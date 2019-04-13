You are here

﻿

President Hadi attends first parliament session in Yemen since Houthi coup

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi attended the first parliamentary session held in Yemen on Saturday since the Houthi militia coup.

The parliamentary session was opened with the election of its new head, Sultan Al-Burkani, who heads of General People’s Congress (GPC) party.

The session was held in Seiyun in the eastern province of Hadhramaut, and was attended by 141 members, as well as international envoys and security personnel.

Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed arrived in Hadhramaut on Friday, with several ministers and officials to attend the meeting, Yemeni state agency SABA reported.

The prime minister is expected to set the public budget for 2019 during the meeting and prepare for further legal and constitutional procedures.

After the Houthi coup in 2015, the Yemeni president ordered the relocation of the parliament to Aden, the temporary capital.

Since the Houthis took hold of Sanaa, the militia captured around 100 lawmakers and threatened them into attending meetings, according to Arab daily, Asharq Al-Awsat.

[DEVELOPING]

Topics: Yemen

DAMASCUS: An Israeli airstrike on a military position in central Syria early Saturday wounded six soldiers and destroyed several buildings, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying the airstrike near the town of Masyaf, in Hama province, hit a military academy widely known as the Accounting School. It said Israeli warplanes fired missiles toward Syria from Lebanon’s airspace and that Syrian air defenses shot down some of the missiles.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli airstrikes hit three targets, wounding 17 Syrian soldiers. It said there were also deaths, but it was not immediately clear how many were killed and whether they were Iranians or Iran-sponsored fighters. It said the strikes targeted the Accounting School as well as a missile development center in a village near Masyaf and a nearby military base run by Iran-backed fighters.

The Israeli military does not usually comment on reports concerning its airstrikes in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there. The last such strikes that Israel announced were in late March.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Iran is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad and has sent military advisers, as well as thousands of fighters from across the region, to help his forces in the eight-year conflict.

Israel considers Iran its biggest threat and has said it will not tolerate an Iranian military presence on its borders.

Topics: Syria

