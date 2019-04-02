You are here

  • Home
  • Hamas leader says rocket that hit Israeli house fired in error
﻿

Hamas leader says rocket that hit Israeli house fired in error

Hamas chief Ismail Haniya visits his office that was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City on March 27, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 02 April 2019
AP
0

Hamas leader says rocket that hit Israeli house fired in error

  • Israel responded by striking a series of Hamas targets in the Palestinian enclave
Updated 02 April 2019
AP
0

GAZA CITY: Hamas leader Ismail Haniya said on Tuesday the rocket from Gaza that hit a house in Israel last week launched due to a technical error, his first official statement on the strike.

The rocket that was fired from the Gaza Strip on March 25 destroyed a house north of Tel Aviv and injured seven Israelis.

Israel responded by striking a series of Hamas targets in the Palestinian enclave, including flattening Haniya’s office, before Egypt brokered a ceasefire that prevented a full conflict.

In his comments on Tuesday, Haniya said the rocket was “due to a technical defect, but was a mini demonstration if (Israel) thought to commit folly against the Palestinian people.”

The statement from his office said he made the remarks during a meeting with political analysts.

He did not provide further details on what type of technical defect could have caused the launch.

Previously only unnamed officials from Hamas, the militant movement that rules Gaza, have said the rocket was fired due to a technical error.

Following the latest ceasefire, Hamas said Egypt had brokered a truce that would see Israel ease its crippling blockade of the enclave in exchange for calm. Israeli government has not publicly commented on the reported agreement.

An Egyptian security delegation visited Gaza late Monday and met with Hamas.

Haniya said the delegation brought a timetable from the Israeli side for implementing the agreements.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in the Strip said that a Palestinian wounded three days ago during clashes along the Gaza border died Tuesday, bringing to five the number of fatalities from the day.

Faris Abu Hajaras, 26, was shot by Israeli fire in his stomach east of Khan Yunis Saturday and succumbed to his wounds Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered in different spots along the Gaza border Saturday for the first anniversary of the often violent protests there.

At least 263 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests and clashes began a year ago.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period in Gaza-related violence.

Topics: Hamas Ismail Haniya israeli air strikes Gaza

Related

0
Middle-East
Despite setbacks, Hamas’ grip on Gaza has never been tighter
0
Middle-East
Tense calm in Gaza after Israel, Hamas exchange heavy fire

Houthi militants deny UN access to Yemen food aid

Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
0

Houthi militants deny UN access to Yemen food aid

Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
0

DUBAI: Yemeni rebels blocked the UN from accessing vital food aid near the flashpoint port city of Hodeidah, a pro-government source said Tuesday.
More than 100 workers were denied access to the Red Sea mills warehouse, said a source in the Arab coalition fighting on the side of the Yemeni government.
“Unfortunately, the Houthi (rebels) have decided to once again renege on a previous commitment, denying the team access to the mills,” the source told AFP.
In February, a team from the UN’s World Food Programme visited the Red Sea mills warehouse for the first time since September, when they became inaccessible due to the conflict between pro-government forces and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.
The WFP said laboratory tests confirmed the wheat had been infested with insects and had to be fumigated to feed million of people.
WFP spokesman Herve Verhoosel told AFP Tuesday the mission planned by the UN agency to the Red Sea mills was postponed due to “security reasons.”
Before the UN lost access in September the Red Sea mills held 51,000 tons of grain, which was enough to feed more than 3.7 million people for a month.
This comes after an agreement was struck in Sweden in February, in which Yemeni rivals agreed to redeploy their fighters outside the ports and away from areas that are key to the humanitarian relief effort.
The ports are in the rebel-held west of the country, and the agreement especially set out free access to the Red Sea mills warehouses, under control of d government forces.

Topics: Houthi Houthis Yemen Hodeidah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes aid in Yemen and Jordan
0
Middle-East
Yemen’s army makes strategical advances in Taiz

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for Palestine
0
Opinion polls put Indonesian president on course for election victory
0
Canadian prime minister expels two ex-ministers from ruling party caucus amid scandal
0
Chinese woman arrested at Trump resort with malware on thumb drive
0
Armed police deployed in West Auckland after report of possible gunshot
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.