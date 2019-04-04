You are here

Saudi female racer Reema Juffali set for F4 UK championship debut at Brands Hatch

Trailblazing Saudi Arabian racing driver Reema Juffali is set to make her Formula 4 British Championship Debut at Brands Hatch in the UK at the weekend. (Jakob Ebrey Photography/Formula 4)
  • Juffali, 27, will be racing for defending champions Double R Racing
  • Juffali, on debut, was one of only three women in the GCC to hold a race licence
LONDON: Saudi Arabian racing driver Reema Juffali is set to make her Formula 4 British Championship debut at Brands Hatch at the weekend.

Juffali, 27, will be racing for defending champions Double R Racing with her teammates Louis Foster and Sebastian Alvarez.

Having made her debut in racing in October 2018, a few months after the Kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and started issuing licences in June of the same year, Jeddah-born Juffali said she was excited about the coming year ahead.

“In terms of being from Saudi Arabia, it’s such a great thing for me to do and represent my country,” she said, highlighting her pride at representing Saudi Arabia. She also thanked her family, friends and fans for their support thus far.

“It’s a great honor for me. It’s something I didn’t really think about until quite late in life, I want to say maybe about three or four years ago that I started thinking about the idea of racing. To be here today is quite unbelievable and to have done it in such a short space of time, I’m very grateful and happy about that," she told the British F4 website.

“It’s a good time in Saudi to be doing such a thing and all the support I’ve gotten from friends, family, people I don’t even know, has been fantastic and it’s only been pushing me to do better.

“Brands Hatch is the heart of motorsport. It’s going to be a tough year in such a competitive championship, but I’m ready for the challenge,” she added.

Juffali, who studied in the US before moving back to the Kingdom, was announced as Double R Racing's latest addition to the team in March – and having joined the UK-based set-up, she said: “I’m happy to be joining Double R Racing, a championship-winning team with such a great history, and to be competing in British F4 where many great drivers have started."

Juffali was one of only three women in the GCC to hold a race licence on her debut and the first Saudi female to compete in the TRD 86 Cup at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Team principal Anthony Hieatt said: “We’re really looking forward to working with Reema in British F4 this year and delighted she’s joined Double R for her first full season of racing at any level.

“I know there’s a huge amount for her to learn – the car, the style of racing and all of the British tracks which are very unique – but Reema has shown a great deal of promise already.

“It’s fantastic to be working with someone who is breaking down barriers as Reema is, and has been over the past few months, since she decided to start racing.”

The F4 championship is a multi-event, open-wheel single seater championship held at various racetracks across the UK between April and October.

Head of Asian soccer running unopposed for new term

  • Sheikh Salman was elected AFC president in 2013, completing the 4-year term of his predecessor
  • He was elected to his first four-year term in 2015
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The Asian Football Confederation holds its presidential election on Saturday with incumbent Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain standing unopposed for a new term.
With soccer politics in the region fractured, it was expected that the election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, would be fiercely-contested when Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi of the United Arab Emirates and Saoud Al Mohannadi of Qatar decided to run.
But both withdrew last month, leaving Sheikh Salman unopposed.
Sheikh Salman was elected AFC president in 2013. He took over from acting president Zhang Jilong of China after Mohammed bin Hammam of Qatar was banned for life for corruption by world governing body FIFA. He was elected to his first four-year term in 2015.
Sheikh Salman cemented this position by signing a new commercial rights deal in 2018, expanding tournaments and increasing the money going back to member federations.
“The other candidates realized that they did not stand a chance against Salman,” James Dorsey, senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, told the Associated Press. He is the author of “The Turbulent World Of Middle East Soccer.”
“There was no real reason for ambitious Gulf powers like Saudi Arabia to oppose Salman,” he said.
Dorsey said in the past six years there has been little attempt to introduce transparency or reform into Asian soccer politics, a policy that has not harmed the chances of Sheikh Salman. He was defeated in the 2016 FIFA presidential election by Gianni Infantino.
Infantino has also been faulted for not doing enough to clean up the sport following the massive FIFA corruption scandal in 2015.
Divisions in Asian soccer remain. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have all boycotted Qatar since June 2017, cutting off diplomatic relations with the country. Such tensions cast a shadow over the Asian Cup that was held in January in the UAE and won by Qatar.
Despite such issues even Qatar has publicly backed Salman. Seemingly out of the equation are Japan and South Korea — the traditional soccer powers in the region — and China.
The Qatar Football Association said in a statement on March 28 that “we are fully confident he (Sheikh Salman) will guide Asia as one unit in all forthcoming matters.”
 

