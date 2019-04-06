You are here

  • Home
  • Focus on Arab education and adoption of technology at MENA World Economic Forum in Jordan
﻿

Focus on Arab education and adoption of technology at MENA World Economic Forum in Jordan

1 / 2
King Abdullah of Jordan addresses the opening session of the World Economic Forum regional meeting. (WEF)
2 / 2
Updated 06 April 2019
Arab News
0

Focus on Arab education and adoption of technology at MENA World Economic Forum in Jordan

  • “If we want to shape the future, we need new collaborative efforts,” said WEF founder Klaus Schwab at the opening of the event
  • Only 31% of children in the MENA region are currently enrolled at pre-school stage, with most of them enrolled in private education
Updated 06 April 2019
Arab News
0

DEAD SEA, Jordan: The World Economic Forum began in Jordan on Saturday, addressing “new platforms of cooperation” for the Arab world, bringing together more than a thousand leaders of government, business, civil society, faith and academia.

“If we want to shape the future, we need new collaborative efforts,” said WEF founder Klaus Schwab at the opening of the event. “We need platforms for cooperation.” Speakers include King Abdullah of Jordan, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN.

And the main focus on Saturday was education reform in the Middle East, as the region faces a triple challenge of 22 million children out of school or at risk of dropping out, high youth unemployment, and diverging access to and quality of public and private education. As solutions, leaders pointed to technology as an educational tool, life-long and vocational learning, and public-private cooperation.

“Today, governments are struggling between getting the basics done and dealing with emerging conflicts,” said Ghassan Hasbani, Deputy Prime Minister of Lebanon, on the opening day of the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa. But necessity and urgency can also help leaders to “think out of the box,” he added. In those circumstances, “basic technology can be used to help advance education, particularly at the literacy level.”

Pre-school is the best place to focus investments and introduce these basic technologies, said Maysa Jalbout, Chief Executive Officer of Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, UAE.

Only 31% of children in the region are currently enrolled at this stage, with most of them enrolled in private education. The result is that “inequity in education starts at this very early stage,” she said, because pre-school is the most crucial time for learning outcomes later. These technologies and their capabilities should come from within the Arab region, not from import or “copy-pasting”.

“If you don’t develop your indigenous capability, you cannot sustain the results,” said Tony F. Chan, President of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia. He called for “multigenerational” investments, both at the research university level and at the kindergarten level. Inherently, it shouldn’t be a problem: “Algorithmic thinking is an Arab invention,” he said.

But it would be wrong to think the private-public educational gap is just a regional problem that can be solved only with technology, said John Sexton, President Emeritus, New York University, USA: “There is a worldwide disinvestment in thought and education, teachers and compensation … The big picture globally and in this region is that we have to worry about the privileged isolating themselves in the area of education that is successful, and the politicians settling for what seem to be good results.”

Youth unemployment in the region is endemic, with up to 38% of youth unemployment even in wealthy nations such as Saudi Arabia. To solve that, Marita Mitschein, Senior Vice-President of Digital Skills, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) South, SAP Middle East and North Africa, United Arab Emirates, suggested more public-private cooperation. In one project, her company “picked the ‘raw diamonds’ and ran them through a bootcamp.” The result was a 100% job placement in its ecosystem afterwards.

But even as the private sector can help improve post-education job placement, policy-makers and educators should not forget the primary objective of education, Jalbout said. “It should help people solve the problems they face.”

Also on the agenda was climate change, an issue which Guterres said more needed to be done to tackle.

“Climate change is moving faster than our efforts to address it … This region will face some of the worst impacts,” he said.

The event’s 100 Arab Startups initiative will bring together entrepreneurs from across the region, including 10 from Saudi Arabia. Omar Al-Razzaz, prime minister of Jordan, addressed one of the first panels, on the future of tourism in the country.

Topics: WEF Jordan 2019

Related

0
Business & Economy
Jordan WEF event to focus on ‘new platforms of cooperation’
0
Business & Economy
WEF meeting in Jordan to address ‘new platforms of cooperation’

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Is the price right for crude?

Updated 19 min 52 sec ago
FAISAL MRZA
0

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Is the price right for crude?

Updated 19 min 52 sec ago
FAISAL MRZA
0

RIYADH: The big story of the week was Reuters reporting that Saudi Arabia was mulling selling its oil in currencies other than the dollar if Washington pushed ahead with legislation exposing OPEC to anti-trust prosecution.
The story, which cited unnamed sources, added further drama to a narrative that is hardly in need of any more twists and turns of plot.
Before getting too carried away, it is worth reflecting on the absolutely vital role that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays in balancing global oil markets.
Saudi Arabia is one of the 20 most powerful economies in the world and that same world depends on it to ensure that the fuel that powers people’s cars and heats their homes is in steady supply.
It is hard to imagine a world without the Kingdom playing that vital role. Changing the pricing mechanism deployed to price oil is not so unusual.
After all China, which does not export crude oil but is the world’s largest crude oil importer, has launched its own oil pricing exchange as a clear direction to detach from dollar dominance in pricing crude.
The establishment of the Shanghai Energy Exchange was the first step in displacing the dollar in almost 10 percent of the global oil consumption.
Whether Saudi Arabia wishes to price crude in dollars or riyals is ultimately a matter for the government as it determines what is in the best economic interests of the country. In this there is no difference with other countries and other industries.
For example, car makers price their cars without referring to global benchmarks and without pressure from the media, speculators or money managers.
The debate around pricing should not deflect from the Kingdom’s pivotal role in balancing global oil markets. Attempts to criminalize OPEC through the US bill known as “NOPEC” threatens global energy security more than OPEC itself or indeed its largest producer.
The other big running story that has been moving global energy markets has been sanctions against Iran and the granting of import waivers. 
With Brent crude passing through the $70 mark, oil prices have gained almost 30 percent since the beginning of the year. This may encourage the administration of US President Donald Trump to grant waiver extensions for some major oil importers.
Looking at the current trajectory of prices, Brent crude may not be far off from reaching the mid-70’s mark by May amid a continuing supply deficit and further potential supply outages.
With this in mind, earlier predictions about an economic recession dampening demand for oil and refined products was completely wrong. It ignored market fundamentals and drove prices lower by failing to take account of seasonal demand, trade balances and rising refinery capacity.

Related

Live 0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih talks Middle East industrialization at WEF MENA event

Latest updates

Pakistan court blocks arrest of high-profile graft suspect
0
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Is the price right for crude?
0
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief team discusses Yemen livelihood project
0
‘Makkah Road’ initiative to enhance facilities
0
Pep Guardiola coy over quadruple bid after Manchester City reach FA Cup final over Brighton
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.