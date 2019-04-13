President Hadi attends first parliament session in Yemen since Houthi coup

DUBAI: President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi attended the first parliamentary session held in Yemen on Saturday since the Houthi militia coup.

The parliamentary session was opened with the election of its new head, Sultan Al-Burkani, who heads of General People’s Congress (GPC) party.

The session was held in Seiyun in the eastern province of Hadhramaut, and was attended by 141 members, as well as international envoys and security personnel.

Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed arrived in Hadhramaut on Friday, with several ministers and officials to attend the meeting, Yemeni state agency SABA reported.

The prime minister is expected to set the public budget for 2019 during the meeting and prepare for further legal and constitutional procedures.

After the Houthi coup in 2015, the Yemeni president ordered the relocation of the parliament to Aden, the temporary capital.

Since the Houthis took hold of Sanaa, the militia captured around 100 lawmakers and threatened them into attending meetings, according to Arab daily, Asharq Al-Awsat.

