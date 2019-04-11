Pro-Kurdish party slams Turkey ban on elected mayors taking office

Sudan’s military removes Omar Al-Bashir from power and declares state of emergency

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s military has removed Omar Al-Bashir from power after 30 years and declared a state of emergency.

The move brings to an end the divisive and autocratic reign of one of Africa and the Arab world’s longest serving leaders.

It follows months of escalating protests against his rule that have been met with a brutal response by the security forces. Dozens of people have been killed.

In a televised address, Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, the first vice president and defense minister of Sudan, announced the suspension of the Sudanese constitution and creation of a transitional military council, which will lead the country for two years. Elections would be held after the transition period, Auf added.

TIMELINE: Mounting protests in Sudan

-------

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

*Defense minister announces toppling of the regime and a state of emergncy

*Omar Al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, detained at a ‘secure place’

*Transitional military council to run the country for two years, followed by elections

*Political prisoners released and ceasefire declared across country

*Tens of thousands celebrate but protest leaders unhappy, vow to continue demonstrations

-------

“We, the transitional government, bear the responsibility to protect our citizens,” he said “We hope our population will bear the same responsibility.”

Auf, who was photographed by Al-Bashir’s side less than a month ago, blamed the 75-year-old leader for his own downfall.

“The regime continued to make false promises in response to the demands of the people,” Auf said.

Wearing military uniform and talking calmly to the camera for almost 10 minutes, Auf offered to reassure the Sudanese people, saying the judicial system will remain the same. He called on all armed groups to join the government and protect the people.

Watch crowds of Sudanese people celebrate the collapse of the Bashir regime #SudanProtest https://t.co/hLpCrc7Ldn pic.twitter.com/FOjgwsrePT — Arab News (@arabnews) April 11, 2019

A massive crowd of jubilant Sudanese people thronged squares and streets of central Khartoum ahead of the announcement.

Protest leaders, who earlier had said they would not accept a military coup, called for demonstrations to continue. Meanwhile airports in Khartoum and Port Sudan were closed, which prompted Saudi carriers Saudia and Flynas to announce on Twitter that they had suspended all flights to and from Sudan.

The son of the head of Sudan’s main opposition party said Al-Bashir was under house arrest along with a “number of Muslim Brotherhood leaders,” Al-Hadath TV reported.

Al-Bashir was at the presidential residence under “heavy guard,” Reuters reported.

Sudanese protesters march towards the military headquarters during an anti-regime rally in the capital Khartoum on April 11, 2019. (AFP)

The transitional council will be headed by Auf, Al-Arabiya TV earlier reported.

The European Union has called for peaceful and civilian transition.

The country’s national intelligence and security service also announced the release of all political prisoners numbering about 5,000, the country’s state news agency reported.

One of those released was Mohammed Naji Elasam, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), the main organizer of protests being held across Sudan since December, witnesses said. Elasam had been detained for more than three months.

Meanwhile, Sudanese protesters stormed a building of the powerful intelligence services in the eastern cities of Port Sudan and Kassala after the officers refused to release the detainees there, witnesses said.

Jubilant Sudanese celebrate and exchange sweets after President Omar Al-Bashir’s ouster. Read more: https://t.co/MqQjPitDe4 pic.twitter.com/9et1fJPNgN — Arab News (@arabnews) April 11, 2019

“Protesters stormed the building and looted all the equipment that was there,” a witness from Kasala told AFP by telephone.

The military earlier deployed troops around the defence ministry and on major roads and bridges in the capital.

Al-Arabiya TV also reported that soldiers have raided the headquarters of Bashir’s Islamic Movement in Khartoum.

Protesters gathered in front of the military headquarters as military vehicles were deployed on key roads and bridges in Khartoum. They were reportedly shouting “It has fallen, we won,” Reuters said.

The protests, which erupted in December, have become the biggest challenge yet to Bashir’s three decades of iron-fisted rule.

Huge crowds of jubilant Sudanese celebrate ouster of President Omar Al-Bashir. Read more: https://t.co/MqQjPitDe4 pic.twitter.com/c5eqntwnt5 — Arab News (@arabnews) April 11, 2019

“We are waiting for big news,” one protester told AFP from the sit-in.

“We won’t leave from here until we know what it is. But we do know that Bashir has to go.

“We had enough of this regime — 30 years of repression, corruption, rights abuses, it’s enough.”

Crowds of demonstrators have spent five nights defiantly camped outside the sprawling headquarters complex, which also houses Bashir’s official residence and the defense ministry.

Jubilant Sudanese women chant slogans in the Khartoum on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (AFP)

There has been an often festive mood at the sit-in with protesters singing dancing to the tunes of revolutionary songs. State television and radio played patriotic music, reminding older Sudanese of how military takeovers unfolded during previous episodes of civil unrest.

The SPA, which is spearheading the protests, said they will only accept the handover of power to a civilian transitional government. It also urged residents of the capital to mass outside army headquarters.

“We call on our people from across the Khartoum capital and the region around to immediately go to the sit-in area and not leave from there until our next statement is issued,” the SPA said.

(With Reuters and AFP)