Third of Gulf’s best 100 firms listed in Saudi Arabia, says Top CEO ranking

A ranking prepared by the organizer of the Top CEO conference found that 31 companies listed on the Tadawul exchange, including SABIC, above, are among the region’s best 100 firms. (Reuters)
Updated 02 April 2019
Arab News
  • Ranking revealed by Top CEO conference organizer is based on firms’ financial performance and good corporate governance
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Riyad Bank and Saudi Telecom Company listed among the region’s best 100 firms
LONDON: Almost a third of the Gulf’s top companies are listed in Saudi Arabia, according to a ranking prepared by the organizer of next week’s Top CEO conference.

It found that 31 companies listed on the Tadawul exchange are among the region’s best 100 firms, as ranked by 2018 financial performance and good corporate governance.

They include Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Riyad Bank and Saudi Telecom Company.

The ranking, which is divided into 10 sector categories, includes seven companies listed in Bahrain, 22 in the UAE, 24 in Kuwait and 16 from Oman.

It was prepared ahead of the Top CEO Conference and Awards, which will be held in Bahrain on April 11.

The event will include an awards ceremony, in which 100 chief executives in companies from 10 sectors will be honored. It is being organized by the Dubai-headquartered media firm Mediaquest.

The event will gather more than 30 expert speakers from across the world, discussing topics around the central theme of “Growth in a Volatile Future.”

Speakers include the academic and economist professor Nouriel Roubini from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“Our region is going through a digital transformation and is embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution at a rapid pace. Despite global and regional challenges, there are several green shoots when it comes to reforms, innovation, entrepreneurship, women leadership and digitization,” said Alexandre Hawari, co-CEO of Mediaquest.

“In this context, the Top CEO Conference and Awards will highlight and discuss new business models, collaborative economic eco-systems, disruptive leadership, impact of new technologies and innovative growth strategies.”

Arab News is the official English media partner for the event.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Top CEO Conference and Awards

Global tensions to force trade slowdown in 2019: WTO

0

GENEVA: Global trade growth is expected to be lower in 2019 than it was last year, the World Trade Organization forecast on Tuesday, citing widespread “tensions” and economic uncertainty.
The WTO had in its preliminary estimates predicted a 3.7 percent expansion of trade for this year, but has revised that down to 2.6 percent, marking a decline on the three-percent growth recorded in 2018.
“The fact that we don’t have great news today should surprise no one who has been reading the papers over the last 12 months,” WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo told reporters in Geneva.
In its main annual forecast, the 164-member WTO renewed its concerns about systemic threats that could continue to disrupt the world’s economy, notably retaliatory tariffs between China and the United States.
There are indications that ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing could resolve the bruising tariff battle, but timelines for a possible deal are not clear.
Asked if he saw either side emerging victorious in the trade spat between the world’s two largest economies, Azevedo said “there will be many losers.”
It was therefore becoming “increasingly urgent” that tensions are resolved, he added in a statement.
The projections released Tuesday are based on a “relatively smooth” Brexit playing out over the next two years, WTO economist Coleman Nee told reporters.
Britain leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement, or the various other possible Brexit scenarios that remain in play, will impact global trade, Nee added.
“The situation is so fluid. We will have to wait and see what the final outcome is,” before fully understanding Brexit’s influence on world trade, Nee further said.

Topics: trade economy WTO

