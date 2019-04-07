Saudi delegation in Egypt to discuss partnership in communication and IT

Saudi Minister of Telecommunication and IT Abdullah Al-Sawaha arrived in Cairo on Sunday. He is heading a delegation of his ministry and Saudi Arabia’s private IT and communication companies.
He met his Egyptian counterpart Amr Talat and discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties and joint investment opportunities in the field of communications and information technology. “The visit aims to establish close and fruitful cooperation and partnership with Egyptian companies in the field of communications and information technology, as part of our objective to localize technology in Saudi Arabia and develop digital skills among Saudi nationals,” Al-Sawaha said.
Later, the Saudi delegation visited the Egyptian Institute of Information Technology and Communications, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), and the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC), to gain an insight on how to train and develop skills in IT and communications technology, and to encourage Saudi and Egyptian businessmen in both countries to venture into this field.