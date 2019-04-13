You are here

Cyclone Idai damages estimated at $2 billion: World Bank

This file handout picture released by the United Nations World Food Programme on March 20, 2019, shows an aerial view of flooded houses, after the tropical cyclone Idai made landfall near the heavily-populated Mozambican port city of Beira. (AFP)
  The UN has appealed for donations of $282 million (251 million euros) to fund emergency assistance for the next three months
MAPUTO: Cyclone Idai which cut a deadly swathe through Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe last month, is expected to cost the three countries more than $2 billion (1.77 billion euros), the World Bank said.
“(E)arly estimates point to over $2.0 billion in recovery costs for the infrastructure and livelihood impacts,” it said in a statement issued after a meeting in Washington on Thursday.
“To date, about three million people have been affected, with near total damage in the worst affected areas,” it said.
Idai slammed into the Mozambican port city of Beira on March 14 then continued a deadly path westward toward Zimbabwe.
In Mozambique alone, more than 600 people died among the 1.5 million affected. About 344 have been killed in Zimbabwe. Southern Malawi was also drowned in heavy rainfall in an earlier phase of the storm, killing 59.
The lender said the cyclone had damaged the infrastructure corridor connecting the Mozambican port of Beira with Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe,“disrupting regional trade and supplies of fuel, wheat and other goods.”
The UN has appealed for donations of $282 million (251 million euros) to fund emergency assistance for the next three months.
The World Bank called for “global collaboration” as recovery and reconstruction gets underway for poor and vulnerable populations “in the face of climate and disaster risk.”

PHOENIX: A Phoenix man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, two of his young daughters and a man who the suspect thought was romantically involved with his wife, police said Friday.
Austin Smith was booked on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, Sgt. Tommy Thompson said.
Smith was arrested Thursday evening as he drove from an apartment complex where officers had responded to a shooting. There, they found the body of 46-year-old Ron Freeman. A woman and another man were shot and wounded at the complex, Thompson said.
Officers who went to Smith’s home later Thursday found his wife, 29-year-old Dasia Patterson, and their 5-year-old daughter, Nasha Smith, dead from gunshot wounds. Their 7-year-old daughter, Mayan Smith, died from apparent blunt-force trauma, and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter was found uninjured under a bed at the family’s home.
“It is my understanding that for whatever reason he elected not to shoot her,” Thompson said.
The suspect told detectives during an interview that he believed “in God’s eyes it was all right for him to deal with someone in this manner who had been involved in adultery or an extramarital affair,” Thompson said.
He described the scene at the apartment complex as chaotic, with firefighters treating victims while authorities did not initially know the shooter’s whereabouts.

