Two out of 3 hotels accidentally leak guests’ personal data: Symantec

Marriott International earlier reported a massive data breach involving up to 383 million guests in its Starwood hotels reservation system. (AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters
Two out of three hotel websites inadvertently leak guests’ booking details and personal data to third-party sites, including advertisers and analytics companies, according to research released by Symantec Corp. on Wednesday.
The study, which looked at more than 1,500 hotel websites in 54 countries that ranged from two-star to five-star properties, comes several months after Marriott International disclosed one of the worst data breaches in history.
Symantec said Marriott was not included in the study.
Compromised personal information includes full names, email addresses, credit card details and passport numbers of guests that could be used by cybercriminals who are increasingly interested in the movements of influential business professionals and government employees, Symantec said.
“While it’s no secret that advertisers are tracking users’ browsing habits, in this case, the information shared could allow these third-party services to log into a reservation, view personal details and even cancel the booking altogether,” said Candid Wueest, the primary researcher on the study.
The research showed compromises usually occur when a hotel site sends confirmation emails with a link that has direct booking information. The reference code attached to the link could be shared with more than 30 different service providers, including social networks, search engines and advertising and analytics services.
Wueest said 25 percent of data privacy officers at the affected hotel sites did not reply to Symantec within six weeks when notified of the issue, and those who did took an average of 10 days to respond.
“Some admitted that they are still updating their systems to be fully GDPR-compliant,” Wueest said, referring to Europe’s new privacy law, or the General Data Protection Regulation, which took effect about a year ago and has strict guidelines on how organizations should deal with data leakage.

Jeddah residential property sector may be poised for rebound: report

Updated 24 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The residential property segment in Jeddah could be poised for a rebound after the decline in rents and sale prices softened during the first quarter, a report from research provider JLL Mena showed.
“Residential rents and sale prices declined on an annual basis. However, the rate of decline appears to have slowed down over the quarter, indicating the market may be headed towards the bottom of its cycle,” JLL Mena said.
Affordability issues and inadequate access to financing weighed on the demand for Jeddah residential properties during the period, resulting to a 11 percent annual decline in rents for apartments and 12 percent for villas. Sale prices for apartments and villas, meanwhile, continued to soften by 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively, year-on-year.
The three months to March recorded the delivery of approximately 1,660 standalone units, bringing the aggregate supply of residential units in Jeddah to 819,000.
The first quarter saw many developers delay the delivery of their projects as demand remained subdued, JLL Mena said in the report.
Meanwhile, office rents continued to soften as vacancy rates rose due to a slowdown in commercial activity.
“In the short-to-medium term, we expect rents to continue their downward trajectory as more supply is delivered to the market. In the long-run and as business activity picks up, we can expect to see office rents regain some momentum, particularly for quality grade office buildings,” JLL Mena said.
“In terms of location, office buildings along the primary Commercial Business District areas have been and are likely to remain popular. However, emerging areas with more advanced connectivity and amenities are expected to gain prominence and achieve a premium on office rates.”
Retail rental values were steady despite the growth of e-commerce in the kingdom, while hotel occupancy rates maintained their levels as improvements to Jeddah’s infrastructure continue to ease business and religious travel, JLL Mena said.

