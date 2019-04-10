Yemeni Minister: Houthis destroyed Yemen’s economic development

DUBAI: Yemen’s economic and developmental achievements have been destroyed by the ongoing Houthi war, the country’s trade and industry minister has said.
“The Houthi war destroyed all the economic and developmental achievements in Yemen,” Minister of Industry and Trade Mohammed Al-Maytami said during the opening of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia’s Arab Forum for Sustainable Development in Beirut.
The minister called on the UN and the participating countries to support Yemen during the hardships its facing, participate in the rebuilding of the country and finance the anti-poverty programs to help Yemen achieve the UN Sustainable Goals, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
Meanwhile at least eight Houthi militants were killed in Arab Coalition air raids east of Saada, SPA reported.
The Arab Coalition jets targeted Houthi positions in mountains, where the militants were hiding.