Saudi Cabinet welcomes IRGC terrorist designation by US

RIYADH: The Saudi cabinet, in a session chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday, has welcomed a US decision to classify Iran’s Islamic Republican Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency, Minister of Information Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabana said that the council welcomed the announcement and view it as a “serious and practical step” in countering terrorism.

The cabinet also reiterated the need for the international community to take a firm stance against the role played by the IRGC in undermining international peace and security.

Also during the cabinet session, the king briefed the council on his recent trip to Bahrain and his meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa as well as correspondence he received from King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The recent visit of a high-ranking Saudi delegation to Iraq was also discussed, with the outcome of a meeting held in Baghdad by the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council and King Salman’s pledge of $1 billion to Iraq for various projects were on the agenda.