Juventus up next for rising ‘new kids on the block’ Ajax in Champions League

Ajax players take part in a training session on the eve of the team's European Champions league quarter final match against Juventus, on April 9 in Amsterdam. (AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
Updated 29 sec ago
AMSTERDAM: Ajax already knocked off one European power in the Champions League by taking out 13-time champion Real Madrid.
Now the rising Dutch club has its sights set on eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus.
“We really showed everyone what we can do. And hopefully we can show that again against Juventus,” 21-year-old Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong said. “We are of course the new kids on the block.”
While Ronaldo sat out the last two weeks after injuring his right thigh while on international duty with Portugal, he was included in Juventus’ squad for the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday in Amsterdam.
“Of course he’s going to play. He’s really ready,” Juventus winger Jose Cancelo said Monday.
The only question remaining over Ronaldo’s status is whether he starts the match or comes on as a substitute.
After finishing runner-up twice in the last four years, Juventus signed Ronaldo — who helped Madrid to the title in four of the past five seasons — to take the next step and win the elusive trophy.
If ever there was any doubt, Ronaldo showed his value by scoring a hat trick against Atletico Madrid in the last 16, almost single-handedly overturning a first-leg deficit.
Ajax also produced a memorable comeback in the previous round, overturning a 2-1 loss at home with a 4-1 victory in Madrid to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years.
Attempting to revive the success it had in the 1990s — when the Dutch club reached two straight finals (winning the 1995 title and losing the 1996 trophy to Juventus) — Ajax relies on a large array of youth products . De Jong is already slated to join Barcelona next season, while 19-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt is considered one of the top young defenders in Europe. Facing Ronaldo will be a big test for De Ligt.

While Ronaldo sat out the last two weeks after injuring his right thigh while on international duty with Portugal, he was included in Juventus’ squad. (AFP)

Ajax is run by CEO Edwin van der Sar and director of football Marc Overmars — both of whom were members of the club that won the 1995 title.
Van der Sar later played for Juventus.
“Ajax is a really strong team,” Cancelo said. “I watched the match they played in Madrid with Real. They have so many young players with so much talent and we have to be very careful.”
Added Italy coach Roberto Mancini: “It’s not going to be as easy as it seemed during the draw. (Ajax) has nothing to lose and they’re a good squad. ... But Juve has the experience and the players (to advance).”
While Juventus is loaded with experienced players, one of its youngest players led the squad during Ronaldo’s absence.
Moise Kean, a 19-year-old Italy striker, has scored seven goals in his last eight games for club and country.
Still, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hinted that Kean will likely remain an option off the bench against Ajax, having come on and scored the winner against AC Milan on Saturday.
“We need to leave him space to grow,” Allegri said. “The substitutes are important, as we’ve already seen.”

Troy Deeney receives racist abuse after FA Cup win, Raheem Sterling against walking off

Updated 09 April 2019
AFP
0

Troy Deeney receives racist abuse after FA Cup win, Raheem Sterling against walking off

  • Watford captain Troy Deeney was targeted with racial abuse on social media
  • Raheem Sterling, who is also black, said Monday that he was against players walking off pitches
Updated 09 April 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Watford captain Troy Deeney was targeted with racial abuse on social media after scoring in the FA Cup semifinal win over Wolverhampton.

Deeney’s stoppage-time penalty at Wembley Stadium sent the game into extra time, where Watford sealed a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

Deeney posted photos on his Instagram account of his celebrations on the field and later with his family and friends.

Alongside the Premier League’s “No room for racism” logo, Deeney wrote on Instagram on Monday that he had been forced to block comments from his posts after receiving abuse from “small minded people” on the platform.

“To me this isn’t a game, when you racially abuse my family or myself I have to take measures to prevent young people seeing these comments and thinking that it’s acceptable,” Deeney wrote.

It follows a weekend when Wigan player Nathan Byrne received racist abuse on Twitter and Derby midfielder Duane Holmes was the victim of abuse at Brentford during a second-tier Championship game.

Last week, Tottenham defender Danny Rose said he was looking forward to retiring from the game because of the ongoing racism problems and inaction by authorities.

Rose was among England players targeted with monkey chants in Montenegro last month while playing in a European Championship qualifier.

England teammate Raheem Sterling, who is also black, said Monday that he was against players walking off pitches if there is racist abuse by opposition fans.

“To win the game would hurt them even more,” Sterling said.

“They’re only trying to get you down. If you walk off they win, to score or win would be better.”

Topics: football soccer racism Manchester city Watford Premier league FA Cup

