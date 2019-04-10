You are here

Virat Kohli named among Wisden's Cricketers of the Year

Virat Kohli, who is top of the Test and one-day international rankings, scored 2,735 runs in all formats in 2018. (AFP/Getty Images)
  • India captain put to bed questions over his ability to thrive in English conditions last year
  • Other cricketers of the year were England's Sam Curran, Jos Buttler and Rory Burns
LONDON: Virat Kohli was Wednesday named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year and also became the first player to win the award for leading cricketer in the world in three successive years.
The India captain put to bed questions over his ability to thrive in English conditions last year, topping the Test run charts with 593 runs and two centuries even though his side lost the series 4-1.
Kohli, who is top of the Test and one-day international rankings, scored 2,735 runs in all formats in 2018, outstripping nearest rival, England's Joe Root, by more than 700 runs.
"His struggles in English conditions were consigned to history, and Kohli banished any doubt about being regarded as the outstanding player of the era," Wisden said in a statement announcing its awards.
The other cricketers of the year were England's Sam Curran, Jos Buttler and Rory Burns, plus prolific England women's player Tammy Beaumont.
Players can only receive Wisden's cricketer of the year award, given primarily for feats achieved during the preceding English domestic season, once in their career.
Kohli was also named as the leading men's player in the world for a third straight year.
"In making hundreds in South Africa, England and Australia, as well as at home, he showed a mastery of all conditions and bowling attacks," Wisden said. "The pressure never cowed him."
India's Smriti Mandhana scooped the women's award, with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan retaining his title as leading Twenty20 cricketer in the world.
The latest edition of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, considered the "Bible" of the game, is published on April 11.

VAR penalty shows defenders need to adapt, says Spurs defender Vertonghen

Updated 10 April 2019
Arab News
0

  • City were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute of Tuesday’s first-leg tie by VAR
  • Vertonghen has urged the decision-makers to think like footballers
LONDON: Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen says defenders will have to adapt to VAR after the latest controversial incident in the Champions League quarterfinal win against Manchester City.
City were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute of Tuesday’s first-leg tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Raheem Sterling’s shot hit Danny Rose’s arm.
None of the players appealed at the time and it was only after the VAR official advised Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers to review the incident that the spot-kick was given, in line with UEFA’s directive on the handball law.
Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ensured that it was not a potentially decisive moment, saving Sergio Aguero’s tame effort from 12 yards before the hosts went on to win 1-0.
Vertonghen has urged the decision-makers to think like footballers, saying he feared there could be a huge increase in penalties awarded once VAR is up and running in the Premier League next season.
“I think we have to change the way we defend,” he said. “We are not pulling people down but even a small touch, if you watch it 20 times in slow motion, it will give so many more penalties.
“I think you’ll see in the stats in the next few years in the Premier League, you will see at least 20, 30, 40 more penalties.
“I think we all need to adapt — the players, the referees and how they think as a player sometimes.
“Sometimes you can’t do anything else than put your body on the line and I don’t even know, but it’s important that referees think as a football player sometimes.
“You can’t even touch anyone. Before it was quite physical, but in a fair way. But now you are too scared to get close to someone.”
Rose said the ball hit his arm but said he did not believe his arm was “outside his body.”
“I’m not sure I can complain,” he added. “I haven’t seen it again. It did hit my arm but it certainly wasn’t intentional.”
“I’m just grateful Hugo saved it and we kept a massive clean sheet, scored at the end and have something to look forward to next week.
“It’s unnatural to try to defend a shot with your arms behind your back and I’m not sure that’s something the manager would be promoting. But there’s not much I can do, I have to learn from it.”

Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 victory in their quarterfinal clash against FC Porto on Tuesday. (AFP)

Meanwhile, elsewhere on Tuesday, Liverpool built a 2-0 lead over Porto heading into the second leg of the quarterfinals thanks to first-half goals by Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino at Anfield on Tuesday.
“Positive, good, we won 2-0 ... we controlled the game, had direction of the game,” said Klopp, whose only criticism of his players was for the number of free kicks they gave away in dangerous areas. “We knew we had to play the second game and we cannot decide the tie tonight.”

