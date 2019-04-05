You are here

Algerian intelligence chief sacked: Ennahar TV

Front pages of Algerian newspapers bearing headlines on General Athmane "Bachir" Tartag, who recently replaced General Mohamed Mediene. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 April 2019
Reuters
Algerian intelligence chief sacked: Ennahar TV

  • Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned from the presidency after a series of mass demontrations
  • Tartag was an ally for Bouteflika
Updated 05 April 2019
Reuters
ALGIERS: Algeria’s intelligence chief, Athmane Tartag, has been removed from his post, private Ennahar television station reported on Friday.
Tartag, a retired army general, was an ally of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned on Tuesday in the face of mass protests.
His reported departure from the job came after Algeria’s military carefully managed Bouteflika’s exit in an attempt to defuse mass protests calling for democratic reforms.
Algeria is now in the hands of a caretaker government — which is unlikely to mollify anger on the streets — until elections in three months and with no successor in sight.

Thousands of Algerians are chanting, singing and cheering after their pro-democracy movement forced out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika — and demanding that other top figures leave too.
Crowds massed Friday in Algiers boulevards and headed toward the central post office, symbol of the movement that has upended this energy-rich North African country. Security was higher than usual, with roadblocks preventing large buses of protesters from entering the capital.
It is their seventh straight Friday of protests against a leadership seen as corrupt and repressive — but the first since Bouteflika resigned this week.
The protesters also want the departure of the prime minister, the head of the upper house of parliament and the president of the constitutional court.
Protesters chanted: "The people want them all to leave!"

Dozens of Palestinians wounded in Israel border clashes

Updated 05 April 2019
AFP
Dozens of Palestinians wounded in Israel border clashes

  • At least 83 people were hospitalized in Gaza, as thousands again demonstrated along the heavily fortified border
  • At least 263 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests and clashes began a year ago
Updated 05 April 2019
AFP
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Dozens of Palestinians were wounded along the Israel-Gaza border fence during weekly protests Friday, the health ministry in the enclave said.
At least 83 people were hospitalized in Gaza, the ministry said in a statement, as thousands again demonstrated along the heavily fortified border.
It did not say how many of those were gunshot wounds but three people were reported to be in critical condition.
Numbers were lower than recent Fridays, however, an AFP correspondent said.
A spokeswoman for the Israeli military said some 10,500 Palestinians were taking part in the events, some of whom were throwing stones at soldiers.
At least 263 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests and clashes began a year ago.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period in Gaza-related violence.
Five men were killed on Saturday as tens of thousands gathered for the first anniversary of the protests.
Israel says its strong response is necessary to defend its borders and accuses Hamas, the political movement that rules the Gaza Strip, of orchestrating violence there.
A February United Nations report accused Israeli soldiers of intentionally firing on civilians, saying it could amount to war crimes.

