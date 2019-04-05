You are here

  • Home
  • WEF meeting in Jordan to address ‘new platforms of cooperation’
﻿

WEF meeting in Jordan to address ‘new platforms of cooperation’

Updated 06 April 2019
BEN FLANAGAN
0

WEF meeting in Jordan to address ‘new platforms of cooperation’

  • The World Economic Forum in Jordan aims to be more than just a talking shop by providing tangible solutions
  • The stated aim of the two-day World Economic Forum in Jordan is ambitious
Updated 06 April 2019
BEN FLANAGAN
0

DEAD SEA, Jordan: What has the World Economic Forum ever done for us?

It is the perennial question asked of the forum’s headline event in Davos, Switzerland, held at the beginning of each year.

But it is, perhaps, an even more pertinent one ahead of the annual Middle East-focused gathering in Jordan, which starts today.

To some, World Economic Forum (WEF) events are love-ins for the global elite of Davos men, and occasional woman, who fly in — many on private jets — to talk a lot, but achieve very little.

To others — including, doubtlessly, most of the attendees — the forums are more than mere talking shops. They are a genuine attempt to make true the WEF’s mantra of “improving the state of the world.”

So as the WEF’s regional event kicks off at the Dead Sea resort, will solutions to the Arab world’s myriad problems come rising to the surface, or will they sink in the water amid the chitchat of the chattering classes?

The stated aim of the two-day World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa — which will gather some 1,000 leaders from government, business and civil society — is nothing if not ambitious.   

Organizers say it will address “new platforms of cooperation” for the Arab world, and focus on “shaping a new economic and social model for the region,” along with offering “initiatives to help resolve long-standing conflicts.”

But can such an event provide any tangible solutions in a region plagued by widespread conflict and intractable social, political and economic problems?

Mirek Dusek, a member of the executive committee at the World Economic Forum, said that the Jordan meeting will have a real impact on the ground, rather than being purely theoretical.

“We are very outcome-orientated here, so there’s going to be a number of concrete initiatives coming out of the summit,” he said.

One such initiative set to be launched at the forum is a “University of the People” in Arabic. The US-accredited online university will be run primarily by refugees, and is also directed at refugees from Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Iraq, as well as other qualifying students.

There will also be a focus on the Israel-Palestine conflict, following a WEF initiative formed several years ago by both Arab and Israeli business people to support the peace process. 

The WEF’s Global Shapers Community is expected to announce on Saturday the launch of two hubs in East and West Jerusalem, in which young people will work toward building more peaceful societies.

The forum will also address some of the most pressing issues the region faces: The Syria conflict, radicalization, environmental dangers and the need for greater gender equality.

The overriding objective, however, is how to push what Dusek described as the “forward-looking” societal model in the Arab world, rather than legacy systems led by the often bureaucratic and inefficient public sector.

“The region really is a region of two systems. One is a very forward-looking, agile system. You could characterize it by a dynamic private sector, a technology-native young population … like in the UAE, for example,” he said.

“The other one is a legacy system, which could be characterized by a bloated public sector … by fragility and conflict.”

The WEF meeting will look at building a collaborative platform to help the former system “really take off,” Dusek said.

“We have all these amazing individual pockets of excellence that are representing the forward-looking system. So (it’s about) how we enable those to grow,” he said.

“The economic model of the future here (is) going from a more public-sector dominated employment-generating model … to a more private-sector led, entrepreneurship-led growth system.”

The Middle East’s thriving startup scene will be well-represented at the Jordan meeting.

One hundred Arab startups were selected to attend the event, including 10 from Saudi Arabia, with entrepreneurs getting a chance to discuss and promote their companies to government and business leaders. Executives from Careem, the Middle East ride-hailing service that Uber recently agreed to buy for $3.1 billion, will also attend.

Fadi Ghandour, the founder of courier service Aramex and executive chairman of venture capital firm Wamda Capital, sees the region’s startups as a positive force in building a better Middle East.

“The region is complex, full of so many challenges. It always moves on many tracks. Some are way above my pay grade, but what I see on my level is plenty of young people building the businesses of the future, changing the face of how business is done and moving governments along the way to keep up with them,” said Ghandour.

“Whether in fintech, mobility, commerce, health care, entertainment or logistics, every sector is being challenged; these are the platforms of change that we should look out for.”

 

The Forum will feature appearances by Klaus Schwab, Emine Erdogan, King Abdullah of Jordan, Fadi Ghandour and Thani Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi. (Reuters)
Topics: WEF Jordan 2019

Related

0
Corporate News
WEF panel spotlights family businesses
Special 0
Business & Economy
Davos Diary: As the WEF party rolls out of town, a tale of two Davoses

Boeing cutting production rate of troubled 737 Max jet

In this file photo taken on March 28, 2019 Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on the tarmac after being grounded, at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California. (AFP)
Updated 06 April 2019
AP
0

Boeing cutting production rate of troubled 737 Max jet

  • Airlines that operate the Max will be squeezed the longer the planes are grounded, particularly if the interruption extends into the peak summer travel season
  • Indonesia’s Garuda Airlines has said it will cancel an order for 49 Max jets
Updated 06 April 2019
AP
0

NEW YORK: Boeing will cut production of its troubled 737 Max airliner this month, underscoring the growing financial risk it faces the longer that its best-selling plane remains grounded after two deadly crashes.
The company said Friday that starting in mid-April it will cut production of the plane to 42 from 52 planes per month so it can focus its attention on fixing the flight-control software that has been implicated in the crashes.
The move was not a complete surprise. Boeing had already suspended deliveries of the Max last month after regulators around the world grounded the jet.
Preliminary reports into accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia found that faulty sensor readings erroneously triggered an anti-stall system that pushed the plane’s nose down. Pilots of each plane struggled in vain to regain control over the automated system.
In all, 346 people died in the crashes. Boeing faces a growing number of lawsuits filed by families of the victims.
Boeing also announced it is creating a special board committee to review airplane design and development.
The announcement to cut production comes after Boeing acknowledged that a second software issue has emerged that needs fixing on the Max — a discovery that explained why the aircraft maker had pushed back its ambitious schedule for getting the planes back in the air.
A Boeing spokesman called it a “relatively minor issue” and said the plane maker already has a fix in the works. He said the latest issue is not part of flight-control software called MCAS that Boeing has been working to upgrade since the first crash.
Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg described the production cut as temporary and a response to the suspension of Max deliveries.
Boeing has delivered fewer than 400 Max jets but has a backlog of more than 4,600 unfilled orders. The Chicago-based company had hoped to expand Max production this year to 57 planes a month.
Indonesia’s Garuda Airlines has said it will cancel an order for 49 Max jets. Other airlines, including Lion Air, whose Max 8 crashed off the coast of Indonesia on Oct. 29, have raised the possibility of canceling.
A Boeing official said Friday’s announcement about cutting production was not due to potential cancelations. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because Boeing does not publicly discuss those details.
In a statement, Muilenburg said the reduction was designed to keep a healthy production system and maintain current employment — in effect, slowing down production now to avoid a deeper cut later, if fixing the plane takes longer than expected.
Analysts say the absence of deliveries will eat into Boeing’s cash flow because it gets most of the cost of a plane upon delivery.
Boeing declined to provide figures, but undelivered Max jets have been stacking up at its Renton, Washington, assembly plant.
Airlines that operate the Max will be squeezed the longer the planes are grounded, particularly if the interruption extends into the peak summer travel season.
They could buy used 737s, but that would be costly because the comparably sized Boeing 737-800 was very popular and in short supply even before the Max problems, according to Jim Williams, publisher of Airfax, a newsletter that tracks transactions involving commercial aircraft.
Williams said that if the Max grounding appears likely to extend into summer it will cause airlines to explore short-term leases, which could push lease rates higher, something that airline analysts say is already happening.
Boeing shares closed at $391.93, down $3.93. In after-hours after news of the production cut, they slipped another $8.98, or 2.3%, to $382.85.

Topics: Boeing 737 MAX

Related

0
World
Boeing defends ‘fundamental safety’ of 737 MAX after crash report
Update 0
Business & Economy
Ethiopian crew followed procedure, but unable to control Boeing MAX 8 jet: minister

Latest updates

Lauren Sanchez files for divorce after Bezos split finalized
0
Belgium seeks to punish owner of ‘Sugar Daddy’ site
0
US to designate elite Iranian force as terrorist organization
0
7 who accused Cosby of sex abuse settle defamation suits
0
Woman sentenced for pushing commuter to her death in subway
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.