10 Saudi entrepreneurs make it to World Economic Forum’s most promising Arab startups

The selected 100 Arab startups will have a chance to meet with government and business leaders at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa in Jordan on April 6 and 7. (WEF)
Updated 03 April 2019
Arab News
10 Saudi entrepreneurs make it to World Economic Forum's most promising Arab startups

  • The 100 startups, selected from almost 400 applicants from 16 countries, come a variety of sectors
  • The selected 100 Arab startups will have a chance to discuss and promote their businesses in Jordan on April 6 to 7
Updated 03 April 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: An online platform that offers quality home-cooked meals, a home maintenance website that links owners and service providers and a social learning platform are just among the ten Saudi companies that made it to the World Economic Forum’s 100 most promising startups for 2019.

The startups, selected from almost 400 applicants from 16 countries, come a variety of sectors including education, energy, environment, finance, health and the media. The WEF and the Bahrain Economic Development Board launched the initiative in 2017 to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Middle East and North African region.

The Saudi entrepreneurs named as shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution in 2019 are:

- Ajeer, an on-demand platform that connects homeowners and maintenance service providers at competitive prices and high quality;

- DokkanAfkar.com, an e-commerce player focused on homegrown products and local entrepreneurs;

- FalconViz, which is focused on 3D surveying and mapping through unmanned aerial systems;

- Foodics, a cloud-based retail and restaurant management system for transactions, inventory, employee, scheduling, logistics, delivery, loyalty programs and e-commerce;

- HalalaH, a digital wallet that enables businesses to accept payments via a simple QR code-scanning methodology;

- Lucidya, an Arabic-focused social media listening tool powered by artificial intelligence;

- Mathaqi, an online platform where consumers could purchase quality, curated meals directly from home chefs;

- Mrsool, an on-demand service where users can request a courier to purchase (in cash) and deliver items for them from any store in the city;

- Noon Academy, one of the fastest growing on-demand ed-tech start-ups in the Middle East, with over 1.5 million registered students; and

- Unifonic, a cloud communications platform as a service.

The selected 100 Arab startups will have a chance to discuss and promote their businesses with government and business leaders at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa at the Dead Sea, Jordan on April 6 to 7.

Ethiopian crew followed procedure, but unable to control Boeing MAX 8 jet: minister

Updated 04 April 2019
Reuters
Ethiopian crew followed procedure, but unable to control Boeing MAX 8 jet: minister

  • World waiting for clues to the accident after the new Boeing jet crashed six minutes after take-off
  • The UAE has accepted an invitation to join the US Federal Aviation Administration’s review panel on the Boeing 737 MAX
Updated 04 April 2019
Reuters
ADDIS ABABA:  Ethiopian Airlines pilots followed proper procedures when their Boeing MAX 8 airplane repeatedly nosedived before a March 10 crash that killed 157 people, Ethiopia’s minister of transport said on Thursday as she delivered the first official report on the disaster.

“The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft,” Dagmawit Moges told a news conference in the capital, Addis Ababa.

She recommended that Boeing review the aircraft control system and aviation authorities confirm the problem had been solved before allowing that model of plane back into the air. It was grounded globally following the crash, which was the second deadly accident in six months involving the new model.

“Since repetitive uncommanded aircraft nose down conditions are noticed ... it is recommended that the aircraft control system shall be reviewed by the manufacturer,” she said.

“Aviation authorities shall verify that the review of the aircraft flight control system has been adequately addressed by the manufacturer before the release of the aircraft for operations.”

However, the report could spark a debate with Boeing about how crew responded to problems triggered by faulty data from an airflow sensor, particularly over whether they steadied the plane before turning key software off.

Boeing said it would study the report.

Families of the victims, regulators and travelers around the world are waiting for clues to the accident after the new Boeing jet crashed six minutes after take-off.

A Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed just five months earlier in Indonesia killing all 189 aboard.

The preliminary report into the Lion Air disaster said the pilots lost control after grappling with the plane’s Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) software, a new automated anti-stall feature that repeatedly lowered the nose of the aircraft based on faulty data from a sensor.

Boeing said on Wednesday it had successfully tested an update of the MCAS software designed to reduce its authority and make it easier for pilots to handle.

UAE joins review panel on Boeing 737 MAX

The UAE has accepted an invitation to join the US Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) review panel on the Boeing 737 MAX, a senior official told Reuters on Thursday.

The invitation has been received and the UAE has agreed to join, said Ismael al Blooshi, assistant director, safety affairs at the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

