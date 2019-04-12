Saudi Red Crescent, UAE to help Iranian citizens affected by floods

The Saudi Red Crescent Society, in coordination with its UAE counterpart, has announced a joint initiative to alleviate the suffering of Iranian citizens affected by the unprecedented floods in Iran, SPA reported on Friday

In a joint statement, the two bodies said that this joint initiative comes from "the bonds of Muslim brotherhood and emphasizes on human solidarity" with the Iranian people.

The Saudi Red Crescent Society and the UAE Red Crescent Authority are currently considering mechanisms to activate this initiative and to contribute positively to reducing the impact of floods in the affected areas.