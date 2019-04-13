You are here

True Muslims seek harmony with everyone, regardless of religion or nationality: Muslim World League chief

Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa delivers a Friday sermon at the Grand Mosque in Kazan. (SPA)
Updated 13 April 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Extremist groups are active only in stagnant cultural and social environments, the head of the Muslim World League (MWL), Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, said.

In a Friday sermon, delivered at the Grand Mosque in Kazan, Tatarstan, Al-Issa said vigilant Muslims can defeat extremist propaganda.

Peace and harmony are the most important guarantors of stability and prosperity, he said.

Al-Issa said that true Muslims respect unity and the laws of the countries in which they live, seeking harmony with everyone, regardless of their religion or nationality.

The MWL chief, who has been on a visit to Russia, warned against recalling historical events and drawing analogies to a current situation. The responsibility of each historical era rests only with the people who lived in it, he said.

Al-Issa stressed the need to improve understanding for the benefit of all, saying that “extremism can only win with a lack of awareness.” He cautioned worshippers against conflict and division, pointing out that Islamic law called for learning from others and from the lessons of history.

 

 

Saudi Arabia to lay first building blocks of NEOM project in a few months

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia to lay first building blocks of NEOM project in a few months

  • NEOM is a Saudi project for a smart and tourist cross-border city
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon begin construction work at NEOM, one of the flagship projects of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, NEOM city's chief executive officer said on Saturday.

"In the coming few months the team will start the construction process, which will be followed by important and sensitive stages," Nadhmi Al-Nasr said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). Al-Nasr spoke after the "DREAM NEOM" competition, which was carried out in collaboration between NEOM and MISK Foundation on Friday.

He pointed out that the NEON and MISK initiative was the first of many to attract Saudis who are capable of being an integral part of the construction process of this dream city.

He said the partnership between NEOM and MISK will not be the last, but will be carried on a long-term because they have the same goal, where there will be major initiatives that will surprise the citizens in the coming days.

Al-Nasr expressed his happiness with the achievements of the DREAM NEOM competition, pointing out that all the submitted projects will be counted and employed in the right environment. 

He added that the project is not looking for ideas outside the box, but for creative and unique ones.

Three Saudi youth teams have won the first awards from the Fellowship and Traineeship in DEAM NEOM competition, where the three teams presented smart solutions to meet the challenges that may face future cities in the fields of renewable energy, sea transportation and special needs services.

The winners of the first place received SR 250,000, the second place received SR 100,000 and the third SR 50,000, in addition to adopting their projects in NEOM city in the future.

