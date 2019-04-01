You are here

  Algeria's president Bouteflika says he will step down before April 28
Algeria's president Bouteflika says he will step down before April 28

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will step down before his fourth term ends on April 28, according to a statement released by his office. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 01 April 2019
AFP
Algeria’s president Bouteflika says he will step down before April 28

  • Massive weekly protests demanding Bouteflika’s departure along with his cadre of loyalists have challenged the political status quo
  • Ending his presidency amid the protests was a stunning decision for Bouteflika
Updated 01 April 2019
AFP
ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will step down before his fourth term ends on April 28, a statement issued by his office said on Monday.
The short statement said Bouteflika would take “important steps to ensure the continuity of the functioning of state institutions” after he leaves the office he’d held since 1999.
Massive weekly protests demanding Bouteflika’s departure along with his cadre of loyalists have challenged the political status quo of his two-decade rule. The 82-year-old president has been in public rarely since he suffered a stroke in 2013.
It’s unclear if Monday’s announcement will satisfy anti-government protesters, who have said they don’t just want Bouteflika out, but Algeria’s entire power structure overhauled.
The Algerian Constitution calls for the head of the upper house of parliament to act as interim leader for a maximum of 90 days while an election is organized.
Algerian national television reported Sunday night that Bouteflika and Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui had named a new government after weeks of the mass protests and political tensions in this gas-rich North African country. The new government must stay in place during the transition period.
Ending his presidency amid the protests was a stunning decision for Bouteflika.
His declaration that he was running for a fifth term in a presidential election originally scheduled for April 18 initially fueled the protests. He withdrew and postponed the election in response to growing demonstrations.
The protests have been driven mostly by young Algerians, who make up a growing part of the population. Demonstrators say they think Bouteflika and his generation are out of touch with the contemporary problems of the country’s people. Many Algerian youth struggle to find jobs, and desperation has driven some to attempt to migrate to Europe on rickety boats.
Bouteflika has been known as a wily political survivor ever since he fought during the 1950s and 1960s for Algeria’s independence from France.
He became foreign minister at the age of 25, and stood up to the likes of Henry Kissinger at the height of the Cold War, when Algeria was tethered to the former Soviet Union.
Bouteflika famously negotiated with the Venezuelan terrorist known as Carlos the Jackal to free oil ministers who were taken hostage in a 1975 attack on OPEC headquarters in Vienna and flown to Algiers.
Most crucially, he helped reconcile Algeria’s citizens after a decade of civil war between radical Muslim militants and Algerian security forces left some 200,000 people dead in the 1990s and nearly tore Algeria apart.
During his 20 years in office, age and illness took its toll on the once-charismatic figure. Corruption scandals over infrastructure and hydrocarbon projects have also dogged him for years and tarnished many of his closest associates.
Algeria is Africa’s biggest country by land mass and a major natural gas producer, but its energy riches have not trickled down to reach the pockets of its people.
Algeria is also a key partner to the United States and Europe in fighting Islamic extremism. The recent political crisis has caused concern among Western allies.

Topics: Middle East Africa Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika

Palestinians consider recalling envoy over Brazil's Jerusalem trade mission

Updated 02 April 2019
Reuters
Palestinians consider recalling envoy over Brazil’s Jerusalem trade mission

Updated 02 April 2019
Reuters
BRASILIA: The Palestinian ambassador to Brazil said on Monday he may be recalled home after right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s new government said it will open a trade mission to Israel in Jerusalem.
Brazil’s announcement on Sunday came during a visit by Bolsonaro to Israel. It stopped short of following the United States with a full embassy move to the contested city of Jerusalem, as Bolsonaro had suggested in January. Like most countries, Brazil has an embassy in Tel Aviv.
Bolsonaro’s original proposal angered the Muslim world, and senior Brazilian officials backed away from it for fear of damaging ties with Arab countries and jeopardizing billions of dollars in Brazilian halal meat exports.
Presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said on Sunday the trade mission would not be a diplomatic representation, but the move drew anger from the Palestinians.
Brazil has not officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Most world powers say the city’s status should only be decided as part of a peace process with the Palestinians.
Palestinian Ambassador in Brasilia Ibrahim Alzeban told Reuters that he may be recalled, although a response was still under consideration.
“From what I was told, it will depend on how (Bolsonaro’s) visit evolves,” Alzeban said. “We wish that the subject of Jerusalem had not been touched upon.”
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday the opening of the Jerusalem trade office was as a “a flagrant violation of international legitimacy (and) direct aggression against our people and their rights.”
Israel captured East Jerusalem along with the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek to establish a state in the territories, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Alzeban said the Palestinians were also upset because Bolsonaro did not consider a visit to the Palestinian territories or coordinate his visit with Palestinian authorities.
Bolsonaro is an outspoken admirer of US President Donald Trump, who broke with consensus by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US embassy there last year.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he hopes that Brazil’s Jerusalem trade office is a step toward moving the embassy to the city.
“There is no recognition of Jerusalem as the capital,” Brazilian presidential spokesman Barros said. “Our president continues to evaluate this possibility (of moving the embassy), but that is not what we decided at this time.”

