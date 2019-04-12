You are here

Saudi Red Crescent, UAE to help Iranian citizens affected by floods

The Saudi Red Crescent Society and the UAE Red Crescent Authority are currently considering mechanisms to activate this initiative and to contribute positively to reducing the impact of floods in the affected areas. (AFP)
The Saudi Red Crescent Society, in coordination with its UAE counterpart, has announced a joint initiative to alleviate the suffering of Iranian citizens affected by the unprecedented floods in Iran, SPA reported on Friday

In a joint statement, the two bodies said that this joint initiative comes from "the bonds of Muslim brotherhood and emphasizes on human solidarity" with the Iranian people.

The Saudi Red Crescent Society and the UAE Red Crescent Authority are currently considering mechanisms to activate this initiative and to contribute positively to reducing the impact of floods in the affected areas.

Topics: Iran Saudi Arabia UAE

Egyptian security forces foil attack targeting police in Sinai

SINAI: Egyptian security forces foiled an attack targeting police in Sinai on Friday, killing three militants in the operation. 

The militants ambushed security forces in Oyoun Mousa, southern Sinai on Friday morning but security forces managed to foil the attack, Al Arabiya reported. Three militants were killed and three members of the security forces were wounded.  

On Thursday, Egypt said its police forces killed 11 militants in the northern Sinai Peninsula, after several attacks in the last two week killed eight policemen and three civilians in the restive area.
An Interior Ministry statement Thursday said security forces exchanged fire with the militants, but no casualties were reported among the police as they stormed the insurgent hideout in the Mediterranean coastal city of El-Arish.
The ministry said it found weapons, two explosive devices and two explosive belts.
On Wednesday, Egyptian security officials said two separate explosive attacks overnight killed four policemen, a day after a Daesh suicide bomber killed four policemen and three civilians.
Egypt has for years battled militants in Sinai.

 

Topics: Egypt Sinai

