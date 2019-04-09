You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to change immigration process for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims
﻿

Saudi Arabia to change immigration process for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims

1 / 3
Bangladeshi Muslim pilgrims arrive at Jeddah airport on July 14,2018, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
2 / 3
A woman photographs Bangladeshi Muslim pilgrims as they arrive at Jeddah airport in Saudi Arabia on July 14,2018, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah. (AFP)
3 / 3
Bangladeshi Muslim pilgrims arrive at Jeddah airport in Saudi Arabia on July 14,2018, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
0

Saudi Arabia to change immigration process for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims

  • No more waiting in aircraft upon landing
  • Bangladeshis must complete 10-finger biometric registration
Updated 13 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
0

DHAKA: Bangladeshi pilgrims performing Hajj will now be able to complete immigration procedures before arriving in Saudi Arabia, rather than wait in the aircraft for hours upon landing in the Kingdom. The change comes following high-level exchanges between the two governments on making things easier for the 127,000 Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh.
Anisur Rahman, from the Religious Affairs Ministry in Dhaka, said pilgrims would now be able to complete immigration formalities at Bangladesh’s main international airport.
The country’s pilgrims were previously required to wait in the aircraft after landing in Saudi Arabia to complete immigration procedures, sometimes waiting for up to six hours.
While half of the Hajj pilgrims will travel with the national carrier, Bangladesh Biman, the rest will be flown to the Kingdom through special flights arranged by Saudi Airlines.
“Now Bangladeshi pilgrims will be able to enter Saudi Arabia through a jet-bridge after landing at the airport without any formalities,” Rahman told Arab News on Tuesday.
Bangladesh has had discussions with Saudi government representatives during the past two years about immigration procedures for pilgrims, and Religious Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah went to Saudi Arabia to take the matter forward.
Saudi Arabia assured Bangladesh it would accept its request to help pilgrims, Rahman said.
“To finalize the last-minute formalities a high-profile 14-member Saudi delegation, led by the chief of the passport and immigration department, is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on Wednesday at 1 a.m. Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah minister and other relevant secretaries will also join the team,” Rahman added.
“We will have the official meeting Wednesday afternoon and the team will visit all the facilities at Dhaka airport and the Hajj camp on Thursday. Everything will be finalized after this visit.”
The Saudi delegation is scheduled to leave Bangladesh on Saturday. Bangladeshis welcomed the easier landing process.
“I performed Hajj in 2015 and it took four hours for me to complete immigration formalities,” 61-year-old Abdul Malek told Arab News. “If we can do the immigration and customs tasks here at Dhaka, it would be a great relief for the Bangladeshi pilgrims.”
Another Bangladeshi pilgrim, 53-year-old Amena Begum, intends to perform Hajj this year and was grateful for the change.
“I have heard about the immigration hassles from others who have performed Hajj before,” she told Arab News. “But I feel lucky to hear the news of having immigration formalities in Dhaka from this year.”
Bangladesh will increase the number of immigration staff at the airport to 60. It is expected that Saudi Arabia will also send the same number of immigration officials to Dhaka during the month-long hajj flight operation.
“The Saudi immigration team will stay in Dhaka for the Hajj flights and we will provide all types of assistance to them,” Rahman said.
But Bangladeshi pilgrims will also have to complete a 10-finger biometric registration process in line with Saudi immigration rules.
Dhaka has set the minimum cost for pilgrims at $4,145 for this year. The maximum cost is fixed at $5,045. The registration process began on Feb. 19.
Bangladesh exports more than $200 million of goods to Saudia Arabia every year. Last month two agreements and four memorandums of understanding were signed to invest in Bangladesh’s power, chemical, biomedical technology and manufacturing sectors. Bangladesh is expecting more than $30 billion in investment from Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Bangladeshi muslim pilgrims at Jeddah airport Hajj and Umrah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia issues more than 4.33 million Umrah visas
0
Saudi Arabia
Hajj and Umrah e-visas to be issued in minutes

Saudi Arabia’s role in banishing piracy from regional waters

Updated 09 April 2019
Jennifer Bell
0

Saudi Arabia’s role in banishing piracy from regional waters

  • Armed criminals no longer terrorize regional waters thanks to a coalition in which Saudi Arabia is a key player
Updated 09 April 2019
Jennifer Bell
0

DUBAI: A decade ago, during the peak years of the Somali piracy crisis, the waters of the Arabian Gulf faced frequent threats from armed criminals at sea, who disrupted the economy by terrorizing shipping routes.

But experts say regional action — with Saudi Arabia at the forefront — has meant crimes on the high seas have dipped to some of the lowest records in years. 

A five-year stretch between 2007 and 2012 saw Somalia’s lawless coastline at the epicenter of global maritime crime. Numerous kidnappings and hijackings threatened vital maritime trade routes.

Every year, tens of thousands of vessels transit through the Gulf of Aden, which leads to the Suez Canal, amounting to roughly 10 percent of global trade flows.

Pirates terrorized vessels on some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, with almost daily incidents across the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, causing an $18 billion loss to the global economy, according to the World Bank. In 2010 alone, there were 489 instances of piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

Enter the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), an anti-piracy coalition of 33 nations from all over the world — including five Gulf states — in which Saudi Arabia is a key player. Established some years prior, the CMF stepped up its operations following a massive global anti-piracy effort in 2008.

That year, the UN Security Council also urged countries to use “all necessary means” to defeat piracy, while encouraging them to patrol the Somali coastline, particularly the Gulf of Aden.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has played a huge part in three CMF task forces: Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, which conducts counterterrorism and maritime security operations in the Indian Ocean, the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman; CTF 151, which conducts counterpiracy operations; and CTF 152, which conducts maritime security operations in the Arabian Gulf.

Lt. Commander Ian Miller of CTF 152 said Saudi Arabia has been instrumental in tackling maritime crimes across the Arabian Gulf, while GCC countries have collectively taken a leadership role in investing in long-term, onshore solutions in order to permanently end piracy in the Horn of Africa.

“The GCC countries play a significant role in the CMF,” Miller told Arab News. The Saudi military has “supplied personnel and assets in all three task forces,” and has “commanded CTF 150 once and CTF 152 on two separate occasions,” he said. This has led to “a number of notable successes,” particularly for CTF 150 operations, including “seizure and destruction of several thousand tons of hashish and heroin,” he added.

At the height of piracy around the Horn of Africa, the impact on the Gulf was profound. During that time, more than a dozen ships that were either owned, managed or flagged by GCC countries were attacked or hijacked by Somali pirates, including the 1,090-foot, Saudi-owned crude super-tanker MV Sirius Star.

It was hijacked in November 2008 more than 450 nautical miles off the coast of Kenya as it was en route from Saudi Arabia to the US via the Cape of Good Hope.

The super-tanker was transporting 2 million barrels of oil, and was only released after a multimillion-dollar ransom payment. 

In March 2010, Saudi tanker Al-Nisr Al-Saudi was hijacked in the Gulf of Aden. Pirates held its Greek captain and its 13 Sri Lankan crew members hostage until the ship was released some eight months later, after another hefty ransom was reportedly paid. 

There have also been unsuccessful attempts by pirates to hijack GCC ships, including the Saudi-owned chemical tanker Al-Balad. Such attacks led to NATO naval forces guarding Somalia’s coastline as part of the offshore military response.

A number of nations, including Saudi Arabia, sent ships to help secure the massive area in which pirates operate. 

At the height of Somali piracy in January 2011, 736 hostages and 32 ships were being held by pirates, said Miller. By October 2016, no hostages or ships were being held. 

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) said there has been a lot of work to address piracy off the coast of Somalia, partly through the implementation of the 2009 Djibouti Code of Conduct and the Jeddah Amendment, which was adopted by countries in the Western Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden to combat piracy and armed robbery against ships operating in that region. The IMO said Saudi Arabia has been key in pushing forward the Djibouti Code of Conduct and the Jeddah Amendment.

“The Djibouti Code of Conduct, which has been instrumental in repressing piracy and armed robbery against ships in the Western Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden, saw its scope significantly broadened to cover other illicit maritime activities following a 2017 meeting hosted in Jeddah, which adopted a revised code of conduct known as the Jeddah Amendment,” an IMO spokesperson told Arab News.

Signatories to the amendment, which calls on member states to cooperate against transnational organized maritime crime, include Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Jordan, Kenya, Madagascar, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, the Seychelles, Somalia, the UAE and Yemen.

Following the crucial Jeddah meeting, participatory states agreed to work together, with support from the IMO and other stakeholders, to build national and regional capacity to address wider maritime security issues.

“Several Gulf states signed the Jeddah Amendment, committing to suppress illicit maritime acts, and the number of incidents in the region and off the coast of Somalia has decreased since piracy was at its peak in 2010-2011,” the IMO said. “Action by all countries, as well as ships applying best management practices, have certainly helped.”

The IMB recorded 180 incidents in 2017, down from 489 in 2010 and the lowest annual number since 1995. The last reported incident of piracy was in March 2018, when four suspected pirates approached a vessel. But after the vessel increased its speed, they stopped their chase.

Although current piracy levels remain low, Miller said the battle has not yet been won, adding: “It’s understood that piracy remains repressed, but it isn’t eliminated.”

Michiel Hijmans, general manager of the Maritime Security Alliance, which provides non-violent legal solutions to combat hijacking and stowaways, also said maritime crimes in the region are now diminished. 

He said as long as the Gulf of Aden is well protected by counterpiracy units, the threat will stay low. “In the future, it could easily rise if countries step down on their efforts,” he added. 

Hijmans stressed the need for more countries to build up their maritime capacity and tackle the root causes of piracy. 

“A comprehensive, lasting piracy solution is something the whole world should be looking after, but it isn’t very realistic that such a solution will be found on short notice,” he said. “Countries have many other priorities to look after. We’re good at fighting the symptoms, but tackling the root causes of piracy — like failed states, famine and organized crime — is another issue.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Somalia Somali pirates

Latest updates

Malaysia, Singapore vow to resolve air and sea disputes
0
UAE’s Finablr mulls London IPO
0
Saudi Arabia’s role in banishing piracy from regional waters
0
Aramco smashes market record with $100bn orders for new bonds
0
Electric vehicles present no danger to Saudi oil industry: Energy minister
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.