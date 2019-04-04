You are here

  • Home
  • NATO anniversary party turns ugly as US rips Germany, Turkey
﻿

NATO anniversary party turns ugly as US rips Germany, Turkey

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (C) speaks during a reception celebrating NATO's 70 Anniversary at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington on April 3, 2019. (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)
Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
0

NATO anniversary party turns ugly as US rips Germany, Turkey

  • Vice President Mike Pence delivered a stinging rebuke both to Germany over its level of defense spending
  • Pence also criticized Turkey for buying a major missile defense system from Russia
Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Tensions soared Wednesday between the United States and two of its NATO partners, Germany and Turkey, marring a 70th birthday celebration for the alliance aimed at showing a united front against a resurgent Russia.
Hours before foreign ministers from the 29-member Western alliance opened talks in Washington with a leisurely reception, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a stinging rebuke both to Germany over its level of defense spending and to Turkey for buying a major arms system from Russia.
“Germany must do more. And we cannot ensure the defense of the West if our allies grow dependent on Russia,” Pence told a think-tank forum on the NATO anniversary.
“It is simply unacceptable for Europe’s largest economy to continue to ignore the threat of Russian aggression and neglect its own self-defense and our common defense,” Pence said.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced annoyance that few allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are meeting a goal set by the alliance in 2014 to devote two percent of GDP to defense.
Germany last month announced that defense spending would slip to 1.25 percent in 2023.
Hungry for energy, Germany has also forged ahead with Nord Stream 2, a pipeline that will double the amount of gas it can import from Russia.
“If Germany persists in building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as President Trump said, it could turn Germany’s economy into literally a captive of Russia,” Pence told the event, held incongruously in a hip new music venue.
Pence, however, promised that the United States “is now and will always be Europe’s greatest ally” — a tonal shift from Trump, who has loudly wondered whether it is worth defending smaller NATO members such as Montenegro.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said afterward that burden-sharing was about more than expenditure and that NATO was foremost “an alliance of values.”
Noting that Germany’s history made military spending controversial, Maas pointed out that Berlin is the second largest troop contributor to Afghanistan and is constructing a new NATO command center in the city of Ulm.
“We in Europe know that we cannot take our security for granted. We have to shoulder responsibility in order to continue safeguarding it, in our own interest,” he said.
Western powers have also increasingly clashed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted government, which has cracked down on dissent at home and threatened to strike US-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria.
On Monday, the United States said it was suspending Turkey’s participation in the F-35 fighter-jet program due to Ankara’s plans to buy Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, raising fears that Moscow could gain data to hone its hardware and shoot down Western aircraft.
“Turkey must choose — does it want to remain a critical partner of the most successful military alliance in the history of the world, or does it want to risk the security of that partnership by making reckless decisions that undermine our alliance?” Pence said.
But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu ruled out a change of heart, saying: “The S-400 deal is a done deal and we will not step back from this.”
Cavusoglu said Turkey still backed NATO on core concerns and would never recognize Moscow’s 2014 takeover of Crimea from Ukraine.
“We have been working with Russia,” he said. “But it doesn’t mean that we are undermining the alliance and we agree with Russia on everything. There is no shift on our foreign policy.”
He later met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who warned him of “potentially devastating consequences” if Turkey goes ahead with threats to strike Kurdish fighters in Syria.
The 70th anniversary comes amid rising concern over Russia, which has supported separatists in Ukraine and Georgia, sought to sway the 2016 US election and was suspected in a poisoning attack in England.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in an address to the US Congress, said the alliance wanted better relations with Russia — but needed to prepare a strong defense.
“We do not want a new arms race. We do not want a new Cold War. But we must not be naive,” Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg appeared to soothe Trump during a White House meeting on Tuesday, crediting the US leader’s tough rhetoric with pushing the Europeans and Canada to bolster their defense budgets by $100 billion between 2016 and 2020.
Lawmakers repeatedly rose to standing ovations as Stoltenberg hailed the value of the alliance.
“NATO has been good for Europe, but NATO has also been good for the United States,” he said.
“The strength of a nation is not only measured by its economy or the number of its soldiers, but also by the number of its friends. And through NATO, the United States has more friends and allies than any other power.”

Topics: NATO Turkey Germany US Vice President Mike Pence

Related

0
World
Turkish FM says no turning back from Russia arms deal
0
World
NATO chief says Afghan mission future depends on peace talks

Rahul Gandhi files election candidacy from India’s south in bid to stop Modi

Updated 51 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
0

Rahul Gandhi files election candidacy from India’s south in bid to stop Modi

  • Rahul Gandhi is the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that has ruled India for much of its history
  • Rahul Gandhi said his candidacy emphasized the unity of India
Updated 51 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
0
NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi filed his papers on Thursday to run for parliament from a southern constituency, aiming to strengthen his Congress party’s prospects in a region where the ruling Hindu nationalists have a limited presence.
Although surveys show Congress is trailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections that begin next Thursday, the race is tightening.
Gandhi, the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that has ruled India for much of its history since independence from Britain in 1947, picked Wayanad in Kerala as his second constituency, in addition to the family borough in the north.
“I am here to send a message that south India is important,” he told reporters as thousands of party members lined the streets of the small town in welcome.
Modi’s BJP has its core base of voters in India’s north and west, playing second fiddle to regional parties across the south, except for Karnataka, home to the technology hub of Bangalore.
But the party has been trying build its presence in the region, especially Kerala, where the Congress and a communist party are the main players, and where Gandhi is looking to galvanize party workers through his candidacy.
He was accompanied by his sister, the charismatic Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who plunged into active politics in January in another move Congress hopes will add momentum to its campaign.
Gandhi said his candidacy emphasized the unity of India and contrasted with the Hindu-first vision of the nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that Modi was tied to.
“There is a feeling in south India that the way the government, RSS and Narendra Modi are working... many people in the country feel that their culture, language and history are under attack,” he added.
Kerala has a significant population of Muslims and Christians in a predominantly Hindu India. Muslims form nearly 27 percent of the state’s population of about 33.4 million, and Christians roughly 18 percent, census figures show.
Congress has accused Modi and aligned right wing groups of pursuing a partisan agenda of attacking Muslims and changing school textbooks in efforts to shape the national identity to reflect their view, that India is a nation of, and for, Hindus.
The BJP denies bias against Muslims, but says it opposes appeasement of any community. Muslims account for 14 percent of India’s population of more than 1.2 billion, which is almost 80 percent Hindu, census data shows.
Gandhi is also running from Amethi, in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, which sent his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi to parliament, as well as his grandmother Indira Gandhi, another former prime minister.
Indian election rules allow candidates to run for more than one seat in parliament. But the BJP was quick to attack Gandhi for running in two constituencies, saying he was not sure he would win.
However, Modi himself ran from two constituencies in the 2014 election, Varanasi in the north and Vadodara in his western home state of Gujarat, carrying both.

Latest updates

Rahul Gandhi files election candidacy from India’s south in bid to stop Modi
0
Doctors Without Borders halts work in Yemen’s Aden after patient killed
0
Syrian government forces’ shelling kills 17: war monitor
0
Netanyahu lands in Moscow for pre-election Putin meeting
0
EU condemns stripping of immunity from Venezuela’s Guaido
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.