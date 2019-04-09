Italy keeps troops in Libya despite Khalifa advance

You are here

﻿

Gun-mounted vehicles belonging to fighters loyal to the internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) are pictured near a military compound in a suburb of the capital Tripoli on April 9, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 09 April 2019
AFP
  • Guterres has appealed for an immediate halt to fighting in Libya after Haftar's forces claimed an airstrike on Tripoli's airport
Updated 09 April 2019
AFP
ROME: Italy on Tuesday confirmed that it would keep its military missions in Tripoli and Misrata despite the advance of strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces on the Libyan capital.
Miasit, launched in January 2018, will "continue in order to make assistance activities in Libya more incisive and efficient", the Italian defence ministry said in a statement.
UN chief Antonio Guterres has appealed for an immediate halt to fighting in Libya after Haftar's forces claimed an airstrike on Tripoli's only functioning airport.
Thousands have fled violence in the capital city, according to the United Nations, since Haftar launched a surprise assault last week which has left dozens dead.
Italy's Bilateral Mission of Assistance and Support in Libya "supports Libyan authorities in their pacification and stabilisation activities in the country and against human trafficking, smuggling and threats to security."
No figures were provided for the current deployment but the mission has previously included around 100 troops in Tripoli and 300 in Misrata, about 200 kilometres (130 miles) to the east.
Troops from former colonial power Italy are involved in "training and technical and infrastructure assistance for Libyan security forces," in Tripoli, the statement said.
In Misrata, the troops provide security and assistance to a hospital within a military academy for the UN-backed Government of National Accord.
The oil-rich northern African country has been rocked by violent power struggles between an array of armed groups since the NATO-backed overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.
The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) controls the capital, but its authority is not recognised by a parallel administration in the east of the country, backed by Haftar.

Algerian interim president Bensalah committed to organizing free presidential elections

Updated 9 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

Algerian interim president Bensalah committed to organizing free presidential elections

Updated 9 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

ALGIERS: Algeria's interim president Abdelkader Bensalah told the nation during a public broadcast address on Tuesday that he was determined to consult with the "political class and civil society," as well as stating he was committed to organizing a free presidential election.

Bensalah said he hoped that the country would soon have a president who can build a "new Algeria."

More to follow...

