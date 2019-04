Algerian intelligence chief sacked: Ennahar TV

ALGIERS: Algeria’s intelligence chief, Athmane Tartag, has been removed from his post, private Ennahar television station reported on Friday.

Tartag, a retired army general, was an ally of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned on Tuesday in the face of mass protests.

His reported departure from the job came after Algeria’s military carefully managed Bouteflika’s exit in an attempt to defuse mass protests calling for democratic reforms.

Algeria is now in the hands of a caretaker government — which is unlikely to mollify anger on the streets — until elections in three months and with no successor in sight.

Thousands of Algerians are chanting, singing and cheering after their pro-democracy movement forced out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika — and demanding that other top figures leave too.

Crowds massed Friday in Algiers boulevards and headed toward the central post office, symbol of the movement that has upended this energy-rich North African country. Security was higher than usual, with roadblocks preventing large buses of protesters from entering the capital.

It is their seventh straight Friday of protests against a leadership seen as corrupt and repressive — but the first since Bouteflika resigned this week.

The protesters also want the departure of the prime minister, the head of the upper house of parliament and the president of the constitutional court.

Protesters chanted: "The people want them all to leave!"