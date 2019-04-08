You are here

Israel arrests brother of Palestinian protest icon

Palestinian protesters hurl rocks at Israeli troops during a protest on the outskirts of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on March 27, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 08 April 2019
AP
0

Israel arrests brother of Palestinian protest icon

  • Soldiers broke in early Monday and arrested 15-year-old Mohammed
  • The military says it arrested 21 Palestinians overnight for rioting and other disturbances
Updated 08 April 2019
AP
0

RAMALLAH, West Bank: The family of Palestinian protester Ahed Tamimi says her younger brother has been arrested in their home in the occupied West Bank.
Their father, Bassem Tamimi, says soldiers broke in early Monday and arrested 15-year-old Mohammed. He says Mohammed broke his arm over the weekend running from tear gas during protests in their village and suspected he was arrested for throwing stones at Israeli soldiers.
The military says it arrested 21 Palestinians overnight for rioting and other disturbances, without providing further details.
Ahed Tamimi served eight months in an Israeli prison for slapping two Israeli soldiers in an incident captured on film that made her a symbol of Palestinian opposition to Israeli military rule. In a video taken of her brother’s arrest she yells: “Stop, or I will hit you.”

Topics: Palestine Israel

New Palestinian government to be formed in days: officials

Updated 44 sec ago
AFP
0

New Palestinian government to be formed in days: officials

  • Experts President Abbas still holds the decision-making power
  • Other movements will join Fatah in the new government
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP
0
RAMALLAH: Palestinian prime minister-designate Mohammad Shtayyeh will announce the make-up of his new government in the coming days, Palestinian officials said Monday.
Shtayyeh has until April 14 to form a new government which is expected to exclude all supporters of Hamas, longtime rival to the Fatah movement of both Shtayyeh and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.
Analysts say real decision-making power remains with 84-year-old Abbas, in power since 2005.
Abbas on March 10 charged Shtayyeh with forming the new government, replacing Rami Hamdallah’s technocratic administration which had the nominal backing of Hamas.
The movement controls the Gaza Strip, while the Palestinian Authority Abbas heads is based in the West Bank, where Israel also maintains a military occupation.
Five smaller factions will also join Fatah in the new government, officials said.
Others, including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, refused to take part.
Deputy president Mahmoud Aloul told AFP a meeting would be held Monday evening between Shtayyeh and Abbas to decide on candidates for remaining ministries.
He said agreements had been reached over which factions would control which ministries.
Hamas has criticized the formation of the government, accusing Fatah of a power grab.
Hamas and Fatah have been at loggerheads since the Islamists seized control of the Gaza Strip in a 2007 near-civil war, a year after winning parliamentary elections.
Palestinian politics has effectively been frozen since, and multiple reconciliation attempts have failed.
Former government minister Shtayyeh has been part of a number of Palestinian negotiating teams in US-brokered talks with Israel.

