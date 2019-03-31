You are here

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops to 12.7%

The data was derived from labor force survey estimates and market data from bodies such as the Ministry of Labor and Social Development (pictured) and the Ministry of Civil Service. (File photo/SPA)
Updated 31 March 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia fell to 12.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to official data published on Sunday by the General Authority for Statistics.
A quarterly bulletin indicated a slight improvement in the rate, which stood at 12.8 percent in the third quarter of last year.
The unemployment rate among Saudi males stood at 6.6 percent, compared to 32.5 percent among Saudi females during the fourth quarter.
The bulletin’s information is derived from labor force survey estimates and market data from bodies such as the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and the Ministry of Civil Service. 
The bulletin indicated that the total number of Saudi employees in the Kingdom has reached 3,111,199. 
It also showed that the number of Saudis seeking work reached 970,229 during the forth quarter, according to data from government agencies’ administrative records.

Topics: Saudi unemployment Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development Saudi General Authority for Statistics

  • 95-octane petrol will remain at 7.75 Egyptian pounds ($0.4485) per liter through the second quarter of 2019
CAIRO: Egypt will keep 95-octane petrol at 7.75 Egyptian pounds ($0.4485) per liter through the second quarter of 2019 as it links the cost to international fuel prices for the first time, the petroleum ministry said in a statement.
Egypt had committed to the indexation mechanism as part of reforms tied to a $12 billion International Monetary Fund program and designed to increase energy prices to match those on international markets.
A committee decided to hold 95-octane petrol’s price based on the Egyptian pound’s appreciation against the dollar and global prices of Brent crude, the ministry said.
“There has been an uptick in inflation and the government has just issued a decision to increase the minimum state salaries,” said Angus Blair, chief operating officer at Cairo-based investment bank Pharos Holding.
“It may have decided to defer any increase until inflation comes off a little further, as inflation is on a longer-term downtrend, and the state employees are paid the new salaries. I would now expect fuel price increases in July or August.”
As part of the IMF deal, Egypt has been pushing ahead with tough economic reforms that have strained the budgets of tens of millions of citizens.
They included the introduction of a value-added tax, a currency devaluation and deep cuts to energy subsidies that included a hike in petrol prices of up to 50 percent last June.
About $10 billion has now been disbursed under the deal, with a final tranche due after another review in June.
The petroleum minister had said in January that Egypt would implement the automatic price indexation mechanism on 95-octane petrol starting in April.
The IMF cited those promised changes in a statement last month, saying: “The authorities remain committed to reaching cost recovery for most fuel products by mid-2019 and implementing automatic fuel price indexation.” ($1 = 17.2800 Egyptian pounds)

Topics: Egypt petrol

