Third of Gulf’s best 100 firms listed in Saudi Arabia, says Top CEO ranking

LONDON: Almost a third of the Gulf’s top companies are listed in Saudi Arabia, according to a ranking prepared by the organizer of next week’s Top CEO conference.
It found that 31 companies listed on the Tadawul exchange are among the region’s best 100 firms, as ranked by 2018 financial performance and good corporate governance.
They include Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Riyad Bank and Saudi Telecom Company.
The ranking, which is divided into 10 sector categories, includes seven companies listed in Bahrain, 22 in the UAE, 24 in Kuwait and 16 from Oman.
It was prepared ahead of the Top CEO Conference and Awards, which will be held in Bahrain on April 11.
The event will include an awards ceremony, in which 100 chief executives in companies from 10 sectors will be honored. It is being organized by the Dubai-headquartered media firm Mediaquest.
The event will gather more than 30 expert speakers from across the world, discussing topics around the central theme of “Growth in a Volatile Future.”
Speakers include the academic and economist professor Nouriel Roubini from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
“Our region is going through a digital transformation and is embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution at a rapid pace. Despite global and regional challenges, there are several green shoots when it comes to reforms, innovation, entrepreneurship, women leadership and digitization,” said Alexandre Hawari, co-CEO of Mediaquest.
“In this context, the Top CEO Conference and Awards will highlight and discuss new business models, collaborative economic eco-systems, disruptive leadership, impact of new technologies and innovative growth strategies.”
Arab News is the official English media partner for the event.
