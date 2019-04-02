You are here

Expert calls for improved legal rights in Saudi Arabia

Majed Garoub. (Supplied)
Updated 02 April 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
  • Regarding the issue of male guardianship over women in Saudi Arabia, Garoub said that from an Islamic point of view, and even legally, men should oversee all family members
  • Majed Garoub: “The government has set up many specialized courts to meet the increasing numbers of family disputes and have them resolved”
JEDDAH: There needs to be improved legal rights in Saudi Arabia, and greater awareness of them, not only for individuals and families, but also in the small-business community, according to a legal expert.
Legal consultant Majed Garoub said that while recent family-related judicial decisions have been fair to families in disputes over child custody and support issues, both men and women still require additional rights.
Addressing an audience of men and women at a recent workshop titled Legal and Social Aspects of Family Businesses, Inheritance and Personal Status Issues, he pointed out that recent court decisions have, for example, attempted to prevent fathers from using children to emotionally harm mothers during marital disputes.
“These changes have ended divorced mothers’ struggle in reuniting with their kids,” Garoub told Arab News. However, despite this and the many additional legal rights Saudi women have recently obtained, Garoub believes all members of Saudi society need more rights and greater assistance to help them understand and pursue them.
“There are many other things that are not limited to only women, but to the whole family – men and women alike,” he said. “Women can personally take legal action against offenders. We are hopeful a woman will soon be able to meet female employees at courts where she can freely and fully comprehend her rights. These female employees will also help women overcome the social taboo of taking a husband or a relative to court.”
The increased use of technology in courts is another thing that can contribute significantly to the improvement of proceedings, he added. Regarding the issue of male guardianship over women in Saudi Arabia, Garoub said that from an Islamic point of view, and even legally, men should oversee all family members, but this is a right granted to responsible guardians.
“A judge obliges a male guardian to do what he has to do to his family and all of its members,” he said. “In case a father fails to be a good caretaker, the judge can abolish his power and act on his behalf for the good of the family.”
Preserving the social fabric that begins with families is a top priority in Islamic law, Garoub said, and in case of domestic disputes judges decide who is best qualified to take care of a family. Statistics have shown that 50 percent of marriages in Saudi Arabia end in divorce, he added.
“Sadly, most of these divorce cases occur for trivial reasons that can be settled,” he said. “The government has set up many specialized courts to meet the increasing numbers of family disputes and have them resolved.”
Relationships in family businesses can be equally problematic. Garoub, who is a member of many local and international legal organizations, said that such businesses play a major role in the Saudi economy.
“These families are running major businesses, such as banks, insurance companies and many commercial and industrial service-providing companies,” he said.

“These businesses have essential roles to play in the future in regard to sports, culture, recreation, health, transport, renewable energy, and the oil and gas industry sectors.
“They, in fact, have key future roles in its partnership with the government in the two sides’ run toward achieving the goals of Vision 2030. Therefore, they should be supported and driven toward more development contributions.”
However, Garoub said that unless these businesses are established within a corporate-governance structure and work toward far-sighted, legal future plans, they risk a financial crisis that could threaten their future.
“Individual administration and an imaginary partnership with family members are the main reasons for business failure,” he said. “Family businesses should always be set up on a legal basis that clearly defines members’ rights and duties. If not, such a business will not continue to exist.”
He warned that action is needed to address and correct the lack of awareness of legal rights not only among individuals in Saudi Arabia, but across the whole of society, including the business community.
“All institutions of society, such as the chambers of commerce and industry, the judiciary authority and the Public Prosecution, are required to launch legal-awareness campaigns to give society members greater knowledge and understanding about legal rights,” he said. “This way, we can create new generations with the legal knowledge that can help them improve their daily lives and businesses.”

2019 Global Aviation Summit opens in Riyadh

Saudi Minister of Transport Dr. Nabeel Al-Amudi signs an air service agreement between GACA and the Ministry of Transportation and Communication of Cyprus. (AN photo by Abdulaziz Alaquil)
Updated 02 April 2019
ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
  • Civil aviation sector in the Kingdom generates an estimated $126 billion in revenues annually
  • Investment deals proposed at the GAS could see thousands of jobs created, and would raise the Kingdom’s global ranking in the Logistics Performance Index from 49 to 25
RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) hosted the opening of the 2019 Global Aviation Summit (GAS), a two-day international forum, at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh on Monday.
In his opening address, Saudi Minister of Transport Dr. Nabeel Al-Amoudi discussed the value of the industry to the Kingdom, stating that civil aviation generated an estimated $126 billion annually, as well as providing 527,000 jobs.
He also discussed the recent accidents involving two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, saying there were no immediate plans to allow the model to operate in Saudi airspace. “There were no 737 MAX aircraft flying in the Kingdom at the time,” he said, “and there aren’t plans for them to fly again in the near future.” Boeing’s top-selling MAX jet was grounded globally last month after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
Boeing’s senior managing director for commercial marketing, Darren Hulst, gave a keynote address where he discussed the Kingdom’s peculiarly opportune position in the global aviation industry.
“Saudi Arabia is unique, both as a strategic location and a destination, through pilgrimage and the Hajj and Umrah sector, and growing tourism opportunities,” he said.
“There is also the whole economic industry that comes along with aviation. Boeing has been a part of building that industry here in the last few decades, with various partnerships and joint ventures, and we are continuing to accelerate those investments.”
The history of civil aviation in Saudi Arabia effectively began in 1945, when a twin-engine Dakota DC-3 was gifted to King Abdul Aziz by US President Franklin D. Roosevelt. It was the first aircraft to land in the Kingdom, and it marked the beginning of Boeing’s relationship with the country.
“When we think about where we are today and where we can be as an industry in the next decade, the opportunities are limitless,” Hulst continued. “When you take into consideration the number of airplanes to support, the number of people to train, and the value of goods and services produced, we think this country has a unique advantage. In general, aviation growth has always doubled in relation to economic growth. Here in Saudi Arabia, though, because of all of its advantages, we see a fourfold multiplier effect. Boeing looks forward to being a part of it.”
The GACA’s media spokesman, Ibrahim Al-Rosa, said: “We are hosting over 150 high-profile individuals, including the heads of the world’s largest aviation companies. The GACA has long believed in the importance of this industry, its development and progress, which includes investment opportunities and the ushering in of a promising young generation of men and women.”
Female GACA employees also spoke at length about their roles and experience in the aviation industry. At the “Women in Aviation” panel discussion, Haifa Hamedaldean, transformation project manager for the Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS), discussed the roles women now hold in aviation.
“I’m delighted to represent SANS as a vehicle for female empowerment in the aviation industry,” Hamedaldean said. “SANS not only attracts women in administrative roles, but also in operational ones. In little over a year, SANS has grown the number of women employed from zero to 38. You’ll find them in strategy, management, engineering and information technology. You’ll see them in human resources, in training and recruitment. Eleven of our women serve as air-traffic controllers and we are expecting 15 more to join us by the end of this year.”
As Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its economy, the civil aviation industry represents a key pillar in that change, given the country’s location as a global logistical hub. Investment deals proposed at the GAS could see thousands of jobs created, and would raise the Kingdom’s global ranking in the Logistics Performance Index from 49 to 25. Direct foreign investment, currently at 3.8 percent, would rise to 5.7 percent of the gross domestic product. At the GAS, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Kingdom and Argentina on air transport cooperation, while agreements were also signed with Georgia and Chad, in addition to an air service agreement between the GACA and the Cypriot government.

