You are here

  • Home
  • Spring snowfall in Saudi Arabia delights residents
﻿

Spring snowfall in Saudi Arabia delights residents

1 / 5
Tabuk residents expressed their happiness with the weather. (SPA)
2 / 5
Tabuk residents expressed their happiness with the weather. (SPA)
3 / 5
Tabuk residents expressed their happiness with the weather. (SPA)
4 / 5
The coastal city of Al-Haql experienced rain which turned to snow further inland near the mountains. (SPA)
5 / 5
The coastal city of Al-Haql experienced rain which turned to snow further inland near the mountains. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

Spring snowfall in Saudi Arabia delights residents

  • Jabal Al-Lawz, near the Jordanian border, was covered in snow
  • The snowfall arrived on Sunday evening and continued into the night
Updated 13 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

RIYADH: Spring snowfall has swept in to the mountains of north-west Saudi Arabian, turning the area white and delighting residents.

Clouds began to form early Sunday over Jabal Al-Lawz in Tabuk Province and by sunset, snow, covered all the area turning the ground into a white blanket.

Visitors rushed early Monday to witness the weather conditions near the Jordanian border and at the site of the NEOM mega project. Many shared videos and photos of the rare weather conditions at the mountain.

Fahd Al-Belawi said he and his family are pleased with the snow, adding that they came early to the mountain to enjoy the weather, which he described as “one the best times in the year.” 

Residents Nayef Al-Harby and Mohammad Al-Shammari said this was their first time to see the region covered in snow.

“This is the first time we have seen the top of Jabal Al-Lawz blanketed in white, we’ve been waiting for this during the past days so we can come to enjoy the weather,” they told SPA. 

One smiling young man posted a video of himself on Twitter in heavy falling snow. “I am neither in Moscow, nor am I in the Alaska. I am in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Weather reports said the temperature in the area dropped below 9C.

Climate researcher, Eid Al-Madhlaani, said it was highly unusual to see snow falling on the last day of March.

He warned people wanting to visit the area to be careful when driving on the slippery roads.

Security patrols, civil defense and ambulances were present in the area to ensure smooth traffic flow for the visitors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia snow tabuk

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi weather officials warn of heavy rain across several regions in the Kingdom
Developing 0
Saudi Arabia
Expect more rain to fall in Jeddah, Makkah and Taif, Saudi weather authority says

Saudi crown prince lays cornerstone of Air War Center

Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi crown prince lays cornerstone of Air War Center

  • It will support the combat readiness of the air force
Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: The Air War Center will contribute to developing and modernizing combat plans against potential threats, developing and evaluating air force capabilities, standardizing combat concepts and doctrines, and testing and evaluating systems and weapons.

It will support the combat readiness of the air force, carry out joint exercises with friendly countries, and provide training in advanced electronic warfare.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday also launched the first Hawk jet training aircraft at the King Abdul Aziz Air Base, which was assembled and some of its parts manufactured locally by citizens.

The crown prince was given a briefing on the stages of assembling and manufacturing the main parts of the Hawk by Saudi youth, the tests on the plane after assembly, and the testing of the aircraft after flight. He also learned about the initiatives of the Saudi-British program on the transfer and localization of technology, as more than 70 percent of Saudi youth are working on the assembly of 22 Hawk aircraft after more than two years of training by international experts.

The crown prince witnessed the launch ceremony. He unveiled the plane, and signed the front of it.

He then went to the plane’s launch platform, where the captain of the plane received permission from the crown prince via radio to take off. “In the name of Allah, and on the blessing of Allah, fly above the most precious land,” the crown prince said.

The Saudi-British Defense Cooperation Program, in collaboration with BAE Systems, oversaw the training of Saudi youth with the participation of more than 25 national companies.

The crown prince was accompanied during the event by a number of princes and officials.

Topics: Saudi military Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches first locally assembled Hawk jet training aircraft 
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince receives China’s defense minister

Latest updates

Jessica Chastain electrifies in Elie Saab at Berlin awards
0
WWF sounds alarm after 48 lbs of plastic found in dead whale
0
US envoy arrives in Kabul to brief Afghan leaders ahead of peace talks
0
Saudi crown prince lays cornerstone of Air War Center
0
Philippine and US forces begin military exercises
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.