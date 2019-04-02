You are here

  • Home
  • Twitter says action taken against Netanyahu bot network
﻿

Twitter says action taken against Netanyahu bot network

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during an elections campaign press conference at his Jerusalem residence on April 1, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 02 April 2019
AP
AFP
0

Twitter says action taken against Netanyahu bot network

  • Twitter “has taken action where violations are identified” to ensure healthy dialogue online during election cycles
Updated 02 April 2019
AP AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Twitter said on Tuesday it has “taken action” after an Israeli watchdog exposed an alleged bot network spreading propaganda in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and smearing his opponents.

Noam Rotem, one of the researchers behind the report, said Tuesday he has seen Twitter shut down 258 of the over 400 automated and fake accounts his team identified.

Twitter did not comment on the number of accounts removed, but said that the platform prohibits fabricated accounts and “has taken action where violations are identified” to ensure healthy dialogue online during election cycles.

With just a week until the national vote, the pro-Netanyahu bot network discovery jolted Israel’s already turbulent campaign season.

Netanyahu lambasted the report as “libel,” and his challenger Benny Gantz accused him of “trying to steal the election.”

Netanyahu’s Likud party had denied using fake accounts. 

In a video clip dismissing the report’s findings, Likud said 985,408 Israelis had voted for Netanyahu in the previous election in 2015.

Separately, the premier’s office said that Netanyahu will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, just five days ahead of an April 9 Israeli election.

Netanyahu has held a series of meetings with foreign leaders in the runup to the vote, helping him further his argument that he is Israel’s irreplaceable statesman. His office did not provide further details in its brief statement on the meeting.

Israel and Russia coordinate their military activity in Syria to avoid accidental clashes.

Topics: Twitter Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem Israel

Related

0
Middle-East
Israeli watchdog finds online manipulation favoring Netanyahu ahead of vote
0
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu to meet Putin in Moscow on Thursday

Houthi militants deny UN access to Yemen food aid

Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
0

Houthi militants deny UN access to Yemen food aid

Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
0

DUBAI: Yemeni rebels blocked the UN from accessing vital food aid near the flashpoint port city of Hodeidah, a pro-government source said Tuesday.
More than 100 workers were denied access to the Red Sea mills warehouse, said a source in the Arab coalition fighting on the side of the Yemeni government.
“Unfortunately, the Houthi (rebels) have decided to once again renege on a previous commitment, denying the team access to the mills,” the source told AFP.
In February, a team from the UN’s World Food Programme visited the Red Sea mills warehouse for the first time since September, when they became inaccessible due to the conflict between pro-government forces and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.
The WFP said laboratory tests confirmed the wheat had been infested with insects and had to be fumigated to feed million of people.
WFP spokesman Herve Verhoosel told AFP Tuesday the mission planned by the UN agency to the Red Sea mills was postponed due to “security reasons.”
Before the UN lost access in September the Red Sea mills held 51,000 tons of grain, which was enough to feed more than 3.7 million people for a month.
This comes after an agreement was struck in Sweden in February, in which Yemeni rivals agreed to redeploy their fighters outside the ports and away from areas that are key to the humanitarian relief effort.
The ports are in the rebel-held west of the country, and the agreement especially set out free access to the Red Sea mills warehouses, under control of d government forces.

Topics: Houthi Houthis Yemen Hodeidah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes aid in Yemen and Jordan
0
Middle-East
Yemen’s army makes strategical advances in Taiz

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for Palestine
0
Opinion polls put Indonesian president on course for election victory
0
Canadian prime minister expels two ex-ministers from ruling party caucus amid scandal
0
Chinese woman arrested at Trump resort with malware on thumb drive
0
Armed police deployed in West Auckland after report of possible gunshot
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.