Double blast kills three people, injures 20 in east Afghanistan

It is unclear what caused the explosions. (AFP/File)
Updated 06 April 2019
AP
JALALABAD/KABUL: Twin explosions on Saturday in the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad killed three people and injured 20 others, local officials said.
One child and two women were killed, said Mohammad Shoieb Sahak, deputy head of Nangarhar Regional Hospital.
Eight security forces were among the casualties, said Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial government.
“In today’s incident, my sister and her daughters have been victims,” said Sami Ul Haq, a resident of Nangarhar, visiting his family at the hospital. One of his nieces was killed and the other wounded, along with her mother, in the attack, he said.
“It is such a misery.”
It was not clear what caused the explosions.
No group took immediate responsibility. Islamic State emerged in Nangarhar in 2015 on the porous border with Pakistan to become one of Afghanistan’s most dangerous militant groups for its bombing and complex attacks.
Fighting between militant groups, and between the Taliban and Afghan forces has intensified in recent weeks amid recurring peace talks.

Meanwhile, an Afghan official says Taliban have killed at least four policemen when they stormed a security checkpoint in northern Sari Pul province.

Mohammad Noor Rahmani, head of the provincial council, said five others were wounded in Saturday’s attack on the outskirts of the province’s capital city.

Police in eastern Ghazni province say Taliban also launched attacks on security checkpoints there on Saturday, killing three personnel and wounding seven others.

A spokesman for the provincial police chief, Ahmad Khan Serat, said police killed seven insurgents during the gunbattle.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in Ghazni, but made no statement on Sari Pul.

Afghanistan summons Pakistan diplomat yet again over Imran Khan’s comments

KABUL: The Afghan government summoned a Pakistan diplomat to explain Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest remarks on ongoing Afghan peace talks, as tensions flared between the neighboring countries once again.
Afghanistan’s ministry of foreign affairs summoned the diplomat to object about remarks that it deemed “explicit interference” in Afghan affairs, the ministry’s spokesman, Sibghatullah Ahmadi, said on Twitter.
It marks the fourth time in about a month and a half that Kabul has demanded an explanation from Islamabad for comments related to peace talks aimed at ending 17 years of war in Afghanistan.
In late March, Afghanistan recalled its ambassador from Islamabad for Khan’s suggestion that forming an interim Afghan government might smooth peace talks between US and Taliban officials. The ambassador returned shortly after Pakistan clarified Khan’s remarks as being reported out of context.
But on Friday, Khan addressed the matter again at a rally in Pakistan in which he explained his original comments as “brotherly advice,” according to accounts published in Afghan media.
“Afghanistan considers recent statements of Imran Khan explicit interference in internal affairs of Afghanistan and deems PM’s remarks a return to his previous stance,” Ahmadi tweeted.
US and Taliban officials have held several rounds of talks but the Taliban has refused to talk directly to the Afghan government, which they consider an illegitimate regime.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s mandate officially expires in May. The date for the next presidential election has been postponed twice and is now set for Sept. 28.
Ghani has been shut out from the peace talks and is under pressure from rivals to step aside and allow a caretaker government to take over, a suggestion he has rejected.

