another championship trophy aloft, his familiar grin as wide as ever.
For the ageless Federer, winning never gets old.
Now 37, Federer became tennis’ first repeat champion of 2019 when he won his 101st career title Sunday by beating a hobbled John Isner in the Miami Open final, 6-1, 6-4.
Federer neutralized Isner’s big serve and won 32 of 35 points on his own serve. The 6-foot-10 Isner scrambled so desperately to stay in rallies that he hurt his left foot and limped badly through the final few points.
Isner said afterward he did not yet know the nature or severity of the injury.
Federer was the Dubai champion on March 2, and was runner-up to Dominic Thiem at Indian Wells two weeks ago. Federer is 18-2 this year, best on the men’s tour, which stamps him as a threat to add to his record total of 20 Grand Slam titles in 2019.
“Unbelievable for you to keep winning and playing this level of tennis,” Miami tournament director James Blake, a former top-five player, told Federer during the trophy presentation. “It makes me feel like such an underachiever. We’re all just in awe.”
Isner also paid tribute to Federer during the ceremony.
“You were entirely too good today, entirely too good this whole tournament,” Isner said. “You are entirely too good your whole career. It’s absolutely incredible what you’re doing. We’re so lucky to have you in this game, and we all want you to keep playing and literally never retire. So keep it up, man.”
The first 33 men’s and women’s titles in 2019 were won by 33 different players, including Ashleigh Barty in the Miami women’s final Saturday. Federer is the first repeat winner in 20 men’s tournaments this year.
“Kind of fitting,” Isner said.
Federer first played in the tournament as a wild card 20 years ago. He won the title in 2005, 2006 and 2017 before it moved from Key Biscayne to its new home this year in the Miami Dolphins’ complex.
“It has been a super long journey for me here,” Federer told the crowd. “To stand here right now really means a lot after so many years.”
The temporary stands inside the NFL stadium were almost full for the final, but Federer quickly defused any drama. He broke in the opening game and then twice more in a first set that lasted only 24 minutes.
“Champion, Roger!” a fan yelled during a lull, prompting cheers. Federer went on to earn the adjective yet again.
To compound matters for Isner, he said the top of his foot started to hurt during the first set, and the problem grew worse as the match progressed.
“It’s a terrible feeling,” Isner said, “going up against the greatest player ever, playing in this incredible atmosphere, and my foot’s killing me.
“Not that I would have won the match anyway. Let’s make that clear. But, you know, I think I could have made for a more interesting match, and one that was a little more fun.”

