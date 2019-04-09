International art exhibit opens in Jeddah

JEDDAH: An international art exhibition, featuring artists from Saudi Arabia and seven other countries, has opened at the Abdullah Al-Qasabi Gallery of the Saudi Fine Art Center in Jeddah.
The US Consulate’s cultural affairs officer, Jeff Willey, opened the exhibition “Arts Nations,” which was attended by diplomats, journalists and businesspeople.
The exhibition co-organizer, Maysaa Mostafa, said the show, which opened on Thursday, is the first in Saudi Arabia to feature foreign artists.
Mostafa quoted Willey as saying he had not attended an art event with such artistic integration and harmony.
She also said the Italian consul, in his speech, “lauded the exhibition” because it “made us feel like we have one language in common.”
Saudi artists whose work is on display include Ahmed Jamal, Walaa Jamal, Walaa Al-AlShaikh, Siham Mansour, Heba Maraei and Salma Al-Sulami. The foreign artists come from Italy, Pakistan, France, Turkey, South Africa, Jordan and Egypt.
Mostafa said the exhibition is inspired by the spirit of transparency and openness, as called for in the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
