Yemeni Minister: Houthis destroyed Yemen’s economic development

Algerian military to support transition period: army chief

ALGIERS: Algeria’s army chief said on Wednesday the military will support the transition period in the North African country but that period requires the people’s patience, Ennahar TV reported.

Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gaid Salah was quoted as saying that the military will make sure to meet the people’s demands, adding that some foreign parties have been trying to undermine Algeria’s stability.

Salah said he expected the judiciary in prosecuting “the gang” - an apparent reference to the ruling elite.

Algerian authorities have already seized the passports of a dozen businessmen under investigation over corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, Algeria’s interim president, in a televised speech to the nation, promised on Tuesday to organize free elections within 90 days after weeks of protests that led to the resignation of leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika after 20 years in power.

Abdelkader Bensalah was rejected by demonstrators right after he was named by parliament to take charge during a volatile transition period after decades of autocratic rule.

“I am committed to organizing elections,” he said.

The army was aligned with the constitution as a pathway out of the crisis, added Bensalah.

General Gaid Salah carefully managed Bouteflika’s exit after declaring him unfit to stay in power and expressed support for protesters, who have put up little resistance to the military.

The military has been a kingmaker in Algerian politics for decades and is expected to help guide the potentially turbulent interim phase.

Bensalah said he would consult with the political class and civil society. A long-time ally of Bouteflika, who resigned last week, he is seen by protesters as part of an ageing and out-of-touch ruling elite that has dominated since independence from France in 1962.

Bensalah promised to “set a national and sovereign commission to secure fair elections” in an apparent bid to placate demonstrators demanding sweeping democratic reforms.

Mass protests have led to the disintegration of what has been described as the ruling elite’s “fortress” - veterans of the war of independence against France, ruling party figures, businessmen, the army and labor unions.

They are unwilling to compromise on their demand for a new generation of leaders in the North African country, which has been slow to create jobs and improve living standards despite vast oil and natural gas resources.

The critical question is how Algeria’s military - which has watched the unrest unfold from the sidelines - will react to Bensalah’s appointment and any opposition that arises.