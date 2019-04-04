You are here

Saudi-Japanese program launched for video-game developers

RIYADH: Aspiring Saudi video-game developers are being given the chance to travel to Japan to attend a newly launched training program.
It has been organized by the Kingdom’s General Commission for Audiovisual Media in collaboration with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East, and Manga Productions, a digital animation and video-game company affiliated with Misk Foundation.
The two-week program follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding by the GCAM and the JCC, in which they agreed to exchange advanced technologies and artistic knowledge, along with the training and development of human resources, in line with the aims of Saudi Vision 2030, to broaden the relationship between the countries.
GCAM said the training program will teach Saudi innovators how to develop the skills needed to plan and create video games, as they learn how to define a concept, then design and develop the game. They will work with Japanese students to create games using software engines.
The program will be presented by game developers and other experts, including lecturers from Nippon University. Trainees will also visit a number of games companies to gain an insight into the practical application of the skills they are learning, and the ways in which Japanese games are developed.

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture will launch 11 independent arts and culture organizations this year as part of a restructuring of the Kingdom’s cultural sector in line with Vision 2030 reforms.

A ministry spokesperson, Abdulkareem Al-Hameed, said the new cultural units will oversee museums, movies and visual shows, libraries, fashion, music, heritage, literature and publication, performance arts, visual arts, architecture and interior design, and food and the art of cooking.

The organizations will replace the General Authority for Culture (GAC), with “each entity supervising one cultural sector with full independence, to ensure the highest quality and efficiency in implementing the initiatives of the Ministry of Culture’s vision and guidelines,” Al-Hameed said.

Plan

Replacement of the GAC will be carried out in phases “to ensure the completion of the structuring according to the ministry’s plan,” he added.

Al-Hameed said the new cultural organizations’ role will be operational.

“Each entity will implement the initiatives it specializes in, with a specific time-frame, following the main goals specified by the document (outlining) the ministry’s vision and guidelines,” he said. 

The ministry will supervise the organizations to ensure their commitment to the guidelines’ three main goals: Promoting culture to become a lifestyle, contributing to economic growth, and promoting the Kingdom internationally.

The guidelines were announced in a ceremony on March 27 attended by more than 1,200 representatives of local, regional and international cultural groups.

A total of 27 cultural initiatives was also announced at the ceremony, including literature, heritage, filmmaking, theater, music, cooking and fashion.

