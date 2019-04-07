Palestine banker calls for Mideast quotas for women board members

You are here

DEAD SEA: There are many divides in Palestine — but for the territory’s largest bank that is, for once, the subject of some good news.
The Bank of Palestine says its board will have a fifty-fifty gender split within a couple of years — and its chairman has called for Norway-style quota systems for women in top management positions across the Middle East.
Hashim Shawa, group chairman of the Bank of Palestine, said 44 percent of the bank’s entire workforce are women, and that the board is on track for an equal divide.
“We will be the first bank I think in the Middle East and Arab world, and maybe one of the first in the world, to have a 50-50 quota at the board level. And that will be in the next board elections, which will be in a couple of years,” he said at the World Economic Forum meeting in Jordan.
“About 10 years ago, I looked at the workforce gender balance and we were at 12 percent female … no women on the board, no women in senior positions, managers, departments, or executive levels.
“Today we have three women out of 11 on the board, we’re about 44 percent gender balanced, and we have women branch managers, women heads of department. In the C-suite, our chief credit officer, risk management, chief of HR (are) women.”
Shawa said having more women employees, including those facing customers, had broad benefits to society.
“When men have to actually approach a woman to ask for a loan, this is how you change mindsets, and you change culture. And you achieve the goal of lifting the entire society,” he said.
The Middle East has woefully low levels of women in top management positions.
In the UAE, for example, just 1.5 percent of board seats in listed companies were held by women as of mid-2016 — well below the global average.
Shawa said that he advocates a quota system in the Middle East, whereby listed companies would be obliged to have a certain proportion of women on boards.
In 2003, Norway became the first country in the world to impose a gender quota, requiring listed firms to raise the proportion of women on their boards to at least 40 percent.
“It’s a really poor excuse to say, ‘ah there are not enough women with experience.’ And fundamentally, if you don’t mobilize 50 percent of your population you’ll always be 50 percent underdeveloped,” Shawa told Arab News.
“A lot of people talk about climate change and all the challenges we face, AI and all that stuff. But we need to really address this imbalance issue.”

Topics: WEF Jordan 2019

Arab economies ‘punching below their weight’

Updated 07 April 2019
BEN FLANAGAN
0

Arab economies ‘punching below their weight’

  • Regional states should boost cooperation
  • Tourism also seen as big potential GDP driver
Updated 07 April 2019
BEN FLANAGAN
0

DEAD SEA: The Arab world is “punching below its weight” and its economy should be two or three times bigger than it is today, the World Economic Forum heard on Sunday, as business and government leaders proposed new ways to help the region grow.
The Middle East and North Africa is home to hundreds of millions of people yet its gross domestic product is equivalent to that of just a single country, one panelist said at the closing session of the forum, which was held in Jordan.
Alain Bejjani, CEO of Dubai-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim Holding and a co-chair of the event, said a new economic model for the region was “badly needed.”
“We need to engage in more cooperation, we need to talk together, we need to work together. And we need the private sector … to come forward with an economic vision (which) can actually double or triple the GDP of the region.”
“We live in a region of (hundreds of millions of) people, but actually produce less than a small country of 5 or 6 million people elsewhere in the world.”
Bejjani cited the example of the ride-hailing app Careem, which Uber recently agreed to acquire for $3.1 billion. While this is positive for the region, Bejjani said that the dollar value pales in comparison with that of US-headquartered Lyft, which has been valued at $24 billion.
“This is the discount of the region … This is one of the first times where we see how much it is costing us to do business in this region,” Bejjani said.
“Should we abandon, and jump ship? No. What we should do is double down on actually bringing this region up, because we have so much at stake. And also we have so many opportunities and room for development.”
Bejjani said he was determined to find a new economic model to allow the region to find its true potential.
“I’m going to be doubling down on this idea of actually putting forward an economic vision for the region, that should empower the region to actually double or triple its GDP,” he said.
“(We need) to find a new economic model that can integrate this region and allow it to actually punch at its weight, whereas today we are punching below our weight.”
Mirek Dusek, a member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum (WEF), said that several concrete initiatives had emerged from the forum to support a new economic model for the region.
For example, the UAE said it would offer five-year visas to entrepreneurs behind the top 100 startups that were selected to attend the forum.
Another initiative announced at the forum involved the WEF’s Global Shapers, a community of 20-30-year olds, launching two hubs in East and West Jerusalem, which will work together to build more peaceful and equitable societies.
Another area to start greater cooperation in the region is by developing and encouraging travel in the region, said Rania Al-Mashat, minister of tourism of Egypt.
“Tourism is one way to overcome the unfortunate rise of protectionism and nationalism,” she said. It is also a way to increase economic growth and employment, the minister added.

Topics: WEF Jordan 2019

