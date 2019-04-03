Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for Palestine

ALKHOBAR: The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman at Al-Aziziya Palace in Alkhobar, on Tuesday reiterated the Kingdom’s stance on the Palestinian cause, stating that it would remain on top of the Kingdom’s agenda.

It also reiterated its rejection of any action that would violate Syria’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and the importance of reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

The Cabinet was also briefed on the results of King Salman’s official visit to Tunisia, his talks with President Beji Caid Essbsi on bilateral cooperation between the two nations, and the positive outcome of the 30th Arab “Summit of Determination and Solidarity.”

According to a report from the Saudi Press Agency, Minister of Information Turki Al-Shabana said that the Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the UN’s efforts to breach the political deadlock in Yemen, and asked the international community to oppose Iranian-backed Houthi militias. The Cabinet also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for the UN’s ongoing efforts in stabilizing Libya.

The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Industry and Mineral Resources and the Cypriot Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry.

It also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s new ranking on the Global Cybersecurity Index of the UN’s International Telecommunication Union, 13 out of 175 nations.