Dubai payments firm stock surges in Europe’s biggest IPO of year

Updated 10 April 2019
Sean Cronin
DUBAI: Network International stock jumped after the Dubai payments firm listed its shares in London in what is Europe’s biggest IPO of the year so far.
The shares gained more than 16 percent in early trade after it was listed with a market value of about £2.18 billion.
The share sale is being seen as a key test of investor demand for new listings in London after a subdued 2018 across most European markets.
Citigroup, Emirates NBD, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley were among the advisers on the IPO.
The payment processor reported earnings of $298 million last year according to its website, up from $262 million a year earlier. It does not disclose net income figures.
The company handles digital payments across the Middle East, which generate three quarters of its total earnings.
Last year it processed some $40 billion in payments for more than 65,000 merchants.

Dubai’s Vista Global agrees to buy Uber-style private jet booker

Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Sean Cronin
0

Dubai’s Vista Global agrees to buy Uber-style private jet booker

  • Equity swap expected to close by second quarter
  • Vista competes with Warren Buffett's NetJets
Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Sean Cronin
0

LONDON: Dubai-based Vista Global has agreed to buy JetSmarter which allows well-heeled travelers to book private jets on demand.
Vista Global, headquartered at the Dubai International Financial Center and run by the Swiss billionaire Thomas Flohr, is acquiring the US company for an undisclosed sum.
He said: “Customers today want speed, reliability and value, which in today’s world is only possible with technology.”
The acquisition underscores a trend of moving away from private jet ownership globally as more people choose to buy flying hours instead.
The Middle East has traditionally been a strong market for private jet operators with the Dubai Airshow a popular parade ring for planemakers and private jet charter companies.
But a regional economic slowdown, especially in the oil and gas sector, has hurt underlying demand for private jet services.
Founded in 2012, JetSmarter had planned to IPO and was valued at $1.6 billion just three years ago, but has since faced tough trading.
The equity swap deal is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2019 and it means that JetSmarter investors that include Clearlake Capital and Jefferies Financial Group will now become investors in Vista Global.
Vista competes with NetJets, part of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway empire.

