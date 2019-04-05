You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen schoolchildren killed by unexploded ordnance: UN
﻿

Yemen schoolchildren killed by unexploded ordnance: UN

The vast number of landmines continues to pose a threat to the lives of Yemeni people. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 April 2019
Arab News
AFP
0

Yemen schoolchildren killed by unexploded ordnance: UN

  • Children often fall victim to unexploded ordnance, failing to fully appreciate the dangers
  • The vast number of landmines continues to pose a threat to the lives of Yemeni people
Updated 05 April 2019
Arab News AFP
0

DUBAI: Two children were killed and eight critically wounded when an unexploded bomb went off at a school in the Houthi-held Yemeni capital, the UN children's agency said on Friday.
A child had found the bomb and brought it to Al-Fatah school in the Hamdan district of Sanaa on Wednesday to show friends, UNICEF said in a statement.
The casualties were aged between 12 and 14.
Children often fall victim to unexploded ordnance, failing to fully appreciate the dangers.
"It is highly likely, as we've seen in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere, that children will continue to be killed even when there's a lull in violence or the violence comes to an end," said UNICEF's regional chief of communications, Juliette Touma.

The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) in Yemen extracted 14 anti-personnel mines, 625 anti-vehicle mines, 67 explosive devices and 665 unexploded ordnance — totaling 1,371 mines — during three weeks of February.
A total of 44,743 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. An estimated 1 million mines have been planted by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias in Yemen over the past three years claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
MASAM aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to intimidate and terrorize civilians.
The vast number of landmines continues to pose a threat to the lives of Yemeni people.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
Houthi militants deny UN access to Yemen food aid

Dozens of Palestinians wounded in Israel border clashes

Updated 05 April 2019
AFP
0

Dozens of Palestinians wounded in Israel border clashes

  • At least 83 people were hospitalized in Gaza, as thousands again demonstrated along the heavily fortified border
  • At least 263 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests and clashes began a year ago
Updated 05 April 2019
AFP
0

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Dozens of Palestinians were wounded along the Israel-Gaza border fence during weekly protests Friday, the health ministry in the enclave said.
At least 83 people were hospitalized in Gaza, the ministry said in a statement, as thousands again demonstrated along the heavily fortified border.
It did not say how many of those were gunshot wounds but three people were reported to be in critical condition.
Numbers were lower than recent Fridays, however, an AFP correspondent said.
A spokeswoman for the Israeli military said some 10,500 Palestinians were taking part in the events, some of whom were throwing stones at soldiers.
At least 263 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests and clashes began a year ago.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period in Gaza-related violence.
Five men were killed on Saturday as tens of thousands gathered for the first anniversary of the protests.
Israel says its strong response is necessary to defend its borders and accuses Hamas, the political movement that rules the Gaza Strip, of orchestrating violence there.
A February United Nations report accused Israeli soldiers of intentionally firing on civilians, saying it could amount to war crimes.

Topics: Israel Gaza

Related

Special 0
World
Malaysia condemns Israel over military aggression against Gaza
0
Middle-East
Despite setbacks, Hamas’ grip on Gaza has never been tighter

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Midnight in Chernobyl by Adam Higginbotham
0
Pakistan says no meeting planned between Imran Khan and Trump
0
Philippines steps up military cooperation with Russia
0
Outrage in Kashmir as main highway closed twice in a week
0
Dozens of Palestinians wounded in Israel border clashes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.