  Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigns as president of Algeria after 20 years in power
Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigns as president of Algeria after 20 years in power

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika handed in his resignation Tuesday, a day after stating the end of his term. (Reuters file photo)
Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigns as president of Algeria after 20 years in power

  • Announcement followed army demand for impeachment proceedings against Bouteflika
  • Car horns sounded in the street as small crowds of people began gathering to celebrate in Algiers
Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
ALGIERS: Algeria’s ailing leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika submitted his resignation with immediate effect, state television said Tuesday, ceding power in the face of massive street protests after two decades at the helm.
Bouteflika “officially advised the Constitutional Council of the end of his term of office as President of the Republic” from Tuesday, said a news ticker on the public broadcaster.
Long accused of clinging to power, Bouteflika has come under mounting pressure to step down since his decision to seek a fifth term despite rarely being seen in public after suffering a stroke in 2013.
The 82-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, said last month he would pull out of the bid for another term, and on Monday his office said he would resign before his mandate expires at the end of the month.
The moves failed to satisfy protesters who feared a ploy to extend his rule and the armed forces chief called for him to leave power.
His resignation was also reported by the official APS news agency, which said Bouteflika had “formally notified the head of the Constitutional Council of his decision to end his term of office.”
His departure comes after 20 years of rule, with the veteran of the independence struggle finally losing his grip after weeks of massive street protests and the loss of support from key loyalists.
Car horns sounded in the street as small crowds of people began gathering to celebrate in Algiers.
The United States said the future of Algeria was now up to its people.
“Questions about how to navigate this transition in Algeria, that is for the Algerian people to decide,” State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told reporters.
Algeria’s constitution says that once the president officially resigns the speaker of the upper house of parliament would act as interim leader for up to 90 days during which a presidential election must be organized.
The resignation came shortly after the military demanded impeachment proceedings be launched against Bouteflika immediately as it dismissed the announcement he would resign before his mandate expires.
Armed forces chief Ahmed Gaid Salah called for “the immediate application of the constitutional procedure for removing the head of state from power,” in a defense ministry statement after a meeting of top brass.
The statement said the army considered an announcement from the presidency on Monday that Bouteflika would resign by the end of his term on April 28 as invalid because it did not come from the president himself.
“Any decision taken outside the constitutional framework is considered null and void,” the general said.
Without naming anyone, Gaid Salah criticized “the stubbornness, the procrastination and the deviousness of certain individuals who are trying to make the crisis last and make it more complex with the only concern being their narrow personal interests.”
He said the army’s “sole ambition” was to “protect the people from a handful of (other) people who have unduly taken over the wealth of the Algerian people.”
A long-time Bouteflika ally, the general last week called on the president to resign or be declared unfit to rule, becoming one of the first of his faithful supporters to abandon him.
On Monday, the presidency said in a statement that Bouteflika would resign “before April 28, 2019,” after “important decisions” were taken, without specifying when these moves would occur.
The veteran leader would take “steps to ensure state institutions continue to function during the transition period,” it said in the brief statement that was carried by the official APS news agency.
That announcement was greeted by little sign of euphoria as people insisted that the whole ruling establishment must go.
Bouteflika’s resignation would not “change anything,” psychology student Meriem Medjdoub said as she marched in central Algiers earlier Tuesday with around 1,000 protesters.
“We are demanding a radical change,” she told AFP.
As rumors swirled of frantic behind-the-scenes manoeuvring, prosecutors on Monday announced they had banned corruption suspects from leaving Algeria after launching graft probes against unnamed individuals.
The authorities did not say who was being targeted by probes into corruption and illegal money transfers abroad, but they followed the arrest of the president’s key backer, businessman tycoon Ali Haddad.
Haddad, who Forbes magazine describes as one of Algeria’s wealthiest entrepreneurs, was detained at the weekend at a border post with neighboring Tunisia.
Bouteflika had named a new government on Sunday, made up mainly of technocrats under recently appointed premier Noureddine Bedoui.
The administration — supposed to steer the country toward transition — included General Gaid Salah remaining in his position as deputy defense minister.
Among the other key Bouteflika backers is his younger brother and special adviser Said, who was frequently cited in the past as a likely successor to the president.
Discreet and rarely seen in public, Said Bouteflika has exerted increasing influence behind the scenes as his brother’s health woes worsened, but the president’s resignation could take away much of his power.

Topics: Abdelaziz Bouteflika

0
0
Houthi militants deny UN access to Yemen food aid

Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
Houthi militants deny UN access to Yemen food aid

Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
DUBAI: Yemeni rebels blocked the UN from accessing vital food aid near the flashpoint port city of Hodeidah, a pro-government source said Tuesday.
More than 100 workers were denied access to the Red Sea mills warehouse, said a source in the Arab coalition fighting on the side of the Yemeni government.
“Unfortunately, the Houthi (rebels) have decided to once again renege on a previous commitment, denying the team access to the mills,” the source told AFP.
In February, a team from the UN’s World Food Programme visited the Red Sea mills warehouse for the first time since September, when they became inaccessible due to the conflict between pro-government forces and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.
The WFP said laboratory tests confirmed the wheat had been infested with insects and had to be fumigated to feed million of people.
WFP spokesman Herve Verhoosel told AFP Tuesday the mission planned by the UN agency to the Red Sea mills was postponed due to “security reasons.”
Before the UN lost access in September the Red Sea mills held 51,000 tons of grain, which was enough to feed more than 3.7 million people for a month.
This comes after an agreement was struck in Sweden in February, in which Yemeni rivals agreed to redeploy their fighters outside the ports and away from areas that are key to the humanitarian relief effort.
The ports are in the rebel-held west of the country, and the agreement especially set out free access to the Red Sea mills warehouses, under control of d government forces.

Topics: Houthi Houthis Yemen Hodeidah

