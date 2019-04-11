You are here

Netanyahu victory torpedoes two-state solution, say analysts

PLO Secretary Saeb Erekat speaks during a press conference in Ramallah on Wednesday, following the Israeli elections. (AFP)
Daoud Kuttab
  Election result reflects 'hawkish' Israeli behavior
  Many countries deem settlements illegal
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: Benjamin Netanyahu’s victory in Israeli elections have caused irreparable damage to a two-state solution, analysts have told Arab News.

Saeb Erekat, secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Executive Committee, said the election results reflected the hawkish behavior of Israelis who were not interested in peace.

“It’s obvious that the Israeli voting behavior is for the continuation of the status quo and the occupation,” he told Arab News.

Palestinians were angry after Netanyahu pledged on the campaign trail to annex illegal settlements in the West Bank.

The Palestinians and many countries deem settlements to be illegal under the Geneva conventions that bar settling on land captured in war.

Israel disputes this, citing security needs and biblical, historical and political connections to the land.

Palestinian activists believe Netanyahu has been emboldened by support from US President Donald Trump, who said the US would recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Annexing settlements would all but end any final chances for a two-state solution with the Palestinians and potentially push the sides toward a single, binational state.

Anees Sweidan, head of the PLO’s International Affairs Department, said the election results were unsurprising and that the “radicalization” of Israel would not have happened without public support from the US.

“This is why we have to expect more radical American and Israeli decisions which will move our entire region toward the abyss,” he told Arab News.

Trump caused international outrage when he said the US would recognize Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel. Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of their own future state.

The US leader was slammed by Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the PLO’s Executive Committee.

She said Netanyahu had been “emboldened by the Trump administration’s reckless policies and blind support.”

Hanna Issa, from the Christian-Muslim Council for Jerusalem, said that Netanyahu had succeeded in getting a record number of seats in the Israeli Knesset since 1948 without having a political or social or security program.

“He did what Palestinians didn’t expect, namely get support from the world’s superpowers,” Issa told Arab News.

Two Arab parties ran in the election: Hadash-Ta’al and the United Arab List-Balad. In the previous poll, they ran together as the Joint List. The split in the Joint List led to the establishment of the two parties — and calls for a boycott.

The Jerusalem Post reported that by 3 p.m. on voting day just 20 percent of Arab voters had cast their ballots, prompting candidates and Arab-Israeli leaders to urge people to take part in the electoral process.

Botrus Mansour, a lawyer from Nazareth, said there were many reasons for the low Arab turnout.

“In addition to anger at the current nominees who couldn’t keep a Joint List intact, there has been a general feeling that Arab Knesset members are not given a chance to have an effect,” he told Arab News.

Mansour, who heads the Baptist School in Nazareth, also said many intellectuals felt there was no need to legitimize Israel.

“Most of the intellectuals were disappointed with the general shift to the right in Israel and decided to stay away.”

Naser Laham, editor-in-chief of Maan News and an analyst, said the election result would have an impact on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

It would push him to one of two options, he said. “More waiting for a miracle to happen, or adopting the strategy of the Joint Arab List inside the Green Line (that separates Israel from the West Bank) which focuses on Palestinians calling for equality in political rights throughout the area between the river and the sea,” he told Arab News.

Petrol rationing hits war-weary Damascus cab drivers

  The lines at the stations were the latest sign of a fuel crisis hitting regime-held parts of war-torn Syria
DAMASCUS: After his tank ran dry, Syrian taxi driver Abu Sammy had to get out and push his car with a passer-by’s help to a long queue at a Damascus petrol station.

“It’s really tiring,” said the driver after wheeling his taxi to the pumps in the east of the capital, one hand on the steering wheel.

The lines at the stations were the latest sign of a fuel crisis hitting regime-held parts of war-torn Syria, as the government set a cap on the daily consumption of subsidized petrol.

Abu Sammy said his car trouble was par for the course after months of endless queueing for scarce cooking gas and fuel oil.

“Our destiny is to wait in queues,” he said, sitting in his taxi at the petrol station in the capital’s Zablatani district.

“After gas, it was fuel oil. After fuel oil, now it’s petrol. What it’ll be tomorrow, we’ve no idea,” he said.

Syria’s government has been facing a flurry of international sanctions since the conflict started in 2011, including over the import of petroleum-related products.

On Saturday, the ministry of petrol and mineral resources said it was temporarily slashing the daily cap on subsidized petrol by half, from 40 to 20 liters per vehicle.

On Monday night, pumping stations said they received another memo from the ministry instructing them to further half the supply of fuel to 20 liters every 48 hours.

Taxi driver Abdu Masrabi anxiously watched the petrol nozzle filling up the tank of his yellow car, waiting for it to shut off, indicating he’d reached his quota.

“It’s not nearly enough,” said the 67-year-old with a greying beard, speaking to AFP even before Monday’s decision.

“I work with this taxi, driving it around all day,” he said, after queueing for four hours to fill his car up with his permitted share.

“Now I’ve managed to fill it up with this tiny amount, I’ll drive home and go back to work tomorrow,” he said.

A reduced supply of fuel will limit his ability to ferry passengers around, Masrabi said, but he needs to work every day.

“If I stopped working I wouldn’t be able to feed myself or my children.”

On Monday night, Ali Ghanem, the minister of petrol and mineral resources, said the temporary cap would not effect the monthly allowance of subsidized fuel.

Motorists were still entitled to 200 liters of subsidized fuel every month, he said.

The latest decision is meant to limit the amount of fuel each vehicle can consume on a daily basis, “to allow for a larger number of citizens to fill their tanks on any given day,” he said during a tour of petrol stations in the capital.

But Damascus residents fear the state-supported monthly petrol allowance could also drop.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Prime Minister Emad Khamis said most Syrians consumed an average of 120 liters a month.

“This is the quantity that should be subsidized... anything above that will be sold at the normal rate,” he said.

After a series of victories against opposition fighters and militants since a Russia military intervention in 2015, the regime now controls almost two-thirds of Syria.

But the country’s main oil and gas fields remain out of government control in the northeast of the country, and Western nations are working to hamper oil-related imports.

In November, the US Treasury issued a new advisory threatening penalties against those “involved in petroleum-related shipping transactions with the Government of Syria.”

It also moved to disrupt a network “through which the Iranian regime, working with Russian companies, provides millions of barrels of oil to the Syrian government.”

Premier Khamis struck out at the measures as yet another way of trying to attack Syria.

“The war is not over yet and enemies are trying to compensate what they have lost politically and in the field through economic war against our country,” the premier said.

Lines hundreds of meters long have formed near petrol pumps in recent days as Syrians rush to obtain their subsidized share.

But while some drivers complained they needed more cheap petrol, others said their main worry was time wasted crawling in queues.

Hussam Antabli said he recently filled up on non-subsidized fuel for twice the price — 9,000 Syrian pounds (around $20) — just to avoid hours of waiting.

“I’m buying time at that price,” he said.

“I’d rather work than wait.”

