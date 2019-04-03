You are here

Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for Palestine

Updated 02 April 2019
Arab News
Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for Palestine

Updated 02 April 2019
Arab News
ALKHOBAR: The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman at Al-Aziziya Palace in Alkhobar, on Tuesday reiterated the Kingdom’s stance on the Palestinian cause, stating that it would remain on top of the Kingdom’s agenda. 

It also reiterated its rejection of any action that would violate Syria’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and the importance of reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis. 

The Cabinet was also briefed on the results of King Salman’s official visit to Tunisia, his talks with President Beji Caid Essbsi on bilateral cooperation between the two nations, and the positive outcome of the 30th Arab “Summit of Determination and Solidarity.” 

According to a report from the Saudi Press Agency, Minister of Information Turki Al-Shabana said that the Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the UN’s efforts to breach the political deadlock in Yemen, and asked the international community to oppose Iranian-backed Houthi militias. The Cabinet also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for the UN’s ongoing efforts in stabilizing Libya. 

The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Industry and Mineral Resources and the Cypriot Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry.

It also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s new ranking on the Global Cybersecurity Index of the UN’s International Telecommunication Union, 13 out of 175 nations.

Five injured by debris as Houthi drones intercepted over Saudi Arabia

Updated 03 April 2019
SPA
Five injured by debris as Houthi drones intercepted over Saudi Arabia

  • The drones were directed at densely populated civilian areas
Updated 03 April 2019
SPA
RIYADH: Five people were injured, including a woman and a child, when two Houthi drones targeting civilian areas in Saudi Arabia were intercepted and destroyed on April 2.

“At 21:35 local time on Tuesday, the Royal Saudi Air Defense systems detected two unidentified objects headed towards civilian objects in Khamis Mushait,” said Col. Turki S. Al-Malki, official spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen. “They were directed at densely populated civilian areas, and were intercepted and destroyed according to the rules of engagement.”

He added that the injuries were caused by debris that fell in two civilian areas when the drones were destroyed. Some houses were damaged, along with four vehicles.

Al-Malki said that the continued attempts to target civilians in the Kingdom by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Hodeida Governorate — at a time when coalition forces are adhering to the ceasefire there, in accordance with the Stockholm Agreement — is an attempt to provoke the coalition into taking military action.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the coalition’s Joint Forces Command to supporting the political efforts spearheaded by Martin Griffiths, the UN’s special envoy of the secretary-general for Yemen, and Michael Anker Lollesgaard, chairman of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, to successfully implement the Stockholm Agreement.

The Joint Forces Command warned the Iran-backed Houthi militias to stop targeting civilian areas, saying that their use of such terrorist tactics will not be tolerated and all possible steps will be taken to deter and prevent them, in accordance with the customary international humanitarian law.
 

