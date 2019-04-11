You are here

Yemen 'stability workshop' held in Saudi capital

Participants attending the Yemen ‘stability workshop’ in Riyadh on Wednesday.(SPA)
Updated 11 April 2019
RIYADH: A Yemen ‘stability workshop’ was held in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The Kingdom’s Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, who is also supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, hosted the event with Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Riyadh Christopher Henzel.
A US government delegation and representatives from the Saudi reconstruction program attended the workshop.
Al-Jaber emphasized the bilateral relationship, saying it was a reflection of their desire to achieve stability and security in Yemen and the region.
He said the success of stability in conflict zones paved the way for security and peace and required intensive efforts to design programs that covered governance, public order, economic recovery and social reintegration.
On Wednesday Yemen’s trade and industry minister told a UN forum in Beirut that the Houthi war had destroyed the country’s economic and development progress, SPA reported.
Mohammed Al-Maytami urged countries to support Yemen through participating in the rebuilding of the country and financing anti-poverty programs.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) on Wednesday deposited SR430 million ($111.8 million) in the bank accounts of 284,000 people through its national job-hunting initiative TAQAT, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
“The number of beneficiaries reached 147,000 young men and 137,000 young women,” HRDF said. “Of these 13,910 were able to find job opportunities in March through TAQAT, including 7,619 young women and 6,291 young men.”
The HRDF is run by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s private sector. It offers training programs and workshops to TAQAT beneficiaries to enhance their skills and help them find job opportunities in the labor market. It also allows candidates to manage their CVs and job applications.
The number of Saudis seeking work reached 970,229 during the fourth quarter of 2018, according to data from government agencies’ administrative records.
The unemployment rate among Saudi males stood at 6.6 percent, compared to 32.5 percent among Saudi females during the fourth quarter.

 

Topics: Saudi unemployment TAQAT Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF)

