Thousands flee Tripoli homes as battle rages on outskirts

A Libyan fighter loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) fires a machine gun during clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar south of the capital Tripoli's suburb of Ain Zara. (AFP)
TRIPOLI: Eastern forces and troops loyal to the Tripoli government fought on the outskirts of Libya’s capital on Wednesday as thousands of residents fled from the battle.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) forces of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar held positions in the suburbs about 11 km south of the center, with steel containers and pickups with mounted machine-guns blocking their way into the city.

Residents reported LNA planes buzzing Tripoli and the sound of clashes in outskirts. Haftar’s forces were engaging Prime Minister Fayez Al-Serraj’s fighters at the former international airport, one soldier told Reuters.

The UN said at least 4,500 Tripoli residents had been displaced, most moving away from their homes in conflict areas to safer districts of the city. Many more were trapped, it said.

The LNA forces moved out of their stronghold in east Libya to take the sparsely populated but oil-rich south earlier this year, before heading a week ago toward Tripoli, where the internationally recognized government of sits.

Libya has been split into rival eastern and western administrations since the 2011 topping of former strongman Muammar Qaddafi. He ruled for more than four decades before falling in a Western-backed revolt.

Since then, political and armed factions have vied for power and control of Libya’s oil wealth, and the country split into rival eastern and western administrations linked to shifting military alliances after a battle for Tripoli in 2014.

The UN wants to bring both sides together to plan an election and way out of the chaos.

Its humanitarian agency the OCHA said it was extremely concerned about the “disproportionate and indiscriminate use” of explosive weapons in densely populated areas.

Half-a-million children were at risk, it added.

As well as the humanitarian consequences, renewed conflict in Libya threatens to disrupt oil supplies, boost migration across the Mediterranean to Europe, scupper the UN peace plan, and encourage militants to exploit the chaos.

Daesh killed three people in a remote desert town under LNA control two days ago.

In Tripoli, nearly 50 people have died, mainly fighters but also some civilians including two doctors, according to latest UN casualty estimates. The toll is expected to rise.

Several thousand migrants, detained after trying to use Libya as a staging-point for crossing the Mediterranean to Europe, have also been caught up in the crisis.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday it had relocated more than 150 of them — among several thousand in total — from one detention center in south Tripoli to a facility of its own in a safe zone.

One official at that detention center said he flung open the doors on Wednesday and released another 150 migrants for their own safety due to the proximity of clashes.

The UN, US, EU and G7 bloc have appealed for a cease-fire, a return to the UN peace plan, and a halt to Haftar’s push.

Opponents cast him as a would-be dictator in the mold of Qaddafi, though Haftar projects himself as a champion against extremism pushing to restore order to Libya.

Haftar was among officers who helped Qaddafi rise to power in 1969 but fell out with him during a war with Chad in the 1980s. He was taken prisoner by the Chadians, rescued by the CIA, and lived for about 20 years in Virginia before returning in 2011 to join other rebels in the uprising against Qaddafi

Despite the flare-up in conflict, normal life was just about continuing in Tripoli, a city of roughly 1.2 million people, though prices were rising and businesses are closing earlier than usual, residents said.

“I don’t care who wins or loses, I just want to survive with my family,” said a teacher in Tripoli, who hoped to get out.

UN deputy secretary-general hails women empowerment in Kingdom

Updated 21 min 54 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

UN deputy secretary-general hails women empowerment in Kingdom

  • Amina Mohammed: Arab countries are excellent in reviewing plans but lack speed in implementation
Updated 21 min 54 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has welcomed the progress achieved by women in Saudi Arabia.

“Many challenges exist in Saudi Arabia, however some progress was witnessed, notably in terms of opportunities offered to women,” she said. “Saudi Arabia took the helm of the UN Women’s rights commission on women’s empowerment and gender equality, between 2018 and 2022.”

During an interview with Arab News, Mohammed said that she had recently received a request from the Kingdom to increase the number of Saudi women in UN programs.

Mohammed took part in the opening session of the Arab Forum on Sustainable Development in Beirut on Tuesday at the headquarters of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) under the theme “Empowering People and Ensuring Inclusiveness and Equality in the Arab Region.” Mohammed met with a number of Lebanese officials to discuss the implementation, follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Arab region.

On Jan. 1, 2016, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by world leaders in September 2015 at a UN summit, officially came into force. Over the next 15 years, countries will aim to end poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change, while ensuring that no one is left behind.

The 25th meeting of the Regional Coordination Mechanism (RCM) comes just weeks before the submission of the new report of the UN secretary-general on UN Reform to identify ways of transforming the UN development system at the regional level to support Arab countries in implementing an inclusive and sustainable development agenda.

Mohammed said during an interview with a restricted numbers of media outlets, including Arab News: “Everyone in the Arabic region deals well with the agenda. The first phase was excellent in terms of reviewing plans, however the implementation of these plans is not fast enough.”

Commenting on the impact of wars and instability on a number of Arabic countries, Mohammed told Arab News: “Disputes in the Arab world do not only hinder achieving the SDGs, but also add new constraints. We are not the ones who put the plans, but countries develop their own plans. Our mission is to gather all parties who can contribute to the implementation of the plans. We try to gather around the same table, governments and investors to implement plans by governments. For example, we are happy now that after a very long time, the Lebanese government managed to elaborate the electricity plan. We strive to help the Lebanese government to reach an appropriate energy map, i.e., green energy, and Lebanon officials talked about the possibility of future transformation into solar and wind power.”

“In every case there is a transition point and when peace is restored in countries experiencing wars we can then talk about investing in development. In Syria for example, you cannot begin implementing plans during transitional phases, but we are trying to implement reforms as plans. When peace is restored, then we can contribute in attracting investments and implementing plans. Unfortunately, we have failed to do so until now, but that’s what we will work on.

“Decision-makers in the region supported the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development so as to reflect their aspirations and goals. All Arab countries seek to implement the plan but not fast enough and not comprehensively. For example, women are not always covered by this process, that is why we will be organizing in the next month a review highlighting the reality,” she said.

Women do exist in the UN organizations’ agendas, Mohammed said, adding that women have a role to assume in the Arabic region, and there was a need to place more women in decision-making positions. It was good to see in Lebanon a woman appointed as the Arab world’s first interior minister, she said.

The UN official underlined the “quest to promote hope. We look at reality despite all its complexity and are working with our partners to achieve their aspirations.”

“Before there is peace, we must pave the way for a development-suitable environment. We, therefore, during the transitional period, must look at the scenarios that involve women, civil society, governments and the United Nations, then we can talk about the future. Any behavior that does not involve all these parties would not be sustainable. Our role again is to gather all parties around the same table.”

Mohammed said that “2019 is a defining year for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” underscoring “the importance of youth, technology and innovation in economic growth.” Mohammed also referred to the “high rate of women’s participation in political life as in Morocco, Egypt and Lebanon,” and said that “the world is determined not to neglect anyone.”

She said that after meeting Lebanese President Michel Aoun, “the United Nations looks forward to working with Lebanon to secure the return of the displaced Syrians to their country and supports the proposal put forward by President Aoun at the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit held in Beirut to establish a bank for reconstruction and development in the Arab countries, especially those that witnessed military events in the past few years.”

Mohammed said that the file for this could be placed in the custody of ESCWA.

