Saudi Cabinet welcomes IRGC terrorist designation by US

A session of the Saudi cabinet, chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, on Tuesday backed a US decision to classify Iran's Islamic Republican Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.
RIYADH: The Saudi cabinet, in a session chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday, has welcomed a US decision to classify Iran’s Islamic Republican Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency, Minister of Information Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabana said that the council welcomed the announcement and view it as a “serious and practical step” in countering terrorism.

The cabinet also reiterated the need for the international community to take a firm stance against the role played by the IRGC in undermining international peace and security.

Also during the cabinet session, the king briefed the council on his recent trip to Bahrain and his meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa as well as correspondence he received from King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The recent visit of a high-ranking Saudi delegation to Iraq was also discussed, with the outcome of a meeting held in Baghdad by the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council and King Salman’s pledge of $1 billion to Iraq for various projects were on the agenda.

RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said in the past eight months, it has allocated SR1,617,831 ($431,000) to 165 farmers as part of its plan to support organic production.
The ministry said the number of applications submitted by farmers wishing to switch to organic farming reached 165.
The ministry recently signed a 12-month contract to support small farmers to switch to organic farming.
The contract aims to produce safe high-quality food, preserve the environment and natural resources, streamline consumption of irrigation water, and promote and support organic production.
Under the terms of the contract, the Saudi Organic Farming Society will implement guided field visits, qualify farms wishing to convert to organic agriculture, and prepare them for inspection and certification.
In January, King Salman inaugurated the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, which aims to boost production, processing and marketing of fruit, fish, livestock, Arabic coffee and cultivation of rain-fed crops.
The program will not only boost investment in the agriculture sector but it will also diversify the sector, improve the incomes of small farmers, create job opportunities and contribute to food security and sustainable development.

