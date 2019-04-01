You are here

  Israeli watchdog finds online manipulation favoring Netanyahu ahead of vote
Fake online accounts backing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and slandering opponents have materialized ahead of next week’s general election. (Reuters)
  • Among the targets were journalists and public figures considered hostile to Netanyahu including his main challenger, Benny Gantz
  • The Israeli prime minister went live on Facebook and YouTube to dismiss the report, flanked by what he said was a genuine Likud online supporter
JERUSALEM: An Israeli cyber watchdog said Monday it has uncovered a network of fake online accounts backing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and slandering opponents ahead of next week’s general election.
In a new report the Big Bots Protect, which describes itself as a campaigner against social media abuse, said posts used “lies, libel and rumormongering” to attack Netanyahu’s challengers.
It found over 130,000 tweets from “hundreds of fake or anonymous accounts” without names or profile pictures, which did not identify themselves as linked to Netanyahu’s Likud party.
It acknowledged that there were also “hundreds of genuine accounts” backing the premier’s bid for re-election.
Among the targets were journalists and public figures considered hostile to Netanyahu including his main challenger, Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party.
The report said they included accusations that Gantz was a “rapist” and others questioning his mental health.
A spokeswoman for Blue and White told AFP that party leaders had filed a complaint against the posts with police.
“There is an attempt to steal the elections, there is a system of lies here,” Gantz wrote on Twitter.
“Netanyahu’s house of cards is collapsing.”
The prime minister went live on Facebook and YouTube to dismiss the report, flanked by what he said was a genuine Likud online supporter.
“A million Likud voters are not ‘bots’,” he said, adding that Likud was also filing a police complaint against Blue and White for accusing him.
“Not one of them is fake,” he said of the messages cited by the Big Bots Protect.
“They have names, they have families,” he added. “They have their own opinions, independent people!“
Netanyahu, 69, is seeking a fifth term in office in the April 9 election, despite also facing potential corruption charges.
Blue and White has consistently been scoring better than Likud in opinion polls, although Netanyahu is seen as standing a better chance of putting together a coalition government under Israel’s proportional representation electoral system.

0
0
Palestinians consider recalling envoy over Brazil’s Jerusalem trade mission

BRASILIA: The Palestinian ambassador to Brazil said on Monday he may be recalled home after right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s new government said it will open a trade mission to Israel in Jerusalem.
Brazil’s announcement on Sunday came during a visit by Bolsonaro to Israel. It stopped short of following the United States with a full embassy move to the contested city of Jerusalem, as Bolsonaro had suggested in January. Like most countries, Brazil has an embassy in Tel Aviv.
Bolsonaro’s original proposal angered the Muslim world, and senior Brazilian officials backed away from it for fear of damaging ties with Arab countries and jeopardizing billions of dollars in Brazilian halal meat exports.
Presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said on Sunday the trade mission would not be a diplomatic representation, but the move drew anger from the Palestinians.
Brazil has not officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Most world powers say the city’s status should only be decided as part of a peace process with the Palestinians.
Palestinian Ambassador in Brasilia Ibrahim Alzeban told Reuters that he may be recalled, although a response was still under consideration.
“From what I was told, it will depend on how (Bolsonaro’s) visit evolves,” Alzeban said. “We wish that the subject of Jerusalem had not been touched upon.”
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday the opening of the Jerusalem trade office was as a “a flagrant violation of international legitimacy (and) direct aggression against our people and their rights.”
Israel captured East Jerusalem along with the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek to establish a state in the territories, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Alzeban said the Palestinians were also upset because Bolsonaro did not consider a visit to the Palestinian territories or coordinate his visit with Palestinian authorities.
Bolsonaro is an outspoken admirer of US President Donald Trump, who broke with consensus by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US embassy there last year.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he hopes that Brazil’s Jerusalem trade office is a step toward moving the embassy to the city.
“There is no recognition of Jerusalem as the capital,” Brazilian presidential spokesman Barros said. “Our president continues to evaluate this possibility (of moving the embassy), but that is not what we decided at this time.”

0
0
0
0
0
0
